United Dragon
Hanna Lundkvist Makes Feelings Known After Manchester United Women Stalemate Against West Ham
Manchester United Women have endured a difficult week following their League Cup final defeat to Chelsea. The Red Devils were desperate to bounce back against West Ham United on Wednesday night but could only manage a goalless draw at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.
The result sees Marc Skinner’s side drop to third in the Women’s Super League table with Arsenal now closing the gap on that crucial final Champions League qualification spot. Swedish defender Hanna Lundkvist spoke honestly about the performance and made it clear that the squad are bitterly disappointed.
Didn’t Get Up to Level We Should Have
Lundkvist pulled no punches when assessing United’s display in East London. “I don’t think we got up to the level we should have,” the defender said after the match. “They made it difficult for us, it’s super frustrating right now.”
The January signing was brutally honest about the team’s mentality heading into the fixture. “We’re not happy at all. We came here for three points, that was the goal,” she admitted, which is absolutely the right attitude, even if the execution was lacking on the night.
Clinical Edge Missing Once Again
United’s inability to convert chances has become a worrying pattern in recent weeks. The Reds dominated possession and created opportunities but lacked the cutting edge required to break down a resolute West Ham backline.
“We had some good chances, especially in the first half, from cutbacks,” Lundkvist explained. “At halftime, we said to put in as many crosses as possible because we saw that as a weakness. But we have to put them in the net. We can’t keep crossing and get nothing from it. Hopefully, we improve that,” she said, which is frankly stating the obvious.
Using Frustration as Fuel Moving Forward
Despite the setback, Lundkvist believes United must channel their disappointment into positive energy. “We still have so much to play for this season,” she concluded, which suggests the squad remain focused on their targets despite this latest setback.
Also read: Lauren James Signs New Chelsea Contract: Duration and Other Details
Chelsea Dragon
Marc Skinner Blasts Man United Women After Latest Chelsea Loss, Calls The Blues’ Goals ‘Rubbish’
Manchester United Women fell to a disappointing loss against Chelsea in the League Cup final on Sunday afternoon. The 2-0 defeat was their third consecutive cup final defeat to the Blues, which is now becoming a worrying trend for the Red Devils.
United were also eliminated from the FA Cup fifth round by the Londoners before the international break. Head coach Marc Skinner spoke to the club website after the match and expressed his frustration at how the final unfolded at Ashton Gate.
Frustration Comes From Fact We Created Moments
Commenting on the defeat, he said, “Yeah, it’s frustrating. I think the frustration comes from the fact that we created moments in the game to score, but we rushed them. I said before the game it would come down to key moments in both boxes.”
He continued, “I think our build up play between the lines was much better than Chelsea’s, but that doesn’t win you anything. We have to overcome that as a team. It’s a psychological mentality we have to have if we’re going to win these games.”
Returned to Fact That Pretty Play Means Nothing
Skinner felt his side were also outduelled at times and that his players were guilty of showing too much respect to Chelsea. He added, “There were good moments in the game. We started the match a little slower than they did, but in the second half we started better, and the players looked comfortable.”
Nonetheless, he once again returned to the fact that pretty play means nothing if you cannot take advantage of it in the box. This is absolutely spot on from Skinner, who knows United must be more clinical against top opposition. The Red Devils face West Ham United and Everton in the league this week, followed by two matches against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter final.
Also read: Lauren James Signs New Chelsea Contract: Duration and Other Details
Chelsea
Lauren James Signs New Chelsea Contract: Duration and Other Details
Chelsea is delighted to announce that Lauren James has signed a new contract until 2030. The news comes on the same day her brother and men’s team captain Reece agreed to a new long term contract with the club, which is absolutely brilliant for the Blues.
Having trained in the Chelsea Academy from Under 10 to Under 14 level, Lauren later signed for the Blues as a professional at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. She has since made 105 appearances and scored 31 goals for the club, winning the Women’s Super League title in each of her four full seasons.
Really Happy and Over the Moon
Lauren said, “I’m really happy and over the moon to have signed a new contract with Chelsea. It’s been my club since I was young, so I’m really pleased to have extended my stay here. I can’t wait to make more memories, hopefully have more success, and win more trophies with this amazing club.”
Chelsea Women’s CEO Aki Mandhar said, “We are delighted that Lauren is extending her contract. Lauren is one of the most technically gifted players this country has produced, and Chelsea through and through. Everyone connected to the club is extremely proud of everything she has achieved in blue.”
Established Herself as One of Best Players
Returning to Chelsea from Manchester United in the summer of 2021, Lauren’s Chelsea debut came that November in a UEFA Women’s Champions League game against Swiss side Servette. Her first goal was scored in a 9-0 win over Leicester City later that season.
The 2023-24 campaign saw our talented forward establish herself as one of the best players in the women’s game. She scored 16 goals in 23 starts, including a first ever hat trick against Liverpool as the Blues once again secured the WSL title.
Also read: Chelsea Plan Bombshell Move For WSL Rivals’ Star as Blues Eye ‘This’ Manchester City Striker
Chelsea Dragon
Chelsea star to face five Sweden team-mates in Women’s League Cup Final as winger warns friend becomes ‘enemy’
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd will be outnumbered on Sunday when Chelsea meets Manchester United in the Women’s League Cup final. As one half of Chelsea’s Swedish contingent alongside Nathalie Björn, Rytting Kaneryd is fully aware of the threat her team are up against with United’s squad containing five of her national teammates.
Fridolina Rolfo, Julia Zigiotti Olme, Anna Sandberg, Hanna Lundkvist, and Ellen Wangerheim are all players Rytting Kaneryd knows well. Zigiotti Olme, United’s dominant midfielder, brought in from Bayern Munich last summer, is her closest friend.
Hell No When Asked About Flying Into Tackles
Does that mean she will be more reluctant to fly into tackles? “Hell no. When you’re in your zone and you’re in the game,you don’t really think. Even if it’s one of my best friends, she’s not going to be my best friend when we play against each other,” the winger tells Daily Mail Sport.
She added, “Obviously she knows how I play, and I know how she plays, so I’m just going to have to be extra on it and try to do everything I can to not be an easy player to face.”
More Important Than Ever This Season
Given the need for momentum heading into the final stretch of the season, the League Cup is being treated with the utmost respect by the holders. “It’s more important than ever. We still have four trophies to compete for, but as it looks now, these three trophies are probably the closest ones, so it’s a very important cup to win,” Rytting Kaneryd said.
She continued, “We always want to win everything we compete in, so especially now with everything that’s been happening lately, this will be a great motivation for all of us.”
Also read: Chelsea and Lionesses Star Lauren James Reveals Why She’s Often ‘Misunderstood’
Home » Dragon Feeds » United Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”