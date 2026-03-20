Hanna Lundkvist Makes Feelings Known After Manchester United Women Stalemate Against West Ham

Manchester United Women have endured a difficult week following their League Cup final defeat to Chelsea. The Red Devils were desperate to bounce back against West Ham United on Wednesday night but could only manage a goalless draw at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Hanna Lundkvist vs West Ham.



– 90 min.

– 56/68 (82%) lyckade passningar.

– 4/7 lyckade långbollar.

– 2/3 lyckade dribblingar.

– 6/9 vunna dueller.

– 1 brytning. pic.twitter.com/FlnmZref80 — Talangkollen (@talangkollen) March 19, 2026

The result sees Marc Skinner’s side drop to third in the Women’s Super League table with Arsenal now closing the gap on that crucial final Champions League qualification spot. Swedish defender Hanna Lundkvist spoke honestly about the performance and made it clear that the squad are bitterly disappointed.

Didn’t Get Up to Level We Should Have

Lundkvist pulled no punches when assessing United’s display in East London. “I don’t think we got up to the level we should have,” the defender said after the match. “They made it difficult for us, it’s super frustrating right now.”

Manchester United Women @ManUtdWomen Post-match Interviews vs West Ham United Women 0-0 AWAY 🏟️ #MUWomen Marc Skinner and Hanna Lundkvist reflect on Manchester United's 0-0 draw away to West Ham United in the WSL. https://t.co/G9sjNopgBI — Micke Hjelm 🇸🇪 (@micke_mh) March 18, 2026

The January signing was brutally honest about the team’s mentality heading into the fixture. “We’re not happy at all. We came here for three points, that was the goal,” she admitted, which is absolutely the right attitude, even if the execution was lacking on the night.

Clinical Edge Missing Once Again

United’s inability to convert chances has become a worrying pattern in recent weeks. The Reds dominated possession and created opportunities but lacked the cutting edge required to break down a resolute West Ham backline.

Marc Skinner post game vs West Ham🎙️#MUWomen pic.twitter.com/XxzegVjA51 — All For United WFC (@AllForUnitedWFC) March 18, 2026

“We had some good chances, especially in the first half, from cutbacks,” Lundkvist explained. “At halftime, we said to put in as many crosses as possible because we saw that as a weakness. But we have to put them in the net. We can’t keep crossing and get nothing from it. Hopefully, we improve that,” she said, which is frankly stating the obvious.

We're held to a draw. pic.twitter.com/Za0gnDQYmw — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) March 18, 2026

Using Frustration as Fuel Moving Forward



Despite the setback, Lundkvist believes United must channel their disappointment into positive energy. “We still have so much to play for this season,” she concluded, which suggests the squad remain focused on their targets despite this latest setback.

Also read: Lauren James Signs New Chelsea Contract: Duration and Other Details



