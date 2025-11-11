Dragon Feeds
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir – Gylfi Sigurdsson Wife, her Family and more
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir is famous for being the wife of Swansea City star Gylfi Sigurdsson. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite coming from a humble background, Alexandra has already advanced in modelling. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Alexandra and Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. She was crowned the Miss Iceland in 2008 and gained fame since then.
The duo has been together for a long time and has spent good and bad phases of life together. Sigurdsson is an Icelandic footballer who currently plays for the Toffees. The attacking midfielder started his professional journey with Reading and progressed in his career. He gave a sensational spell in international tournaments as well.
Since 2017, he has been involved with the Merseyside team and has become a crucial player in the squad. The Icelandic player has a beautiful wife named Alexandra. So without further ado, let’s find out more about the stunning model.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Childhood and Family
Alexandra was born on the 10th of August, 1989, in Reykjavik, Iceland, making her nationality Icelandic. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.
Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Education
Alexandra went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The Icelandic beauty earned a degree in psychology after completing her college education.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir career
By profession, she is a well-known model. Alexandra rose to prominence after winning the Miss Iceland 2008 title. Her spouse, Gylfi, on the other hand, is a well-known football player. The pair is extremely supportive of one another and frequently cheers for one another.
Alexandra was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Net Worth
Alexandra hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir and Gylfi Sigurdsson relationship
Gylfi Sigurdsson met his wife in 2010. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move.
The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. In the year 2019, the pair exchanged wedding vows in a stunning location in Italy.
Gylfi and Alexandra both uploaded images from their wedding ceremony on social media. After 9 years of knowing and living with each other, they decided to make it legal and official.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir and Gylfi Sigurdsson Children
The duo has one child to this point. They haven’t yet shared the anime of the child yet and haven’t posted many images of the newborn either. We will update the article once we find reliable data on that.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Social media
Alexandra had a massive fan following on Instagram. Using her social media reach she attempted to defend her husband when Gylfi was accused of being a paedophile. However, the situation got out of hand and several hate comments started to pour into Alexandra’s account. That’s when she deactivated her verified profile. Being a model, it’s difficult for her to not use a social media account .
Argentina
Who Is Jorgelina Cardoso? Meet The Wife Of Angel Di Maria
Jorgelina Cardoso is famous for being the wife of PSG star Angel Di Maria. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Jorgelina Cardoso came from a humble Argentine family. She had her limitations, but that didn’t stop her from travelling the world and supporting her husband wherever he has gone. Even though, the duo has been together for a long time. Many fans have misconceptions about their relationship. Jorgelina doesn’t share much private information online and that’s why it’s quite challenging to track her down. However, we have gathered all the important information about the stunning Argentine lady. So follow along to know more about the wife of Angel Di Maria.
Jorgelina Cardoso Childhood and Family
Jorgelina Cardoso was born on July 11, 1982, making her 40 years old. She is seven years older than Di Maria. Well, that’s a huge age gap. So now we know who is the more mature partner in the relationship. Her father’s name is Papito Lindo. She hasn’t disclosed much information regarding her personal life. That’s why we currently don’t know her mother’s name and what job she did. We are uncertain whether she has a sibling. Our information suggests that she belong to a religious family. We are still investigating the missing pieces and will update the article if we find any new data.
Jorgelina Cardoso Education
Jorgelina spent her childhood and early adulthood in Argentina. That’s why she completed her education at a local institution in her own country. After graduating high school, she enrolled at the University of Buenos Aires. She hasn’t disclosed yet which course she took. However, we believe she was an intelligent and hard-working student. Her unique abilities include efficiency in a lot of foreign languages. She speaks fluent French, Spanish and English.
Jorgelina Cardoso career
Jorgelina is a full-time housewife. We are uncertain whether she pursued any different role early on in her career. But, currently, she is the lady boss of the Di Maria family. Looking after their child and making decisions around the house is not an easy task; however, she has performed her role extensively.
Jorgelina also plays a significant role in taking important career decisions for Di Maria. One notable mention is that when the Argentine star footballer got to play for Manchester United, the family had to move to Manchester for a year. However, Jorgelina didn’t like the place at all and pushed her husband to move to Paris. Professionally, the move has worked out very well for the Argentine star.
Jorgelina Cardoso Net Worth
We are uncertain about Jorgelina’s source of earnings at this point. That’s why we don’t have any knowledge about her net worth. We are actively searching for the missing details and will update the article if we find relevant data.
On the other hand, Angel Di Maria earns a handsome amount of money from his PSG contract. His current yearly wage is believed to be $7 Million, and he has a total net worth of $18 million. With that kind of money, the family affords a luxurious living in Paris.
Jorgelina Cardoso’s husband Angel Di Maria
Di Maria started his senior team journey with the local team Rosario Central. Soon his incredible abilities and breathtaking skills were scouted by top European teams. He spent a successful spell at Benfica. In 2010, Real Madrid signed him and made him a star. The one-year spell with Manchester United didn’t go very well. But since joining PSG in 2015, he has been a top forward.
The player joined Juventus in 2022 on a free transfer. After making a short impact, he is reported to join Fenerbahce in June 2023. However, his career with the Argentina national team is even more beautiful. He became the nation’s hero after scoring in the finals of Copa America 2021, La Finnalisima and FIFA World Cup 2022.
Jorgelina Cardoso and Angel Di Maria’s relationship
Jorgelina and Di Maria have been together for a long time. They met more than a decade back. We are uncertain exactly where and when they meet. We currently don’t know whether it was love at first sight. However, the duo stayed together and fought many difficulties on the road. They tied the knot in 2011, and it has been 11 years since their marriage has stood still. All of their friends and family members attended their beautiful wedding ceremony in Argentina.
Jorgelina Cardoso and Angel Di Maria Children
Jorgelina and Angel Di Maria have two children together. Their first daughter, Mia Di María, was born in 2013. Due to premature birth, their newborn baby was put into a particular facility. But after six months hospital discharged her claiming to be perfectly healthy. The duo welcomed their second daughter, Pia Di Maria, on November 3, 2017.
Jorgelina Cardoso Social media
Jorgelina has gained popularity on Instagram. Currently, she has 2 million followers. She mainly posts pictures of their family and images of their two beautiful daughters. She is not the typical WAG that likes to showcase her beauty, and that’s why she doesn’t post solo pictures much. Jorgelina also posts pictures of her kids and husband frequently. She has posted more than 600 pictures.
Who is Lisa Roughead? Meet the wife of Michael Carrick
Lisa Roughead is a Pilates instructor and is mainly known for being the wife of the former caretaker manager of Manchester United, Michael Carrick.
Lisa also comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of one of the most decorated English footballers of all time, Michael Carrick. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Lisa Roughead and Michael Carrick’s Families
Lisa was born in 1986 in England, but there is no specific birth date disclosed. She is 35 years old. However, there is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family.
Michael Carrick was born on 28 July 1981 in Wallsend, England, to parents Vince and Lynn Carrick. He also has one brother named Graeme, four years younger and a professional football player.
Lisa Roughead’s husband, Michael Carrick
Michael Carrick is a former professional player and is one of the best players ever to represent Manchester United. He previously served as the caretaker manager of Manchester United and is currently without a club.
Carrick began his career at West Ham United by joining the youth team in 1997 and winning the FA Youth Cup two years later. After some time, he moved to Tottenham Hotspur, where he played an influential role at the club for two seasons before moving to Manchester United in 2006.
Michael is one of the most successful members of United, having represented them for over a decade. He was also part of the side which the 2008 Champions League final.
He is the only English player alongside Wayne Rooney in the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, League Cup, FA Community Shield, UEFA Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup. Carrick has won every domestic honour in the English game.
After retiring, Carrick became a coach at Manchester United. On 21 November 2021, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left his role as a manager, Michael was given the role of caretaker manager. He recorded two wins and one draw during his three-match reign as caretaker manager. Carrick was also the head coach of EFL Championship club Middlesbrough for 4 years.
Lisa and Michael Carrick Kids
Michael Carrick and Lisa started dating way back in their schooling days. They have been together since then. After several years of dating, they married on 16 June 2007 in Wymondham, Leicestershire, which was attended by all of their friends and families.
The couple is blessed with a daughter named Louise and a son named Jacey.
Lisa Roughead Profession, Career, Net Worth
Lisa has done a business degree and is now a Pilates instructor. She maintains a shallow profile but has been a constant support for Carrick.
She doesn’t have any social media accounts. There is no disclosure of her net worth, but Her husband Jaap has an estimated net worth of around $25 million approx. He has social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram with a following of approximately 1.5 million. Carrick posts pictures of him from the golf course. He also posts insights videos and collaboration reels.
Arsenal Women vs. Bayern Munich Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Women travel to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening for their biggest Champions League test yet, facing Bayern Munich in front of an expected record-breaking crowd of over 15,000 fans as they look to claim back-to-back European victories.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal Women (4-3-3): Van Domselaar; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Maanum, Cooney-Cross, Caldentey; Smith, Foord, Russo
Bayern Munich Women (4-2-3-1): Grohs; Gwinn, Viggosdottir, Ballisager, Kett; Tanikawa, Stanway; Dallmann, Harder, Buhl; Damjanovic
Arsenal’s Injury Crisis
Katie Reid has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season after rupturing her ACL during a recent training session. The 19-year-old defender won Arsenal’s Player of the Month for September and had earned her first England senior call-up before suffering the devastating injury.
Leah Williamson continues her recovery from the knee injury sustained at Euro 2025 and hasn’t featured yet this season. Manuela Zinsberger remains sidelined for the season with her own ACL injury suffered earlier in the campaign.
Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly both returned from international duty with knocks but are expected to be available after featuring in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Russo scored late to rescue a point despite Arsenal having two goals controversially ruled out.
Bayern’s Injury Updates
Bayern head into Wednesday’s clash in excellent form, having won six consecutive matches across all competitions. Their 4-0 demolition of Union Berlin on Saturday saw Linda Dallmann, Pernille Harder, and Giulia Gwinn all find the net before halftime.
The Bavarians have scored 19 goals in their last four matches, showcasing the attacking firepower that makes them one of Europe’s most dangerous sides. Their season opener at the Allianz Arena drew over 50,000 fans for their Bundesliga victory over Wolfsburg, setting a new attendance record.
Head-to-Head History
These sides last met at the Allianz Arena in March 2023 during the Champions League quarter-final first leg. Bayern edged a tight encounter 1-0 thanks to Lea Schüller’s goal in front of 20,000 supporters, though Arsenal progressed on aggregate after winning the second leg at the Emirates.
Arsenal have struggled historically against German opposition away from home, winning just one of their 10 away fixtures against Bundesliga sides in European competition.
Current Form
Arsenal sit ninth in the Champions League table with three points after a 2-1 opening defeat to Lyon and a 2-0 victory at Benfica. Renee Slegers’ side sit sixth in the WSL after seven matches, five points behind leaders Chelsea following Sunday’s frustrating draw.
Bayern also have three points from two matches, beating Juventus 2-1 at home before suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat at Barcelona. Their domestic form remains flawless—unbeaten after 14 Bundesliga rounds and sitting top of the table.
The Stakes
Wednesday’s fixture will be held in front of Bayern’s largest-ever crowd for a women’s European match, with over 10,000 tickets already sold two weeks before kickoff. Club officials expect attendance to surpass 15,000, which would set a new German record for a women’s continental fixture.
Arsenal need victory to boost their chances of finishing in the automatic qualification spots (top four) and avoiding the playoff round. Bayern similarly require points to climb the standings after their Barcelona hammering.
Kick-off: 5:45 PM Wednesday, November 12th, 2025
Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich
