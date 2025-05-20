Arsenal’s title bid has stalled because they lack genuine pace in wide areas, with Mikel Arteta’s side desperately needing direct wingers who can stretch defences and break down stubborn low blocks.

Arsenal’s possession-heavy approach has become predictable. Teams know exactly how to defend against them – sit deep, stay compact, and force them into intricate passing moves that rarely create clear-cut chances. The Gunners need wingers who can beat their man and create something from nothing.

Three names should be at the top of Arsenal’s summer wishlist: Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon. Each offers the pace and directness that could turn Arsenal from nearly men into champions.

Nico Williams: Spain’s Electric Left-Winger

Williams has been Athletic Bilbao’s standout performer this season. The 22-year-old Spanish international combines raw pace with smart decision-making – exactly what Arsenal lack on the left flank.

His Euro 2024 performances showed he can perform on the biggest stage. Williams consistently beat defenders one-on-one and created chances that his teammates should have buried. That kind of direct threat would be perfect alongside Bukayo Saka’s creativity on the opposite wing.

What makes Williams ideal for Arteta’s system is his tactical intelligence. He doesn’t just hug the touchline like old-school wingers – he drifts inside when space opens up, creating overloads in dangerous areas. This versatility would give Arsenal multiple attacking patterns instead of their current one-dimensional approach.

Williams also tracks back and presses aggressively, matching Arteta’s work-rate demands. His age profile fits Arsenal’s long-term planning, and La Liga experience means he won’t be fazed by Premier League intensity.

The Spanish winger represents good value in today’s market. His release clause and contract situation make him a realistic target, unlike some pie-in-the-sky alternatives that Arsenal have been linked with recently.

Rodrygo: Madrid Class Available for Transfer

Rodrygo’s situation at Real Madrid has become complicated with their attacking depth. The Brazilian might be available this summer if Madrid prioritize other targets, and Arsenal should be first in line.

The 24-year-old brings Champions League pedigree and big-game experience that Arsenal currently lack. His performances in El Clasico and knockout matches show he can handle pressure – something that could prove crucial during title run-ins.

Rodrygo’s versatility across the front three gives Arteta tactical flexibility. He can play left wing, right wing, or centrally without losing effectiveness. His pace would stretch defenses while his technical ability fits Arsenal’s possession game perfectly.

Madrid’s summer plans could push Rodrygo down the pecking order. If they land another attacking star, the Brazilian becomes expendable despite his quality. Arsenal should be monitoring this situation closely.

The Brazilian has the physicality for Premier League football and experience playing for one of world football’s biggest clubs. The step up to Arsenal wouldn’t intimidate him like it might other targets.

Anthony Gordon: Premier League Ready and Hungry

Gordon represents the most realistic signing of the three. The Newcastle winger has developed into one of the Premier League’s most consistent wide players, improving his end product while maintaining his pace and work rate.

His performances against top-six opposition prove he can handle big matches. Gordon doesn’t go missing when the pressure increases – he often steps up and creates Arsenal’s biggest problems when they face Newcastle.

What makes Gordon attractive is his Premier League experience. Foreign signings need adaptation time, but Gordon would slot straight into Arsenal’s starting eleven without missing a beat.

Newcastle’s financial situation could force their hand this summer. If they need to sell players to balance their books, Gordon would be one of their most valuable assets. Arsenal should be ready to pounce.

The 26-year-old wants Champions League football and major trophies. His move from Everton to Newcastle showed ambition, and Arsenal represents the next logical step in his career progression.

Gordon’s versatility to play either flank adds tactical value. Arteta could rotate him with other wide players without disrupting team shape or losing pace in the final third.

Arsenal Must Choose Pace Over Patience

Arsenal’s title challenge collapsed this season because they couldn’t break down teams that defended deep. Adding genuine pace and directness is non-negotiable if they want to compete with Manchester City next season.

Williams offers the best combination of talent and value. Rodrygo brings elite experience but might be harder to secure. Gordon provides Premier League readiness and genuine hunger for success.

Arsenal cannot afford another summer of missed opportunities. These three targets address their biggest weakness, and Arteta must convince the board to back him with serious investment.

The difference between winning the title and finishing second often comes down to having players who can create something when nothing seems possible. All three wingers offer that X-factor Arsenal desperately need.

