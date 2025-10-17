Bournemouth
Harry Arter – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Harry Arter is an Irish professional football player who plays as a central or defensive midfielder for Precision in the UAE Second Division League and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Harry Nicholas Arter famously called Harry Arter joined the Premier League club Nottingham Forest from AFC Bournemouth in 2020. He represents the Republic of Ireland’s football team the national team. He has played 19 matches without scoring q goal for his national team.
He is known for his hard work and determination on the field and is highly respected by both his teammates and opponents. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.
Harry Arter’s Net Worth and Salary
Harry Arter is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £12 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €900K by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. With good performances, his stocks will rise. His value will increase with a good season.
He currently earns a salary of 2 Million Pounds per year playing for the English club. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.
Harry Arter Club Career
Arter began his career as a youth player at Charlton Athletic but was released at the age of 16. He then joined the youth academy at Woking, where he made his professional debut in 2008. After impressing at Woking, Arter was signed by Bournemouth in 2010.
He initially joined the club on loan before making the move permanent in 2011. He helped the club earn a promotion to the Championship in 2013 and then to the Premier League in 2015. In the 2018-19 season, Arter joined Cardiff City on loan, where he played in the premier league and helped them avoid relegation.
He returned to Bournemouth for the 2019-20 season, where he featured in fewer games and in January 2020, he joined Fulham on loan for the second half of the 2019-20 season. In 2021, he returned to Bournemouth after his loan spell and joined EFL Championship side Nottingham Forest in September 2020, but fell out of favour by January 2021 and was allowed to leave at the end of the 2020-2021 season.
He joined Charlton Athletic on loan for the 2021-2022 season, returned to his parent club, and then joined National League side Notts County on loan until May 2022. He returned to Nottingham Forest on May 4th, 2022. He moved to Precision in 2024.
Harry Arter International Career
Arter is eligible to play for the Republic of Ireland national team through his Sligo-born grandparents. He played for the Republic of Ireland under-15, under-17 and under-19 teams. He made his senior debut on 7 June 2015, as a 63rd-minute substitute for Glenn Whelan in a 0–0 draw in a friendly against England at the Aviva Stadium.
He made his full international debut against the Netherlands in a 1–1 draw in Dublin on 27 May 2016, in which he was awarded man of the match. He returned to the team in October 2018.
Harry Arter Family
Harry Arter was born on 28 December 1989 in Sidcup, England. His parents Terry and Linda Arter struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Harry Arter’s wife – Rachel Irwin
The Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Marie Harry Arter. The couple seems to be a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a baby girl who is Raine and The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.
Harry Arter Sponsors and Endorsements
Harry Arter has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Harry Arter Cars and Tattoos
Harry Arter has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Sidcup in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Harry Arter has inked the skin on his right forearm.
Who is Carly Parker? Meet the wife of Scott Parker
Carly Parker is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of Scott Parker, the current manager of Premier League club, Burnley.
Parker comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of former Fulham manager Scott Parker. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Carly and Scott Parker Families
Carly was born in 1983 in Sidcup, England, but there is no specific birth date disclosed. She was born to parents Terry and Linda Arter. She is the sister of professional English football player Nicholas Arter. She married Scott Parker at the age of 17 according to many reports.
Scott was born on 13th October 1980 in Lambeth, England. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding his parents or other family members. Scott Parker met his sweetheart when he was just 16. He was a part of the club West Ham United when he met Carly Arter.
Carly Parker’s husband, Scott Parker
Scott is a former professional player who played as a midfielder and is now the head coach of EFL Championship club AFC Bournemouth. He began his career at Charlton Athletic but was soon loaned to Norwich City before joining Chelsea for a whopping fee of 10 million fees in January 2004. However, he didn’t play for Chelsea much and soon was moved to Newcastle United the following year.
Parker joined West Ham United in 2007, where he won the FWA Footballer of the year. He was then signed by Tottenham Hotspur and joined Fulham in 2013. He would play 119 league matches for the club before retiring.
After his retirement, Parker returned to Tottenham Hotspur, coaching the under-18 squad. In February 2019, he was appointed caretaker manager of Fulham before being appointed as a permanent one in Summer.
Parker did a reasonably good job in his first season as he guided Fulham to promotion to the Premier League after winning the Championship play-offs. However, in the next season, they got relegated, and Parker left the club by mutual consent.
Soon Parker was appointed as the head coach of AFC Bournemouth. He signed a three-year contract with the club after guiding the club to 13 points for a possible 15. He has led the club to five wins in five matches.
Scott Parker has 99 wins as a manager. He is the manager of EPL team, Burnley. In 2024, he was the manager of Club Brugge, a Belgian professional football club. Scott Parker has 99 wins from 231 matches with an overall win record of 42%.
Carly and Scott Parker Kids
Carly and Scott have been married for over 20 years. They met initially when Scott was playing for Carlton’s team in 1996, and after being together for four years, they got married in 2000 in an intimate wedding joined by only close friends and family members.
They are now together through thick and thin and have four children together: Frankie Parer, Murphy Parker, Sonny and Rafa. The family enjoys their free time on vacations and, notably, beaches.
Carly Parker Profession, Career, Net Worth
Carly Parker does the job of a homemaker. However, it is not known that she works with which professional companies and what brand deals.
However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Scott has an estimated net worth of around $15 million approx and this includes his earnings. However, her husband is also not found on any social media. They both have maintained distance from social media and have not shared their personal details to the public.
Meet Eddie Howe’s wonderful wife, Vicki Howe
Howe comes from England, and She is known for being the partner of the Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe.
When Eddie Howe was asked once whether he would take the summer break away from Newcastle management responsibilities, he said,
“I will definitely get a holiday. My wife and kids will demand that of me,”
“But how present I am on that holiday, well, that’s a different question…”
Toons fans should thank Vicki Howe for being such an understanding wife.
Vicki Howe and Eddie Howe Families
Vicki Howe was born in 1977 in England. However, she leads a private life as not much is known about her family, but she has a younger brother. Eddie Howe was born on 29 November 1977 in Amersham, England. His father, Donald Howe, was a professional English football player and not much is known about his mother. There is also no information about her graduation.
Vicki Howe’s husband, Eddie Howe Career
Eddie Howe is known for being one of the longest-serving managers in the Premier League and a rising talent in the managerial world. Howe started his playing career as a defender in AFC Bournemouth. He spent around eight years with the club. Howe retired from the professional game in 2007. He started his managerial duties with the Bournemouth side, which was facing relegation to the Conference National.
Eddie was the youngest manager in the Football league, and under his guidance, the club survived relegation during his first season in charge. He further took the club to the top division of England football and was named Football League Manager of the Decade in 2015.
He became the manager of Newcastle United in 2021. His time at Bournemouth, where he produced and profitably sold players, was characterised by his dedication to developing new talent and business savvy. Howe’s accomplishments include helping Newcastle United earn a Premier League berth, making it to the EFL Cup final, and finishing in the top four in the Premier League.
Vicki Howe and Eddie Howe Kids
There is not much known about how they met and got married, but they have three children. In 2011, their first son Harry Frankie Jay Howe, was born, and after a few years, they welcomed their second child, Rocky Howe, In 2019 their third son was born and he was named Theo. All three sons of the couple have been interested in football.
Vicki Howe Profession, Career, Net Worth
Vicki is a full-time homemaker who completed her education in the United Kingdom. They have a total net worth of $5.5 million, and nothing is known about her other incomes. Howe is not very active on Social Media, and She deactivated her Instagram profile. Vicki Howe also manages business of her husband and her earnings should be higher.
Forget Odegaard, Mikel Arteta Must Sign This High-Flying Premier League Attacker and Move Eze Centrally
Antoine Semenyo has emerged as the Premier League’s most in-form attacker, with six goals and three assists in seven matches making him impossible to ignore. Arsenal should target the Bournemouth forward and shift Eberechi Eze into Martin Odegaard’s central role.
Semenyo’s Extraordinary Numbers
Bournemouth have scored 11 goals overall this season, with Semenyo involved in 81.8% of them – the highest proportion of any player for any team. His brace against Liverpool on opening day and double against Fulham on October 3rd demonstrate his consistency at the highest level.
At Bournemouth, he has not simply adapted to the top flight – he has emerged as one of its most compelling forces. The 25-year-old Ghanaian international combines pace, power, and clinical finishing that Arsenal desperately need on the right wing.
Read More: Revealed: Arsenal Did Not Give Contract Extension to David Raya, Only His Salary Has Been Increased
The Tactical Solution
Signing Semenyo would allow Arteta to deploy Eze centrally, where his creativity and technical ability could flourish in Odegaard’s position. This tactical shift addresses Arsenal‘s over-reliance on the Norwegian captain while maximizing Eze’s playmaking skills in a more influential role.
Semenyo operates primarily from the right flank, cutting inside onto his left foot to devastating effect. His direct running and goal threat would provide the width Arsenal need while Eze orchestrates play centrally.
The Financial Reality
Bournemouth have set a £100m price tag after Semenyo signed a new five-year deal in July, keeping him at the club until 2030. Arsenal and Liverpool are both monitoring the situation, but Bournemouth’s strengthened negotiating position makes this an expensive proposition.
However, Semenyo’s current form suggests he could be worth the investment, providing Arsenal with a genuine game-changer on the right wing while unlocking Eze’s full potential centrally.
Read More: Fabrizio Romano Confirms One Player Who Will Leave Arsenal in the Next Transfer Window
