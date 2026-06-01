Hannah Cain, Chantelle Swaby and Rosella Ayane Exit Leicester City as WSL2 Rebuild Begins

Leicester City confirmed on June 1, 2026 that Hannah Cain, Chantelle Swaby, and Rosella Ayane will all leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

We can confirm that Hannah Cain, Chantelle Swaby and Rosella Ayane will depart the Club after the expiry of their contracts.



We thank all three for their efforts and wish them the best of luck for their future careers 💙



📝 https://t.co/L4vL6RlL47 pic.twitter.com/wZM06UhyXO — LCFC Women (@LCFC_Women) June 1, 2026

The triple departure follows relegation from the WSL after losing the promotion playoff to Charlton Athletic on penalties at The Valley. Three players gone. Many more decisions ahead. This rebuilding project will define the next two years of Leicester women’s football.

The Departing Trio Represent Different Losses

Cain’s exit stings most. The Welsh international forward was part of the side promoted to the WSL back in 2020-21 and gave five years of service in the top flight. Her understanding of what Leicester represents and what they stood for cannot be easily replaced in WSL2.

🚨And Boom🚨

🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Leicester City Women has confirmed that 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Hannah Cain, 🇯🇲Chantelle Swaby, 🇲🇦Rosella Alene will be leaving the Club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer.#LCWFC pic.twitter.com/HgjwId0du9 — Rowland Ramtrile (@RRamtrile) June 1, 2026

Swaby joined from Fleury 91 in summer 2024 and made 31 appearances but could not help them avoid the drop. Her Jamaican international experience will attract interest immediately. Ayane arrived on a one-year deal last September and made 14 appearances in an understandably brief Leicester chapter.

Six years as a Fox 🦊



Thank you for everything, Hannah 🫶 pic.twitter.com/4ZQ6JiwgTw — LCFC Women (@LCFC_Women) June 1, 2026

Who Stays and the Murky Middle Ground

Olivia Clark and Celeste Boureille have both committed to Leicester for the 2026-27 season, providing some stability as the club faces a genuine rebuild. Boureille’s ACL recovery makes her commitment particularly significant.

Negotiations continue with youngster Denny Draper. Getting that deal done quickly matters before rival WSL2 clubs identify her talent and move accordingly.

The Alisha Lehmann Question Looms Largest

The document confirms further squad news will follow but one question eclipses everything else. Alisha Lehmann’s future remains entirely unresolved. She managed nine appearances, 502 minutes and one goal across her Leicester stint.

Our End of Season award winners 🏆



Alisha Lehmann has won Fans' Player of the Season and Goal of the Season while Shannon O'Brien has claimed Players' Player of the Season 🥇



🔗 https://t.co/RYKcBM0ovE pic.twitter.com/LniqmziEps — LCFC Women (@LCFC_Women) May 6, 2026

Her contract situation must be addressed openly and honestly. A player of her profile staying in WSL2 seems genuinely unlikely. Leicester should plan accordingly rather than assume sentiment drives decisions.

Disaster for Alisha Lehmann! Leicester Women relegated from WSL after agonising play-off defeat to Charlton https://t.co/4YXBXDvyyY cafc #cafc pic.twitter.com/uHu6fJBeGj — Forever Charlton (@charltonnews) May 25, 2026

Also read: Khadija Shaw Signs Four-Year Manchester City Deal as WSL Golden Boot Winner Ends Transfer Speculation