Everton
Hannah Forshaw to Step Down as Everton Women CEO After Just One Season
Hannah Forshaw will leave her position as chief executive officer of Everton Women at the end of the 2025-26 season, bringing a premature conclusion to her tenure after just nine months in the role. She joined the Toffees in September following The Friedkin Group’s takeover, but both parties have agreed to part ways following internal discussions about the long-term direction of the club.
Everton confirmed the news on Tuesday, stating that Forshaw will remain in post until May to ensure a smooth transition. The club indicated that discussions led both parties to agree a different long-term direction was appropriate, though Forshaw’s continued presence until season’s end would support a smooth transition to new leadership.
Brief But Significant Tenure
Forshaw’s appointment in May 2025 was hailed as a statement of intent by The Friedkin Group, who tasked her with overseeing Everton Women’s historic transition to Goodison Park. The move transformed the iconic stadium into the UK’s largest dedicated women’s football venue following the men’s team’s relocation to the Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.
During her brief spell at the helm, Forshaw oversaw several significant developments. Most notably, she sanctioned the club-record signing of England international Ruby Mace from Leicester City in September, a deal reportedly worth considerably more than the initial £100,000 bid rejected by the Foxes. The 22-year-old midfielder became Everton’s ninth signing of the summer window, reflecting ambitious recruitment under new ownership.
Forshaw also played a crucial role in establishing Everton Women as a standalone entity after the club was sold to parent company Roundhouse Capital Holdings in July, creating opportunities for minority investment and operational independence.
Challenging Season on the Pitch
The timing of Forshaw’s departure coincides with a difficult campaign for Brian Sorensen’s side. Everton currently sit tenth in the WSL with just five points from nine matches, having recorded one win, two draws and six losses while conceding 19 goals. The struggles represent a significant setback for a club that had shown ambition during the summer transfer window.
The Athletic reported that a review regarding the leadership structure will examine whether a CEO will sit above the organizational framework or if a managing director will take charge instead. This suggests The Friedkin Group are considering a fundamental restructuring of how Everton Women operates within the broader club hierarchy.
Forshaw, who previously spent over 12 years at Liverpool including as vice president of operations, brought significant Premier League experience to the role. Her two-year stint as chief operating officer at The Jockey Club demonstrated her ability to manage large sporting organizations, making her a seemingly ideal candidate to guide Everton Women’s expansion.
The club confirmed they will provide updates on the new leadership structure later in the season, thanking supporters for their understanding during the transition period.
Also read: Shocking Viewership Numbers for Arsenal Women vs. Chelsea Women Revealed, Leaves WSL Concerned
Everton
Wishes Pour in After Lucy Hope and Husband Scott Welcome Baby Boy Jensen Jordan
Everton Women midfielder Lucy Hope and her husband Scott have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jensen Jordan Hope. The 29-year-old Scottish international announced the arrival on Instagram with the message: “Jensen Jordan Hope. Welcome to the world son, here’s to your journey wee man ~ Lang may yer lum reek.”
Fans reacted to the post, and poured in more wishes. Check them below:
The traditional Scottish blessing “Lang may yer lum reek” translates to “long may your chimney smoke,” expressing wishes for prosperity and good health for the newborn.
Return from Maternity Leave
Hope announced her pregnancy back in July 2025 after signing a new one-year contract extension with Everton until June 2026. The midfielder has been supported by Everton’s medical staff during her pregnancy, continuing light training before taking time off for the birth.
Everton manager Brian Sorensen praised Hope as “a role model and top professional” when confirming she would miss a significant portion of the 2025-26 season due to her maternity leave.
Lucy Hope’s Career at Goodison Park
Hope has been a consistent presence for Everton since joining from Bristol City in 2019. She started in every single game during her debut campaign and has scored several crucial goals over the years, including a Merseyside derby winner in 2019, the equaliser in the Toffees’ memorable 2-1 win against Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals, and the opener against Manchester City last season.
The Scotland international, who married in December 2022 and changed her name from Lucy Graham, has made over 100 appearances for the Blues. Her versatility saw her adapt successfully to a right-wing back role under Sorensen’s tactical system before her maternity leave began this season.
Also read: What Is Islington’s Highest Honour? Why Were Arsenal Women Awarded the Same?
Dragon Feeds
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir – Gylfi Sigurdsson Wife, her Family and more
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir is famous for being the wife of Swansea City star Gylfi Sigurdsson. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite coming from a humble background, Alexandra has already advanced in modelling. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Alexandra and Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. She was crowned the Miss Iceland in 2008 and gained fame since then.
The duo has been together for a long time and has spent good and bad phases of life together. Sigurdsson is an Icelandic footballer who currently plays for the Toffees. The attacking midfielder started his professional journey with Reading and progressed in his career. He gave a sensational spell in international tournaments as well.
Since 2017, he has been involved with the Merseyside team and has become a crucial player in the squad. The Icelandic player has a beautiful wife named Alexandra. So without further ado, let’s find out more about the stunning model.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Childhood and Family
Alexandra was born on the 10th of August, 1989, in Reykjavik, Iceland, making her nationality Icelandic. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.
Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Education
Alexandra went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The Icelandic beauty earned a degree in psychology after completing her college education.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir career
By profession, she is a well-known model. Alexandra rose to prominence after winning the Miss Iceland 2008 title. Her spouse, Gylfi, on the other hand, is a well-known football player. The pair is extremely supportive of one another and frequently cheers for one another.
Alexandra was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Net Worth
Alexandra hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir and Gylfi Sigurdsson relationship
Gylfi Sigurdsson met his wife in 2010. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move.
The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. In the year 2019, the pair exchanged wedding vows in a stunning location in Italy.
Gylfi and Alexandra both uploaded images from their wedding ceremony on social media. After 9 years of knowing and living with each other, they decided to make it legal and official.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir and Gylfi Sigurdsson Children
The duo has one child to this point. They haven’t yet shared the anime of the child yet and haven’t posted many images of the newborn either. We will update the article once we find reliable data on that.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Social media
Alexandra had a massive fan following on Instagram. Using her social media reach she attempted to defend her husband when Gylfi was accused of being a paedophile. However, the situation got out of hand and several hate comments started to pour into Alexandra’s account. That’s when she deactivated her verified profile. Being a model, it’s difficult for her to not use a social media account .
Read More:
England
Ben Godfrey – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ben Godfrey is an English professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the EFL Championship club Sheffield United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Benjamin Matthew Godfrey popularly known as Ben Godfrey joined the Premier League Everton from Norwich City in 2020. Ben Godfrey is a young and talented English footballer with a bright future ahead of him. His versatility, athleticism, and technical ability make him a valuable asset for Everton and a potential future star for the England national team.
He is capable of playing in both the centre-back and full-back positions, and he has demonstrated his ability to perform in both roles. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Ben Godfrey’s Net Worth and Salary
Ben is an experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be 2.2m as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €20.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns £478,261 per year playing as a centre-back for Sheffield United and the England national team. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals.
Ben Godfrey Club Career
Godfrey began his footballing career in the youth academy of his hometown club, York City. He joined the club at the age of 8 and progressed through the ranks, eventually making his first-team debut at the age of 17.
In the summer of 2016, Godfrey made a move to Championship side Norwich City. He initially joined the club’s Under-23 squad but soon made his way into the first team. He quickly established himself as a key player for the Canaries and was named the club’s young player of the season in his first year at the club.
Godfrey’s impressive performances in the Championship did not go unnoticed, and in October 2020, he made a £25 million move to Everton, becoming the club’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window. Since joining the Toffees, he has become an integral part of the team’s defence.
In addition to his defensive capabilities, Godfrey is also an excellent passer of the ball. He has a good range of passing and is comfortable on the ball, which allows him to start attacks from the back. He is also a strong aerial presence, both defensively and offensively, and has already scored his first goal for Everton in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool. He is now a part of the EFL Championship and plays for the Sheffield United.
Ben Godfrey International Career
Ben Godfrey received his first call-up for the England national under-20 team in March 2019, making two appearances. He was later included in the under-21 team in September 2019, where he made his debut and scored his first international goal in September 2020.
He was named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the delayed UEFA Euro 2020, but did not make the final 26-man squad, and was instead part of the pre-tournament friendlies where he made his debut as a substitute and first start for England.
Ben Godfrey Family
Ben was born on 15 January 1998 in York, England. His father Alex Godfrey is a former professional rugby league footballer. Godfrey is of Jamaican descent through his paternal grandfather.
Ben Godfrey’s Girlfriend
Ben Godfrey is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be secretly dating someone.
Ben Godfrey Sponsors and Endorsements
The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field. We couldn’t find any information about his brand deals.
Ben Godfrey Cars and Tattoos
Ben Godfrey has been spotted driving a car in the streets of York. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. The player has his entire left sleeve embroidered with tattoos.
Read More:
Home » Dragon Feeds » Everton Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”