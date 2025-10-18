Hamza Choudhury – Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Hamza Choudhury is an English professional football player who currently plays for the Leicester City and here, we will see more about his net worth, nationality, endorsement, and more.

Hamza Choudhury is an English professional footballer who currently plays for Leicester City. He joined Watford on loan for 2022, making his debut with the option to make the move permanent. He made his debut in a 1-0 home win over Burnley and was praised by manager Rob Edwards. After the 2022 season, Hamza Choudhury he moved to Sheffield United before making a move to Leicester City.

The growing baller has been performing so well this season. We will get to know more about his background, career, net worth, girlfriend, and so in this article.

Hamza Choudhury of Watford in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on February 20, 2023 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Hamza Choudhury Net worth, Salary

The English professional footballer signed a 4 year contract with Leicester City, with an annual average salary of £1,872,000. The current market value of the player is €5.00m. His current net worth is 3 million pounds as of 2026. The contract with the leading Premier League club might increase his net worth more in the future.

Hamza Choudhury Career

Hamza Choudhury’s club career began at Leicester City, where he joined the youth academy at the age of six. He progressed through the ranks and made his senior debut for the club in a League Cup match against Liverpool in September 2017.

Choudhury’s breakthrough season came in 2018-19, where he made 24 appearances in all competitions for Leicester City, including his Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur. He also scored his first senior goal in a League Cup match against Fleetwood Town.

Hamza Choudhury of Watford in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on February 20, 2023 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The following season, Choudhury established himself as a regular member of Leicester City’s squad, making 31 appearances in all competitions. He played a key role in Leicester’s run to the semi-finals of the League Cup, where they were eventually knocked out by Aston Villa.

Choudhury’s performances in midfield have earned him praise for his tough-tackling style and his ability to break up opposition attacks. He has also been praised for his work rate and his willingness to track back and help out defensively.

Overall, as of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, Hamza Choudhury has made over 60 appearances for Leicester City in all competitions, scoring two goals.

Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on April 02, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Hamza Choudhury Family

Hamza had both an Asian and Caribbean upbringing due to his parents, who hail from a middle-class background. His mother first married a Caribbean man before later marrying Dewan Murshid Chowdhury. Hamza remained with his mother Rafia, stepbrothers, and sister in the UK. The information about his father remains unknown.

Hamza Choudhury Girlfriend – Olivia Fountain

Olivia Fountain is the girlfriend of Leicester City star Hamza Choudhury. She was born and brought up in England and has worked hard to achieve her goal. Her supporting behaviour and caring attitude have made her an ideal partner for Choudhary, but they have had their share of ups and downs. Despite their long-term relationship, they have seen massive growth in their own professional lives.

Despite their similarities in their professional lives, the Leicester City youngster has the edge over his girlfriend, as he is on the rise in the team and could get a cemented position in the starting XI. There is little information available online about the beautiful lady she is dating currently.

Hamza Choudhury Sponsorship and Endorsement

The English professional footballer is currently also praised as a FIFA ambassador. This made him a role model for many Britain Asian football youths. With his talent and self-confidence, he might get many sponsorship and endorsements.

https://twitter.com/HamzaChoudhury1/status/1167529427632361481?s=20

Hamza Choudhury Cars and Tattoos

The Englishman doesn’t have any ink on his skin as of 2025. He is not interested in tattoos. As he was raised as a Muslim he has no willingness to implant a tattoo on his skin. Choudhury has been spotted with a Mercedes on the streets of England. He owns a Benz A-Class. He also owns a couple of luxurious cars at his home.

Read More: