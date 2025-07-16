Arsenal
Granit Xhaka’s Return: Can He Finally Silence His Premier League Doubters at Sunderland?
Sunderland are interested in signing Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen, with the newly promoted Premier League club exploring a move for the former Arsenal midfielder. For a player who left England amid mixed reviews, this potential homecoming represents the ultimate redemption story.
Arsenal: The Highs and Lows
Xhaka’s seven-year Arsenal tenure was a tale of two narratives. The Swiss international made nearly 300 appearances and won two FA Cups, serving as captain during crucial periods. Yet his Premier League experience was punctuated by moments of controversy – red cards, defensive lapses, and that infamous incident with supporters that saw him stripped of the captaincy.
His passing range was never questioned, nor his commitment, but critics pointed to his lack of pace and occasional recklessness. The perception lingered that Xhaka was a player better suited to continental football than the Premier League’s intensity (probably excluding the 2022-23 season).
The Leverkusen Transformation
In 2023, he returned to the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, helping the club to their first-ever league title in his debut season. Under Xabi Alonso’s guidance, Xhaka didn’t just find form – he became transformational. The veteran has emerged as the beating heart of Bayer Leverkusen’s team, with everything going through the midfielder who has Die Werkself ticking like a Swiss watch.
The statistics tell a compelling story. At Leverkusen, Xhaka has evolved into the complete deep-lying playmaker. His pass completion rate improved to 89.2% in the Bundesliga, while his progressive passes per game increased by 23% compared to his final Arsenal season. More importantly, his disciplinary record improved dramatically – just three yellow cards in his debut campaign compared to his Arsenal average of seven per season.
Bayer Leverkusen are Bundesliga champions for the first time, and Granit Xhaka sits right at the heart of their success story. The Swiss international’s transformation from Arsenal misfit to Bundesliga champion represents one of modern football’s most remarkable reinventions.
The Premier League Evolution
The Premier League Xhaka would return to has changed significantly since his 2023 departure. The league’s tactical sophistication has increased, with more teams employing possession-based systems that would suit his skill set. The frenetic pace that once exposed his limitations has given way to more structured, patient build-up play.
Modern Premier League midfielders are valued for their ability to dictate tempo and break lines with passing – precisely Xhaka’s strengths. Teams like Brighton and Brentford have shown that technical players can thrive when given the right tactical framework.
Perfect Sunderland Fit
Stefan Borson told Football Insider that Sunderland are ready to spend £100m on signings, suggesting serious ambition from the Black Cats. For a newly promoted side, Xhaka offers something invaluable: proven leadership and the ability to control games from deep positions.
Sunderland’s likely approach – emphasizing possession and patient build-up to survive in the Premier League – would suit Xhaka perfectly. His experience in high-pressure situations and ability to mentor younger players could prove crucial for a club adjusting to top-flight football.
The tactical fit is compelling. Modern Sunderland would likely deploy Xhaka in a double pivot, allowing him to showcase his passing range while providing defensive stability. His set-piece delivery and leadership qualities would address multiple needs simultaneously.
The Matured Player
At 32, Xhaka brings maturity that was absent during his Arsenal struggles. The midfielder has 137 caps for Switzerland and won the Bundesliga title with Leverkusen, accumulating experiences that have refined his approach. His Leverkusen performances demonstrate improved positional discipline and decision-making.
The reckless challenges that plagued his Arsenal career have largely disappeared. Instead, we see a player who understands when to press, when to drop, and how to manage games effectively. His leadership has evolved from vocal to tactical, setting traps and controlling phases of play.
Silencing the Doubters
Granit Xhaka has been offered a return to the Premier League by recently promoted Sunderland, who are interested in the former Arsenal captain. This isn’t just about signing a player; it’s about proving that talent, when properly utilized, can overcome early impressions.
For Xhaka, Sunderland represents the perfect platform to demonstrate his evolution. Success at the Stadium of Light would validate his transformation and prove that Premier League failure isn’t necessarily permanent. The doubters who questioned his suitability for English football might finally be silenced by a player who has learned to master his craft in Germany’s most demanding tactical environment.
The potential reunion between Xhaka and the Premier League could be football’s ultimate redemption story.
Arsenal’s Masterstroke: How Ethan Nwaneri’s New Deal Prevents Another Serge Gnabry Scenario
Arsenal have learned from their most painful academy mistake. Ethan Nwaneri’s new four-year contract extension, worth £60,000 per week, represents more than just financial commitment – it’s a strategic masterstroke designed to prevent another Serge Gnabry disaster.
The Gnabry Lesson That Still Stings
Serge Gnabry barely featured under Arsene Wenger and was dismissed by Tony Pulis during a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion. Pulis claimed he wasn’t ready for top-flight football and “not good enough” for the Hawthorns. Yet within three years of leaving Arsenal, Gnabry had become a Bayern Munich star and Germany international, scoring 11 goals in 27 games for Werder Bremen before his permanent Bayern transfer.
The Gnabry saga exposed Arsenal’s fundamental flaw: failing to properly integrate promising academy graduates, leading to premature departures of potentially world-class talent.
The Pattern of Painful Departures
Gnabry isn’t isolated. Amario Cozier-Duberry and Reuell Walters recently joined Brighton and Luton Town after their contracts expired. Donyell Malen scored on his Netherlands debut after leaving Arsenal’s academy. The common thread? These players left because they couldn’t see clear pathways to first-team football or felt undervalued in contract negotiations.
When Promise Doesn’t Deliver
Arsenal’s academy struggles aren’t only about early departures. Jeremie Aliadiere was part of the ‘Invincibles’ squad but never delivered on early hype, retiring by 29. Arturo Lupoli was labeled the next Italian ‘wonderkid’ but failed to make the grade. These examples highlight Arsenal’s historical struggle with academy development.
Nwaneri’s Deal: A Blueprint for Success
The Nwaneri contract addresses these historical failures through three key innovations:
Financial Security: The jump from £3,120 to £60,000 per week eliminates temptation to look elsewhere. This 19-fold increase demonstrates Arsenal’s commitment to retaining top talent.
Extended Timeline: The four-year deal with a fifth-year option provides stability and flexibility. Unlike previous short-term arrangements creating uncertainty, this gives Nwaneri security while allowing proper development planning.
Strategic Integration: At 18, Nwaneri is already integrated into Arteta’s first-team squad, contrasting sharply with the Gnabry era where promising youngsters languished on the periphery.
Arteta’s Academy Revolution
Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have fundamentally changed their approach to academy integration. Players like Nwaneri represent the new generation being fast-tracked into senior football rather than languishing in development limbo.
The Nwaneri deal reflects this philosophical shift. Rather than hoping talented youngsters will patiently wait for opportunities, Arsenal are proactively securing futures while creating immediate progression pathways.
The Smart Financial Gamble
Some might question £60,000 per week for an 18-year-old, but consider the alternative: losing another generational talent like Gnabry, only to watch him flourish elsewhere while Arsenal spend £50 million trying to replace him.
Beyond the Headlines
This deal represents Arsenal’s institutional maturation. They’ve learned that talented academy players need more than opportunities – they need financial security, clear development plans, and genuine first-team integration.
The Nwaneri contract prevents another Gnabry scenario not through hope, but through strategic planning and substantial investment. It’s a masterstroke that could define Arsenal’s academy approach for years to come.
Ethan Nwaneri New Contract Details: Young Stars Commits Future to Arsenal with Lucrative 4-Year Extension
|Contract Detail
|Current Contract
|New Contract
|Contract Length
|Until June 2026
|4 years + 1 year option
|Weekly Salary
|£3,120 per week
|£60,000 per week
|Total Value
|~£312,000 (approx.)
|~£15.6 million (5 years)
|Contract Expires
|June 30, 2026
|June 30, 2029 (with option)
|Age When Signed
|17 years old
|18 years old
Arsenal have secured the long-term future of their teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri after the attacker agreed terms in principle over a new four-year contract at the Emirates Stadium. The 18-year-old’s decision to extend his stay represents a significant coup for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have fought off interest from several Premier League rivals to retain one of England’s most promising young talents.
Ethan Nwaneri Contract Details and Financial Terms
The new deal represents a substantial upgrade on Nwaneri’s current terms, with the attacker set to earn approximately £60,000 per week under the new arrangement. This marks a dramatic increase from his current weekly wage of £3,120, representing a 19-fold improvement that reflects his rapid progression into Arsenal’s first-team setup.
The initial four-year contract includes an option for a fifth year, taking the total potential value to five years and extending his stay at the Emirates until 2029. This places Nwaneri among the Premier League’s highest-paid teenagers, demonstrating Arsenal’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent.
Ethan Nwaneri Previous Contract Situation
Nwaneri’s previous deal was signed in March 2024 when he had just turned 17, representing his first professional contract with the club. That initial agreement was set to expire in summer 2026, creating urgency for Arsenal to secure his signature amid growing external interest. His current weekly salary of £3,120 was modest by Premier League standards, reflecting his status as an academy graduate transitioning into senior football.
Breaking Through at Arsenal
The Hale End academy graduate has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign during the 2024-25 season, establishing himself as a regular feature in Arteta’s squad rotation. His performances have impressed coaching staff and supporters alike, with the teenager demonstrating remarkable composure and technical ability beyond his years.
Nwaneri’s impact extends beyond training ground impressions, having already made his mark in competitive fixtures. His ability to operate across multiple attacking positions has made him a valuable asset for Arteta, who has consistently praised the youngster’s professionalism and tactical understanding.
Strategic Importance for Arsenal
The contract extension represents shrewd business from Arsenal’s perspective, securing a potentially world-class talent while fending off interest from Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund. The decision to offer such lucrative terms to a teenager reflects the club’s belief in Nwaneri’s potential and their commitment to building around academy graduates.
Arsenal’s willingness to make Nwaneri one of the Premier League’s highest-paid teenagers sends a clear message about their ambitions to develop and retain top talent. The deal aligns with the club’s broader strategy of balancing experienced signings with promising youth development.
What Does The Future Hold For Ethan Nwaneri At Arsenal?
With his immediate future secured, Nwaneri can focus entirely on his development without the distraction of contract negotiations. The agreement provides stability for both player and club, allowing Arteta to integrate the youngster gradually into his tactical plans over the coming seasons.
The contract extension also positions Arsenal favorably in the competitive landscape of youth development, demonstrating their willingness to invest significantly in promising academy graduates. For Nwaneri, the deal represents recognition of his rapid progress and provides the financial security to continue his development at the highest level.
This landmark agreement reinforces Arsenal’s reputation as a club that trusts and invests in young talent, potentially influencing other promising academy players to commit their futures to the Emirates Stadium.
Jakub Kiwior’s Arsenal Future: Why Squad Value Beats €35M Sale
Arsenal‘s stance on Jakub Kiwior has evolved dramatically in recent weeks, creating a fascinating case study in squad management. With Arsenal having agreed a deal to sign Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera and agreed to pay an initial £13m for the Spanish centre-back, the question of Kiwior’s future has become more complex than initially expected.
The Case for Keeping Jakub Kiwior
Despite earlier speculation about his departure, Arsenal are not ready to part ways with Jakub Kiwior this summer and are not prepared to sell Jakub Kiwior this summer despite agreeing terms to bring in a new centre-back. This decision reflects Arsenal’s pragmatic approach to squad depth management.
The 25-year-old’s versatility remains his greatest asset. Kiwior can operate as a left-sided centre-back, left-back, or even in a back three formation, providing Mikel Arteta with tactical flexibility across multiple competitions. His left-footed delivery and progressive passing ability offer different qualities to Arsenal’s defensive options.
Market value: 28,00 mil. € demonstrates that Kiwior retains significant value, but Arsenal’s reluctance to cash in suggests they view his squad contribution as more valuable than immediate financial returns. His Champions League experience and Premier League adaptation make him a reliable option for rotation. The injury concerns surrounding Riccardo Calafiori also factor into Arsenal’s thinking.
The Arguments for Selling
Jakub Kiwior could be heading out of Arsenal in the summer, with the defender keen to take up a more prominent role. This desire for regular football represents a significant challenge for Arsenal’s retention plans.
The arrival of Mosquera creates a crowded defensive picture. Arsenal are looking at him as a potential replacement for Jakub Kiwior, suggesting the club had initially planned to facilitate the Polish defender’s departure. With William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes established as the first-choice partnership, Kiwior faces limited opportunities for consistent starts.
From a career perspective, Kiwior’s development might stagnate without regular first-team football. At 25, he’s entering his prime years and needs consistent playing time to reach his full potential, something Arsenal cannot guarantee given their defensive hierarchy.
The Financial Considerations
Spezia did not include a sell-on clause in their sale of Jakub Kiwior to Arsenal, increasing the Gunners’ chances of selling him. This means Arsenal would retain 100% of any transfer fee, making a sale financially attractive.
The €35 million asking price would provide Arsenal with substantial funds to reinvest in other areas of the squad. With the club’s ambitious transfer plans, including potential moves for Viktor Gyökeres and other targets, Kiwior’s sale could facilitate these bigger acquisitions.
However, replacing his squad depth would likely cost similar amounts in today’s inflated market, potentially negating the financial benefits of his departure.
The Verdict: Keep for Now
Arsenal’s decision to retain Kiwior despite Mosquera’s arrival reflects mature squad planning. The congested fixture schedule, with Champions League and domestic competitions, demands quality depth across all positions.
Arsenal target Cristhian Mosquera has appeared to confirm his Valencia departure, suggesting the Spanish defender will arrive as additional depth rather than a direct replacement. This approach allows Arsenal to maintain defensive options while gradually integrating new talent.
Kiwior’s frustration with limited playing time is understandable, but Arsenal’s project timeline suggests patience could be rewarded. Injuries, suspensions, and tactical variations across different competitions will create opportunities for the Polish defender to showcase his abilities.
The decision ultimately depends on whether Kiwior accepts a squad role or pushes for a move to guarantee regular football. Arsenal’s preference to keep him suggests they value his contribution more than potential transfer fees, indicating that retention represents the wisest course of action for the upcoming season.
