Charlton Athletic Sign Australia Defender Grace Johnston From Perth Glory on Two Year Deal

Charlton Athletic have secured Australian defender Grace Johnston from Perth Glory on a two-year contract with optional additional year extension.

Another one ✍️2️⃣



The second new signing today, this one a permanent deal for Australian defender Grace Johnston who joins the Addicks from Perth Glory.



Welcome to SE7, Grace ❤️ #cafc pic.twitter.com/gcfBjhPLKf — Proud Valiants (@CAFC_PV) July 18, 2026

The 21-year-old centre-back arrives following three years progressive development within Australian football structures, establishing herself through consistent performances across multiple club environments.

Johnston expressed genuine excitement regarding her English football move, specifically highlighting her lifelong aspiration to compete within the Women’s Super League alongside elite international players. Her language suggests authentic emotional connection to the opportunity rather than purely transactional transfer arrangement, indicating genuine enthusiasm regarding competing at elite level.

Charlton Athletic are delighted to announce the signing of defender Grace Johnston from A-League Women's side Perth Glory 👏



Welcome to the club, Grace ❤️#cafc — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) July 18, 2026

Young Talent Brings Sustained Development Trajectory

The defender progressed from Football West National Training Centre through Perth Glory’s structures before gaining additional competitive exposure via Preston Lions and Keilor Park loans. Her recent return to Glory for the 2025-26 campaign demonstrated club confidence in her capabilities following loan experiences, suggesting readiness for championship-level competition.

Johnston’s Australia youth international recognition at Under-23 level establishes genuine development pathway through elite structures, providing foundation for her anticipated English football adaptation and progression.

Charlton Athletic have announced their second signing of the day and the summer with Grace Johnston joining the club.



The Australian defender joins on a two-year-deal with the option of a further year from A-League side Perth Glory.#CAFCWomen #BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/Ip18FWpZgl — Women's Football Talk (@WFTalks) July 18, 2026

Charlton Build Defensive Reinforcement Options

Johnston becomes Charlton’s second summer signing, suggesting deliberate squad building focused on defensive reinforcement following their promotion success. Rather than resting upon their promotion achievement, the Addicks continue systematic squad construction enhancing their competitive foundation.

"It has been my dream to play in England. I am excited to play with and against the best players in the world." 👌



Hear Grace's first interview as an Addick 🎙️#cafc pic.twitter.com/AsCepUvzrD — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) July 18, 2026

This signing feels genuinely positive for Charlton’s competitive trajectory. Johnston arrives with proven development trajectory combined with genuine hunger to test herself against elite opposition. Her authentic excitement regarding English football suggests genuine commitment beyond contractual obligation, indicating potential for meaningful contribution during their top flight establishment phase.

Getting acquainted with The Valley 🏟️#cafc pic.twitter.com/BoPjN3iP94 — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) July 18, 2026

Also read: Charlton Athletic Confirm Katie Bradley Departure Following Promotion-Winning Season