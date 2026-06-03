Hannah Cain Departs Leicester City After Six Years Following Foxes’ Relegation to WSL2

Hannah Cain has left Leicester City after six years at the club, departing in the aftermath of their relegation from the Women’s Super League. The Welsh international forward, who scored 10 goals in 26 caps for her country, joined Leicester from Everton in 2020 and was instrumental in their initial promotion to the top tier during her first season.

Wales international Hannah Cain is leaving Leicester City following the club's relegation from the WSL⚽



The forward is one of three players who will leave when their contracts expire at the end of the month, but Leicester have confirmed Wales goalkeeper Olivia Clark will remain… pic.twitter.com/M6fYkrVp8x — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) June 2, 2026

Cain’s exit marks another casualty of Leicester’s drop to the second tier. She was one of three players whose contracts expired at the end of June, though the club retained Wales goalkeeper Olivia Clark for next season.

Hannah Cain joined Leicester from Everton in 2020 and helped the club gain promotion to the WSL in her first season⚽



The forward feels that now is the right time to leave the club 👋#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/Qygjkom4BD — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) June 2, 2026

At 27 years old, Cain still has plenty to offer and will be a sought-after prospect in the summer transfer window. Her immediate focus is on Wales’ remaining World Cup qualifying fixtures against Montenegro and the Czech Republic, but a new club decision appears imminent.

She released a statement on social media reflecting on her time at Leicester with genuine warmth. She described the club as more than just a place to play football, highlighting the friendships and personal growth she experienced.

That language suggests a proper connection to the institution, which makes the relegation particularly difficult to swallow for her. Leicester gave her the platform to develop as a player and a person, and now that platform has been taken away through circumstances beyond her control.

A Victim of Circumstances

Cain did nothing wrong. She performed well for Leicester, but the club as a whole could not maintain their WSL status. Relegation removes investment, reduces profile and forces difficult decisions. She was always likely to move on.

Six years as a Fox 🦊



Thank you for everything, Hannah 🫶 pic.twitter.com/4ZQ6JiwgTw — LCFC Women (@LCFC_Women) June 1, 2026

What Comes Next

Several WSL clubs will be interested in signing a proven forward with international experience. Cain will have options, and she deserves to be playing at the top level.

We can confirm that Hannah Cain, Chantelle Swaby and Rosella Ayane will depart the Club after the expiry of their contracts.



We thank all three for their efforts and wish them the best of luck for their future careers 💙



📝 https://t.co/L4vL6RlL47 pic.twitter.com/wZM06UhyXO — LCFC Women (@LCFC_Women) June 1, 2026

Also read: Hannah Cain, Chantelle Swaby, and Rosella Ayane Exit Leicester City as WSL2 Rebuild Begins