Granit Xhaka’s Return: Can He Finally Silence His Premier League Doubters at Sunderland?

Sunderland are interested in signing Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen, with the newly promoted Premier League club exploring a move for the former Arsenal midfielder. For a player who left England amid mixed reviews, this potential homecoming represents the ultimate redemption story.

Arsenal: The Highs and Lows

Xhaka’s seven-year Arsenal tenure was a tale of two narratives. The Swiss international made nearly 300 appearances and won two FA Cups, serving as captain during crucial periods. Yet his Premier League experience was punctuated by moments of controversy – red cards, defensive lapses, and that infamous incident with supporters that saw him stripped of the captaincy.

His passing range was never questioned, nor his commitment, but critics pointed to his lack of pace and occasional recklessness. The perception lingered that Xhaka was a player better suited to continental football than the Premier League’s intensity (probably excluding the 2022-23 season).

The Leverkusen Transformation

In 2023, he returned to the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, helping the club to their first-ever league title in his debut season. Under Xabi Alonso’s guidance, Xhaka didn’t just find form – he became transformational. The veteran has emerged as the beating heart of Bayer Leverkusen’s team, with everything going through the midfielder who has Die Werkself ticking like a Swiss watch.

The statistics tell a compelling story. At Leverkusen, Xhaka has evolved into the complete deep-lying playmaker. His pass completion rate improved to 89.2% in the Bundesliga, while his progressive passes per game increased by 23% compared to his final Arsenal season. More importantly, his disciplinary record improved dramatically – just three yellow cards in his debut campaign compared to his Arsenal average of seven per season.

Bayer Leverkusen are Bundesliga champions for the first time, and Granit Xhaka sits right at the heart of their success story. The Swiss international’s transformation from Arsenal misfit to Bundesliga champion represents one of modern football’s most remarkable reinventions.

The Premier League Evolution

The Premier League Xhaka would return to has changed significantly since his 2023 departure. The league’s tactical sophistication has increased, with more teams employing possession-based systems that would suit his skill set. The frenetic pace that once exposed his limitations has given way to more structured, patient build-up play.

Modern Premier League midfielders are valued for their ability to dictate tempo and break lines with passing – precisely Xhaka’s strengths. Teams like Brighton and Brentford have shown that technical players can thrive when given the right tactical framework.

Perfect Sunderland Fit

Granit Xhaka

Stefan Borson told Football Insider that Sunderland are ready to spend £100m on signings, suggesting serious ambition from the Black Cats. For a newly promoted side, Xhaka offers something invaluable: proven leadership and the ability to control games from deep positions.

Sunderland’s likely approach – emphasizing possession and patient build-up to survive in the Premier League – would suit Xhaka perfectly. His experience in high-pressure situations and ability to mentor younger players could prove crucial for a club adjusting to top-flight football.

The tactical fit is compelling. Modern Sunderland would likely deploy Xhaka in a double pivot, allowing him to showcase his passing range while providing defensive stability. His set-piece delivery and leadership qualities would address multiple needs simultaneously.

The Matured Player

At 32, Xhaka brings maturity that was absent during his Arsenal struggles. The midfielder has 137 caps for Switzerland and won the Bundesliga title with Leverkusen, accumulating experiences that have refined his approach. His Leverkusen performances demonstrate improved positional discipline and decision-making.

The reckless challenges that plagued his Arsenal career have largely disappeared. Instead, we see a player who understands when to press, when to drop, and how to manage games effectively. His leadership has evolved from vocal to tactical, setting traps and controlling phases of play.

Silencing the Doubters

Granit Xhaka has been offered a return to the Premier League by recently promoted Sunderland, who are interested in the former Arsenal captain. This isn’t just about signing a player; it’s about proving that talent, when properly utilized, can overcome early impressions.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka passes the ball. (Getty Images)

For Xhaka, Sunderland represents the perfect platform to demonstrate his evolution. Success at the Stadium of Light would validate his transformation and prove that Premier League failure isn’t necessarily permanent. The doubters who questioned his suitability for English football might finally be silenced by a player who has learned to master his craft in Germany’s most demanding tactical environment.

The potential reunion between Xhaka and the Premier League could be football’s ultimate redemption story.