Hannah Cain Returns to Everton Following Leicester Departure as Welsh Forward Completes Homecoming

Hannah Cain has rejoined Everton following the expiry of her Leicester City contract, completing emotional homecoming to the club where she established her professional career. The 27-year-old Welsh forward originally signed her first professional contract at Goodison Park in July 2018, spending two formative years on Merseyside before departing for Leicester’s competitive environment.

Welcome back, Hannah! 🤝



We have signed Wales international forward Hannah Cain following the expiry of her contract with Leicester City. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/UvpYS8GtDv — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) July 16, 2026

Cain arrives with genuine international pedigree accumulated through 26 Wales caps alongside crucial tournament contribution. She scored the decisive goal against Republic of Ireland that sent Wales to their first major tournament while subsequently netting against England during the 2025 European Championships, establishing herself as important figure within Welsh football’s historic development.

"He was over the moon for me!"



Hannah Cain spoke to Everton and Wales legend @NevilleSouthall before returning to the Toffees. Watch the full interview on evertontv!



🔗 https://t.co/G9fiN1NtEp pic.twitter.com/wuuMi0Xi0f — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) July 16, 2026

Emotional Return Represents Full Circle Moment

Cain expressed genuine emotional connection regarding her Everton return, specifically describing the move as completing full circle following her initial professional journey. Her language suggests authentic homecoming sentiment rather than career convenience, indicating deep attachment to the club beyond pure footballing considerations.

Everton announce the signing of Wales international forward Hannah Cain ✍️ pic.twitter.com/wV6NASbU62 — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) July 16, 2026

The forward specifically highlighted Goodison Park’s transformation into women’s team home as symbolic representation of women’s football’s broader development trajectory. Her recognition of increased fan attendance and improved stadium facilities demonstrates appreciation for institutional investment supporting female players.

Everton Strengthen Attacking Options Post-Overhaul

Cain’s arrival provides Everton with experienced attacking reinforcement following their significant summer squad restructuring under new manager Scott Phelan. Her Welsh international experience combined with renewed familiarity with Everton’s environment should accelerate integration within their emerging squad construction.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales international Hannah Cain has rejoined Everton on a free transfer after her Leicester City contract expired.



The striker returns to the club where she signed her first professional contract in 2018.✍️ pic.twitter.com/Mrbk1eF1VS — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) July 16, 2026

This signing feels genuinely positive for all parties. Cain returns home enriched through Leicester experience while Everton regain experienced Welsh international capable of immediate competitive contribution. Sometimes genuine homecomings represent perfect career progression timing rather than backward steps, particularly when players return with accumulated experience and international recognition.

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