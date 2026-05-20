Hannah Hampton Wins WSL Golden Glove for Second Successive Season and Calls Out Media for Tarnishing Female Goalkeepers

Hannah Hampton picked up the WSL Golden Glove for the second year running at the Women’s Super League awards, and used the platform to say something that needed saying.

The Chelsea and England number one called out media coverage of female goalkeepers directly, arguing that mistakes are amplified while outstanding performances are routinely ignored. She is absolutely right, and the fact that she felt the need to say it publicly speaks volumes about where things still stand.

2025/26 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WSL Golden Glove Winner 🏆with 8 clean sheets 🧤 in only 18 Games is 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Proper Hannah Alice Hampton✅

first player in WSL history to win multiple Golden Gloves 🧤 (2 )

first player in WSL history to win 2 consecutive Golden Gloves 🧤🧤https://t.co/21cO2nITbL pic.twitter.com/5GQOokfxvl — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) May 18, 2026

Hampton kept eight clean sheets across 19 WSL appearances this season and was named the best female goalkeeper at September’s Ballon d’Or ceremony, having starred in England’s Euro 2025 triumph with penalty shootout heroics that helped the Lionesses retain the European title. That is a career trajectory that deserves celebration at every turn.

What Hampton Actually Said

The Chelsea goalkeeper was pointed and deliberate in her criticism. She argued that when a female goalkeeper makes an error, video clips appear almost immediately to define their reputation, while the saves and performances that win games are largely passed over.

England number one Hannah Hampton says media attention can "tarnish the reputation" of female goalkeepers by focusing on mistakes and not their positive performances.



(@em_sandy @BBCSport) #CFCW pic.twitter.com/E1HSUE7A8T — At The Bridge Pod ⭐️⭐️ (@AtTheBridgePod) May 19, 2026

She called on goalkeepers to champion each other first, and on media companies to do better. Neither of those asks is unreasonable.

A Career That Has Never Been Short of Drama

Hampton’s journey to the top has not been straightforward. She was dropped from the England squad in 2022 and had to work her way back under Sarina Wiegman, who said in 2023 that Hampton had sorted out personal issues.

SOLID BETWEEN THE STICKS.@ChelseaFCW's Hannah Hampton is the 2025-26 #BarclaysWSL Golden Glove winner, with a brilliant eight clean sheets 🧤#WSLFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/imEH2vPzV7 — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) May 18, 2026

Mary Earps’s autobiography last November added another layer of noise around her name. Through all of it, Hampton has kept performing.

Praise for Charlton’s Sophie Whitehouse

Hampton also took time to highlight former Birmingham City teammate Sophie Whitehouse, who won the WSL2 Golden Glove at Charlton Athletic. She was emphatic that Whitehouse deserves far more recognition than she currently receives.

SUPER SHOT STOPPING.@CAFCWomen's Sophie Whitehouse is the 2025-26 #BarclaysWSL2 Golden Glove winner, with an amazing eight clean sheets 🧤#WSLFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/qHZzQQ1Egs — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) May 18, 2026

Also read: Megan Walsh Wins West Ham Women Save of the Season Award for Stunning Reflex Stop Against Chelsea