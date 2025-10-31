Harrison Ashby is a Scottish professional football player who plays as a right-back for the Premier League club Newcastle United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Harrison Charles Ashby popularly called Harrison Ashby is a product of the West Ham Academy and joined the senior squad in 2020. The player has represented Scotland National Football Team at the youth level.

The player has not played a single minute in the League in the 2022/23 season and is working hard to establish his position in the squad. This article will reveal more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.

Harrison Ashby plays for West Ham United as a fullback. (Credits: @harrisonashbyy Instagram)

Harrison Ashby Net Worth and Salary

Footballing has been the primary source of income for Harrison. The net worth of the player as of 2026 has been reported as between $1.8 million. The market value of the player in 2026 has been valued at £2 million.

The player has been earning a salary of 5,200 pounds per week. The player has just now started to shine as a professional player and has a lot to learn to reach the top level. His yearly salary is valued at £270,400 for the Newcastle United.

Harrison Ashby Club Career

Harrison joined the West Ham United youth academy when he was just 9 years old. There are several rumors that the player has also been at Chelsea’s youth academy – Cobham. The player spent 10 years with the youth and was promoted to the senior team following his impressive performances.

The player signed his first professional contract with the English club West Ham United in 2020. He made his debut for the club against Charlton Athletic replacing Ben Johnson in an EFL Cup second-round match on September 15 2020. The match resulted in a comfortable 3-0 victory for the hammers.

He made his Premier League debut against Arsenal replacing Pablo Fornals on 15 December 2021 at the Emirates but the match didn’t end in the favor of West Ham as the club lost 2-0 to the side.

The player has just played one match in UEFA Conference League Qualifiers and a match in the EFL trophy in the 2022/23 season and is hoping to improve his gameplay to earn more minutes under the boss David Moyes. He moved to Queens Park Rangers in 2024 on loan and then moved to Newcastle United again.

Harrison Ashby International Career

Despite being born in England, Harrison chose to represent Scotland at the national level as he got qualified to play for Scotland from his mother’s side. The player represented the U17 and U19 teams of Scotland.

He got his call-up to represent the U21 team of the Scotland national team in the Euro U21 qualifier. He went on to play the match and even scored his debut goal against San Marino which ended in a 7-0 win for the visitors.

Harrison Ashby Family

Harrison was born on 14 November 2001 in Milton Keynes, England. The player is the son of the former English defender Barry Ashby. He grew up seeing his dad challenging the attackers and he followed the tradition and became a defender. The other family details about him are not available as of now.

The net worth of Harrison Ashby is in the range of $250 – $500k. (Credits: @harrisonashbyy Instagram)

Harrison Ashby Girlfriend

The player has been completely focused on football and doesn’t have time to spend time with women dating. The player is young so might also be looking for matches but currently, the player is single.

Harrison Ashby Sponsors and Endorsements

The player is in his growing phase and has not been seen endorsing any products on social media. He needs to play at a top level consistently to catch the attention of the sponsors.

Harrison Ashby Cars and Tattoos

The player has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England but has some cars in his garage to roam around the beautiful city. Unlike many footballers, the player doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his body.

