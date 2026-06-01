Leicester
Hannah Cain, Chantelle Swaby and Rosella Ayane Exit Leicester City as WSL2 Rebuild Begins
Leicester City confirmed on June 1, 2026 that Hannah Cain, Chantelle Swaby, and Rosella Ayane will all leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the month.
The triple departure follows relegation from the WSL after losing the promotion playoff to Charlton Athletic on penalties at The Valley. Three players gone. Many more decisions ahead. This rebuilding project will define the next two years of Leicester women’s football.
The Departing Trio Represent Different Losses
Cain’s exit stings most. The Welsh international forward was part of the side promoted to the WSL back in 2020-21 and gave five years of service in the top flight. Her understanding of what Leicester represents and what they stood for cannot be easily replaced in WSL2.
Swaby joined from Fleury 91 in summer 2024 and made 31 appearances but could not help them avoid the drop. Her Jamaican international experience will attract interest immediately. Ayane arrived on a one-year deal last September and made 14 appearances in an understandably brief Leicester chapter.
Who Stays and the Murky Middle Ground
Olivia Clark and Celeste Boureille have both committed to Leicester for the 2026-27 season, providing some stability as the club faces a genuine rebuild. Boureille’s ACL recovery makes her commitment particularly significant.
Negotiations continue with youngster Denny Draper. Getting that deal done quickly matters before rival WSL2 clubs identify her talent and move accordingly.
The Alisha Lehmann Question Looms Largest
The document confirms further squad news will follow but one question eclipses everything else. Alisha Lehmann’s future remains entirely unresolved. She managed nine appearances, 502 minutes and one goal across her Leicester stint.
Her contract situation must be addressed openly and honestly. A player of her profile staying in WSL2 seems genuinely unlikely. Leicester should plan accordingly rather than assume sentiment drives decisions.
Also read: Khadija Shaw Signs Four-Year Manchester City Deal as WSL Golden Boot Winner Ends Transfer Speculation
Leicester
Leicester City Women Relegated After Penalty Shootout Heartbreak as Alisha Lehmann Faces Uncertain Future
Leicester City Women dropped out of the Women’s Super League on May 24, 2026, after losing 2-1 on penalties to Charlton Athletic in the WSL qualification play-off.
A goalless 120 minutes at the Valley ended in catastrophe as Leicester missed four of five spot-kicks despite goalkeeper Katie Keane saving two efforts. Only Olivia McLoughlin converted. Charlton take their place in the WSL next season. Leicester return to WSL2 for the first time since 2021 after five years at the top level.
Lehmann’s Arrival Achieved Nothing
Alisha Lehmann joined in January from Como amid enormous fanfare and 15 million Instagram followers. She managed nine appearances, 502 minutes and one goal. Leicester lost every single match she featured in. That record is genuinely damning regardless of how entertaining her social media presence remains.
Her absence through injury during the play-off confirmed the uncomfortable reality. Leicester signed a brand, not a match-winner. The Swiss international must now decide whether to fight for promotion in WSL2 or seek an immediate exit back to top-flight football.
Awards Controversy Exposes the Divide
Lehmann won both Goal of the Season and Fans’ Player of the Season at Leicester’s end of year ceremony despite her catastrophic impact on results.
The players voted internally for Shannon O’Brien, a selection that reflected genuine dressing room respect and merit.
The contrast between supporter popularity and professional assessment reveals exactly how Lehmann’s signing unfolded. Instagram followers do not score goals. Winning mentality does.
Charlton’s Remarkable Achievement
Charlton Athletic complete a stunning rise from their unbeaten 2025 campaign through WSL2 title glory and now playoff promotion victory. Karen Hills has built something genuinely impressive at The Valley. They deserve their WSL place entirely on merit. Leicester must now rebuild quickly or risk losing their best players to higher-level clubs immediately.
Also read: Saoirse Noonan Attracting Elite Interest From England Scotland Spain Italy and America
Leicester
Leicester City Ownership Reportedly Hoping for Women’s Team Relegation as King Power Crisis Deepens
Leicester City’s ownership situation has taken another alarming turn, with reports emerging that the King Power hierarchy may actually be welcoming the prospect of their Women’s Super League side being relegated at the end of this season.
The Shocking Claim Making Headlines
Former Sunderland and Charlton Athletic executive Charlie Methven made the startling suggestion on the Business of Sport podcast, stating that owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha may be quietly hoping the Foxes Women drop out of the top flight.
The reasoning is purely financial. With the men’s side already having tumbled down to the third tier, maintaining a WSL squad is reportedly viewed by the board as a cost they simply cannot justify any longer.
Alisha Lehmann and the True Cost of Staying Up for Leicester Women
High profile assets like Alisha Lehmann come with significant wages attached, and the ownership is said to view the financial demands of WSL football as simply unworkable within their current model.
Leicester sit bottom of the league and face confirmation of a last placed finish as early as Wednesday evening if they lose at Arsenal. The comparison being drawn to Reading Women, who collapsed entirely as a result of ownership neglect, makes for deeply uncomfortable reading for supporters of the club.
A Betrayal of Everything the Club Once Stood For
This is a club that pulled off one of the greatest sporting upsets in Premier League history just a decade ago. The suggestion that the boardroom now views relegation as a convenient financial shortcut rather than a catastrophe is a crushing indictment of where King Power currently stands. For a fanbase that has already endured so much in recent years, this latest development feels like the final straw.
Also read: Renee Slegers Stars in Sobha Realty’s Art of the Detail as Arsenal Boss Discusses Passion for Gardening and Teamwork With Gunners Legend Alex Scott
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs Leicester City Women: Predicted Lineups and Match Preview
Arsenal Women host Leicester City Women in a Wednesday evening Women’s Super League fixture at Emirates Stadium as Renée Slegers’ side look to extend their winning run while keeping one eye on Saturday’s Champions League semi-final second leg at Lyon. The Gunners carry a 2-1 advantage to France after Olivia Smith’s winner completed a dramatic turnaround at the Emirates, with an Ingrid Syrstad Engen own goal also helping the cause.
Kick off: 19:00 BST, Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
TV: Sky Sports (UK)
Leicester Arrive in Freefall With Survival on the Line
Rick Passmoor’s side have lost eight consecutive WSL matches and remain without a single away win this season. Sunday’s 5-1 thrashing at London City Lionesses was another damaging blow, and defeat on Wednesday would confirm them in last place with two games remaining. With the WSL expanding to 14 teams next season, automatic relegation is avoided, but a playoff against the third placed WSL2 side still awaits.
Gunners Boast a Flawless Record Against the Foxes
Arsenal have won all nine previous WSL meetings with Leicester, scoring 33 goals and conceding just four across those contests. The reverse fixture in November ended 4-1 to the Gunners, with Stina Blackstenius grabbing a brace. Alessia Russo carries a remarkable record of 10 goal involvements in just six WSL starts against this opposition.
Predicted Lineups:
Arsenal (4-3-3): Van Domselaar; Holmberg, Wubben-Moy, Codina, Hinds; Pelova, Little, Maanum; Smith, Russo, Foord
Leicester (3-5-2): Clark; Thibaud, Kees, Swaby; Mayling, McLoughlin, Tierney, Jansson, Neville; O’Brien, Williams
Also read: Everton Women and London City Lionesses Confirmed for Inaugural World Sevens Football Tournament at Brentford Gtech Stadium in May
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