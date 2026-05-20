Chelsea Dragon
Hannah Hampton Wins WSL Golden Glove for Second Successive Season and Calls Out Media for Tarnishing Female Goalkeepers
Hannah Hampton picked up the WSL Golden Glove for the second year running at the Women’s Super League awards, and used the platform to say something that needed saying.
The Chelsea and England number one called out media coverage of female goalkeepers directly, arguing that mistakes are amplified while outstanding performances are routinely ignored. She is absolutely right, and the fact that she felt the need to say it publicly speaks volumes about where things still stand.
Hampton kept eight clean sheets across 19 WSL appearances this season and was named the best female goalkeeper at September’s Ballon d’Or ceremony, having starred in England’s Euro 2025 triumph with penalty shootout heroics that helped the Lionesses retain the European title. That is a career trajectory that deserves celebration at every turn.
What Hampton Actually Said
The Chelsea goalkeeper was pointed and deliberate in her criticism. She argued that when a female goalkeeper makes an error, video clips appear almost immediately to define their reputation, while the saves and performances that win games are largely passed over.
She called on goalkeepers to champion each other first, and on media companies to do better. Neither of those asks is unreasonable.
A Career That Has Never Been Short of Drama
Hampton’s journey to the top has not been straightforward. She was dropped from the England squad in 2022 and had to work her way back under Sarina Wiegman, who said in 2023 that Hampton had sorted out personal issues.
Mary Earps’s autobiography last November added another layer of noise around her name. Through all of it, Hampton has kept performing.
Praise for Charlton’s Sophie Whitehouse
Hampton also took time to highlight former Birmingham City teammate Sophie Whitehouse, who won the WSL2 Golden Glove at Charlton Athletic. She was emphatic that Whitehouse deserves far more recognition than she currently receives.
Also read: Megan Walsh Wins West Ham Women Save of the Season Award for Stunning Reflex Stop Against Chelsea
Chelsea Dragon
Megan Walsh Wins West Ham Women Save of the Season Award for Stunning Reflex Stop Against Chelsea
Megan Walsh picked up the Save of the Season award at West Ham United Women’s end-of-season ceremony on Saturday evening, and nobody who saw the save in question would argue with the result for even a second.
The moment came against Chelsea earlier in the campaign. With the Blues appearing certain to score from close range, Walsh somehow found the reactions to push the effort away.
It was the kind of stop that makes you rewind the footage just to work out how she did it. Supporters backed it heavily in the online vote, and the replay on the big screen during the ceremony drew a response that said everything about how special the moment was.
Why Walsh Has Been So Important This Season
This award is not just about one save, as good as that save was. Walsh has been West Ham’s most reliable performer throughout what has been a challenging season for the club.
She kept them in matches they had no right to be in, produced important stops at crucial moments and brought a calmness and assurance between the posts that the team genuinely needed. Goalkeepers rarely get enough credit in women’s football and Walsh deserves a lot more of it.
Humble in Victory
After collecting her award, Walsh was quick to deflect credit toward her teammates, pointing out that goalkeepers always rely on the players in front of them. That kind of attitude is exactly why she is so well-regarded within the squad and among the fanbase.
Heading Into Next Season With Momentum
Walsh has firmly established herself as one of West Ham’s most trusted players. With the club expected to strengthen over the summer under Rita Guarino, having a goalkeeper of her quality already in place is a genuine foundation to build from.
Also read: West Ham Captain Katrina Gorry to Leave Club at End of Season After Turning Down New Contract in Best Interests of Family
Chelsea Dragon
Gabby George Sends Message to Man United Women Fans After Chelsea Defeat as Veteran Defender Vows to Come Back Stronger
Manchester United Women ended their 2025/26 campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a result that summed up a season that promised more than it ultimately delivered.
Missing out on Champions League qualification stings, and it should, because this squad is capable of better.
Gabby George spoke to the club’s media after the final whistle and delivered exactly the kind of message supporters needed to hear. No excuses, no deflection, just honesty and a clear desire to raise the standard next season.
George Honest About a Difficult Afternoon
The veteran defender acknowledged United pushed hard for an equaliser that never arrived, pointing to chances that went begging rather than a lack of effort or intent.
The match was also complicated by injuries to full backs Anna Sandberg and Jayde Riviere, forcing a formation change to a back three mid-game. George was candid about how disruptive that was, but gave credit to the players who stepped in, with Fridolina Rolfo and Hanna Lundkvist both doing what was asked of them.
Comfortable in the Centre, Happy Anywhere
George played the full 90 minutes at centre back and made it clear that is a position she is entirely at home in, pointing to a decade of experience there. Her versatility is one of her biggest assets and Marc Skinner clearly values it. Ten defensive contributions in a single match tells you everything about how much she put in.
Eyes Already on Next Season
George was direct about what this squad wants. European football, Champions League spots, a step forward. The fact they came close this season without quite getting there should fuel the rebuild rather than define it. United are already linked with Spanish full back Andrea Medina, and the summer window cannot come soon enough.
Also read: Gemma Bonner Writes Emotional Farewell Letter to Liverpool Women Supporters After Nine Years and 186 WSL Appearances
Chelsea Dragon
Millie Bright Rules Out Manchester United Move and Confirms Chelsea Ambassador Role After Retiring From Professional Football
Millie Bright has put the Manchester United speculation to bed in the most emphatic way possible. Speaking at the Women’s Football Awards, the Chelsea legend made clear she had no intention of ever pulling on a red shirt, delivering one of the more satisfying retirement announcements women’s football has seen in a while.
Bright joined Chelsea from Doncaster Belles back in 2014 and leaves having made 314 appearances, won eight WSL titles, six FA Cups and four League Cups. She also earned 88 England caps and was a key figure in the Euro 2022 triumph on home soil before stepping back from international football last summer. A career that deserves every bit of recognition it receives.
The United Rumours Were Never Going to Happen
The reports linking Bright with a move to Manchester United were always going to amount to nothing, and she confirmed exactly that at the Women’s Football Awards. Her words were unambiguous.
Chelsea is the only club she has ever represented and that is how it stays. Some players simply do not do cross-town or cross-rivalry transfers, and Bright is very much one of those players.
What She Is Doing Next
Rather than walking away from football entirely, Bright is staying at Chelsea in a formal capacity. The club has confirmed she will serve as a club ambassador while continuing her existing work as a trustee for the Chelsea Foundation. She will attend games, work with sponsors and spend more time with the women’s team than her playing schedule ever allowed. Genuinely exciting for the club.
Taking the Summer First
Before any of that begins, Bright is doing what she absolutely should after over a decade at the top level. Family time, proper holidays and a real switch-off. She has more than earned it.
Also read: Tottenham Women Eye Aston Villa Star Kirsty Hanson in What Would Be One of the Summer’s Most Significant WSL Transfers
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