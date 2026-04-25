Tottenham Women Defender Hanna Wijk Suffers Season Ending MCL Injury as Spurs Face Manchester United Without Five Players

Tottenham Women defender Hanna Wijk has suffered a season ending injury ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Super League clash with Manchester United. The 22 year old Sweden international sustained a medial collateral ligament injury while playing for her country’s Under 23 side earlier this month and will now miss the remainder of the campaign.

Team news ahead of Man Utd 📋



🔗 https://t.co/Q8q2XpzofS pic.twitter.com/vQ1ZhtTv41 — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) April 24, 2026

Manager Martin Ho confirmed the devastating news on Friday, revealing that Wijk was stretchered off during the Sweden match and will require an extended period of rehabilitation. The defender only joined Spurs from Hacken in January on a long term deal but has made just eight appearances before this setback ended her debut season prematurely.

Five Players Missing for United Clash

Wijk joins a lengthy injury list at Tottenham, with Clare Hunt, Jess Naz, Maite Oroz and Luana Buhler all long term absentees. The timing is particularly frustrating given Spurs are enduring a difficult run of form, having gone four matches without a victory including heavy defeats to Arsenal and Manchester City.

Ho addressed the situation in his pre match press conference. “Hanna picked up an injury when she was with Under 23s and that will rule her out for the rest of the season. It’s not an ACL, it’s an MCL injury so she will be out for the rest of the season. She will now be looked after by the medical team at the club.”

We just got Ella Morris back from an ACL only for Hanna Wijk to potentially to have torn hers pic.twitter.com/KXGkCau6vS — Lauren 💫 (@laurencoys) April 17, 2026

Hamano Returns as Spurs Target WSL History

On a more positive note, Japan international Maika Hamano has returned to contention after missing the Chelsea defeat. Ho is expecting a competitive encounter with United after Tottenham threw away a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 in December.

Victory would see Spurs equal their best ever WSL points total of 32 with two matches still remaining this season.

Ready to give it our all tomorrow 🔋 pic.twitter.com/gAc2GWQti9 — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) April 25, 2026

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