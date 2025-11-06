Arsenal Dragon
Granit Xhaka Reveals What Mikel Arteta Did on His First Day at Arsenal That Changed Everything
Granit Xhaka has disclosed the immediate impact Mikel Arteta made upon arriving at Arsenal in December 2019, starting with a powerful demonstration about standards before his first training session began.
The Chair Exercise That Set New Standards
Speaking to The Athletic, Xhaka recalled Arteta’s unconventional introduction to the club. “At the training ground, we had a big room and there were some chairs in there, but the chairs were everywhere — chaos,” the former Arsenal captain explained.
Arteta gathered everyone working in the building into that room for an object lesson. “He took all the people who were working in the building into this room and said: ‘Guys, from the outside, you look like this. Chaos’. So everyone takes a chair and puts it in the right place and he says: ‘I want you to be like this every day’.”
The Swiss midfielder recognized immediately that Arsenal’s new manager operated differently. “You think ‘wow’, he’s started already with these standards — the first day,” Xhaka noted.
That opening demonstration proved no isolated incident. Arteta systematically rebuilt Arsenal’s culture through attention to detail across every aspect of daily operations. “After that, he was building our mentality, standards in training, pre-training, activation, recovery. He brought people in who did a great job.”
Xhaka’s assessment of working under Arteta highlighted the transformation. “It was unbelievable to work with him because he saw football in a different way.”
The chair exercise represented Arteta’s philosophy condensed into one visual metaphor. Arsenal appeared disorganized externally because internal standards had collapsed. Fixing those foundations required everyone’s participation, from players to administrative staff. That first-day message established expectations that would define Arteta’s entire tenure.
Alessia Russo and Ella Toone Relationship Explained
Alessia Russo and Ella Toone represent one of women’s football’s strongest friendships, spanning over a decade since they first met at England youth camps aged 12. Their bond has survived club transfers, geographical separation, and intense competition.
How Their Friendship Began
The Arsenal striker and Manchester United midfielder noticed they wore identical football boots at an England junior camp. That shared detail sparked conversation between the Kent-raised Russo and Manchester-born Toone, creating a friendship that would define both careers.
They spent three seasons as Manchester United teammates from 2020 to 2023, developing telepathic on-pitch chemistry while becoming inseparable off it. Both featured prominently in England’s Euro 2022 triumph, with their connection evident throughout the tournament.
The Arsenal Transfer
Russo’s free transfer to Arsenal in July 2023 marked their first separation at club level. Toone posted an emotional TikTok farewell: “Away from football, I just wanted to say best of luck to my best friend Alessia. I’m really proud of you and hope you smash it. I’m definitely going to miss you and spending time with you every single day.”
She added: “Going to miss having you by my side everyday sis. Shared some special moments on the pitch together. I’ll be forever proud. Go shine in your next chapter. You’re stuck with me for life…my forever friend.”
Maintaining the Bond
Despite playing for rival clubs, they maintain daily contact. When United hosted Arsenal in October 2023, Toone joked to PA: “We speak every day but we’ve not spoken about the game. I’m sure we won’t be best friends for those 90 minutes, but I’m sure as soon as the game’s done we’ll be back to normal.”
Their friendship remains purely platonic despite fan speculation on social media. Both have described themselves as “joined at the hip” and “best mates,” emphasizing their sisterly connection rather than anything romantic.
England duty keeps them together regularly, where cameras frequently catch their playful dynamic, including Russo mischievously putting her finger in Toone’s ear during the Number 10 Downing Street photoshoot following England’s Euro 2025 victory.
Arsenal vs. Sunderland: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal travel to the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening looking to extend their winning streak to 11 consecutive matches against a Sunderland side that’s shocked the Premier League by sitting fourth after 10 matches in their first top-flight campaign since 2016.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard
Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Geertruida, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee
Arsenal’s Injury Crisis Deepens
Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli will both miss Saturday’s fixture, with neither player traveling to Prague for Tuesday’s Champions League match. Gyokeres sustained a muscle injury against Burnley that prompted his halftime withdrawal, with Mikel Arteta admitting he’s “concerned” about the extent of the damage. The striker is undergoing further scans, with a potential return targeted for the Tottenham clash after the international break.
Martinelli hasn’t featured since limping down the tunnel following the Crystal Palace victory on October 26. His thigh issue has ruled him out of Brazil’s upcoming friendlies, with Arsenal hopeful he’ll return for the North London derby on November 23.
Captain Martin Odegaard (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee surgery), and Gabriel Jesus (ACL) remain long-term absentees, all targeting post-international break returns. The positive news is Martin Zubimendi’s suspension has been served, allowing him to slot back into midfield alongside Declan Rice.
Sunderland’s Remarkable Start
Sunderland have defied all expectations under Regis Le Bris, collecting 18 points from 10 matches to sit fourth in the table. Their unbeaten home record—five matches without defeat at the Stadium of Light—includes victories over Chelsea and draws with Everton. Granit Xhaka’s arrival as captain has transformed their midfield, with the former Arsenal midfielder scoring his first goal in the 1-1 draw against Everton.
The Black Cats’ shock 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in late October announced them as genuine contenders for European qualification rather than relegation fodder. Their defensive organization has impressed, though questions remain about scoring consistency against elite opposition.
Head-to-Head History
Arsenal haven’t lost to Sunderland since 2012 and remain unbeaten in 12 consecutive meetings. Their last visit to the Stadium of Light in October 2016 ended 4-1, with Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud both scoring braces in a comprehensive victory.
Sunderland’s faithful will hope Xhaka’s intimate knowledge of Arsenal’s system provides tactical advantages, though the Swiss midfielder faces an emotional return against the club where he captained for several seasons before his controversial 2022 departure.
The Stakes
Arsenal sit six points clear at the Premier League summit after 10 consecutive victories, with their defensive record—eight consecutive clean sheets—breaking a 122-year club record dating to 1903. Dropping points at the Stadium of Light would invite unnecessary pressure from Liverpool and Manchester City, who would both have games in hand.
For Sunderland, extending their unbeaten home run against league leaders would represent their statement result since promotion. Victory would move them to 21 points, cementing their credentials as surprise European contenders.
Kick-off: 5:30 PM Saturday, November 8th, 2025
Venue: Stadium of Light
TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) | Peacock (USA)
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 3-0 Win Over Slavia Prague
Arsenal secured their 10th consecutive victory across all competitions with a professional 3-0 dismantling of Slavia Prague in the Czech capital. Bukayo Saka’s penalty and Mikel Merino’s second-half brace maintained Arsenal’s perfect Champions League record while extending their historic clean sheet streak to eight consecutive matches. Here’s what we discovered.
Mikel Merino Can Indeed Start as Striker in Less Important Games Even if Gyokeres is Fit
Viktor Gyokeres didn’t travel to Prague after picking up a knock against Burnley, forcing Mikel Arteta into tactical improvisation. Rather than rushing Gyokeres back or deploying an unproven academy striker, Arteta selected Merino as his emergency forward—and the Spaniard delivered emphatically with two clinical goals.
His first arrived just 35 seconds into the second half, volleying home Leandro Trossard’s cross from six yards. His second was audacious brilliance—an outrageous backwards header from Declan Rice’s delivery that showcased instincts typically reserved for natural strikers. This wasn’t lucky positioning; it was intelligent movement exploiting spaces traditional centre-forwards occupy.
Merino’s versatility provides Arteta genuine tactical flexibility beyond just injury cover. Against weaker opposition where Arsenal expect territorial dominance, deploying Merino centrally allows an extra midfielder while maintaining goal threat. He won’t replace Gyokeres in crucial fixtures, but his ability to function as a striker in rotation matches could preserve Gyokeres’ fitness during congested periods without compromising results.
Odegaard’s Absence is Felt at Times
Arsenal controlled possession and created chances throughout, but their creativity lacked the cutting edge Martin Odegaard consistently provides. Ethan Nwaneri struggled to impose himself in the attacking midfield role, receiving constant instructions from Arteta during an underwhelming first-half performance that saw him substituted after 67 minutes.
The opening period featured plenty of Arsenal possession without genuine penetration. Their best opportunities came from set pieces rather than intricate passing sequences that unlock compact defenses. Odegaard’s ability to thread passes between lines, draw defenders out of position, and create half-spaces for teammates was noticeably absent.
Arsenal compensated through individual quality—Saka’s penalty, Merino’s finishing, Rice’s delivery—but elite teams cannot rely solely on moments when facing organized Champions League opposition. Against Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, or Manchester City in knockout rounds, Arsenal’s creativity deficit without Odegaard could prove costly if not addressed before his late November return.
The Penalty Bukayo Saka Scored Should Get His Confidence Going
Bukayo Saka missed two golden opportunities against Burnley that he’d normally convert, raising questions about fatigue or confidence dips. His powerful penalty against Slavia Prague, smashed into the bottom corner with conviction despite Jakub Markovic guessing correctly, should restore self-belief entering crucial fixtures.
Saka captained Arsenal brilliantly throughout, demanding the ball constantly and creating multiple chances beyond his penalty. His willingness to step up from the spot demonstrated mental strength—players lacking confidence often defer penalty duties to teammates. Instead, Saka grabbed responsibility and executed perfectly.
