Who Is Leonita Lekaj? Meet The Wife Of Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka Wife Leonita Lekaj Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Leonita Lekaj is famous for being the wife of Sunderland star Granit Xhaka. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Leonita Lekaj is a professional model and has a lot of fame in the glamour world. However, after her relationship with Granit Xhaka came into the public eye, she gained massive popularity. The Swiss star has made a huge influence after coming into the Gunners team in 2016. He also earned the captain armband a few years back, but it was stripped from him due to disciplinary reasons. Despite the controversies, Xhaka’s career has become an interesting topic for numerous fans and today we’re not going to talk more on the topic. Instead, we are planning to discuss the life of the love of his life. So follow along to learn everything there is to know about the stunning wife of Granit Xhaka – Leonita Lekaj.

Leonita Lekaj Childhood and Family

Leonita came to the earth on March 31, 1992. She was born in Albania, but we believe her mother and father decided to move to Pristina, Kosovo, where the beautiful lady was raised and spent most of her childhood. After a few years, the Lekaj family was again on the move, and this time they went to the Ruhr region of Germany. Leonita was in her teens when her family moved to Germany.

She has maintained secrecy regarding her childhood and family details. That’s why we currently don’t have any information regarding the father and mother of Leonita. Her father’s job could have obliged the family to travel to different countries, but we couldn’t confirm the claim due to the lack of information.

She has a brother named Leonard Lekaj. She hasn’t disclosed any information about her brother, and that’s why we don’t know what he does currently. But from Leonita’s Instagram activities, we have tracked that she has a healthy relationship with his brother.

We are still investigating to find the missing pieces. So stay tuned to know more about the childhood and family details of the stunning wife of Granit Xhaka.

Leonita Lekaj is a model. (Picture was taken from FirstSportz)

Leonita Lekaj Education

Leonita moved to Germany from where she completed her high school graduation at a young age. She hasn’t disclosed what course she studied and which subjects she was strong in. Whether she enrolled in a University programme is still unknown.

Leonita Lekaj career

Leonita is a professional model. She has done photoshoots for notable brands. She has also appeared in many magazines. Due to her constant efforts and hard work, she is now a good personality in the glamour world.

Leonita also has a large Instagram audience. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her family. We are uncertain whether she has started monetizing her social media presence. But with the large audience she currently has, she could generate handsome money only by promoting brands through her page.

Leonita Lekaj Net Worth

Leonita’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared any information about her earnings, and that’s why calculating her total worth has become challenging for us. We are still searching for the exact value and will update the article if we find new information.

Granit Xhaka’s net worth is believed to be €20 Million. He has become an integral part of the Arsenal squad in the last few years, and the management has decided to pay a whopping €5 Million-per-year to keep him at the club.

Leonita Lekaj has been a source of support for Arsenal star Granit Xhaka. (Picture was taken from FirstSportz)

Leonita Lekaj husband, Granit Xhaka

After moving to Arsenal in 2016, Xhaka has developed himself into a solid midfielder. He has proven to be a valuable asset to the club. But his actions in recent years have created a lot of controversies. For his disrespectful behaviour, he was stripped of the captaincy, which was a challenging time for his family. Leonita had to make her account private as many fans started abusing her on social media. Xhaka has struggled with a severe injury this season that prevented him from playing many games.

Leonita Lekaj and Granit Xhaka relationship

Granit Xhaka met with his wife Leonita when he was playing for German club, Borussia Mönchengladbach. The couple first met around the year 2015 and has since been together. They have gone through many ups and downs, but they have been inseparable since getting into the relationship.

Xhaka announced in 2017 that he had proposed the love of her life, and she said yes. It was a big decision for the couple, and they took it with the help of each other. He married Leonita on July 6 that year. Many big-name guests attended the grand wedding ceremony.

Granit Xhaka proposed to his wife Leonita Lekaj in 2017. (Credit: Instagram)

Leonita Lekaj and Granit Xhaka Children

On October 7, 2019, the couple became parents for the first time. They were blessed with a baby girl that they named Ayana. On April 24, 2021, the duo welcomed their second daughter, Laney Xhaka.

Granit Xhaka with his wife and newborn daughter. (Picture was taken from Football WAGS Tumblr)

Leonita Lekaj Social media

Leonita has gained popularity on social media. She currently has a massive fanbase of 227k followers on her account – @leonita.x. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her family. From her online activities, it is evident that She likes to show support to her husband and often goes to the stadium. Leonita shares pictures of her child and husband. She also shares reels of their vacation.

Read More: