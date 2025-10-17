Harry Arter – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Harry Arter is an Irish professional football player who plays as a central or defensive midfielder for Precision in the UAE Second Division League and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Harry Nicholas Arter famously called Harry Arter joined the Premier League club Nottingham Forest from AFC Bournemouth in 2020. He represents the Republic of Ireland’s football team the national team. He has played 19 matches without scoring q goal for his national team.

He is known for his hard work and determination on the field and is highly respected by both his teammates and opponents. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.

Harry Arter joined the Premier League club Nottingham Forest from AFC Bournemouth in 2020. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Harry Arter’s Net Worth and Salary

Harry Arter is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £12 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €900K by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. With good performances, his stocks will rise. His value will increase with a good season.

He currently earns a salary of 2 Million Pounds per year playing for the English club. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Harry Arter Club Career

Arter began his career as a youth player at Charlton Athletic but was released at the age of 16. He then joined the youth academy at Woking, where he made his professional debut in 2008. After impressing at Woking, Arter was signed by Bournemouth in 2010.

The net worth of Harry Arter is estimated to be £12.1 million as of 2023.. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

He initially joined the club on loan before making the move permanent in 2011. He helped the club earn a promotion to the Championship in 2013 and then to the Premier League in 2015. In the 2018-19 season, Arter joined Cardiff City on loan, where he played in the premier league and helped them avoid relegation.

He returned to Bournemouth for the 2019-20 season, where he featured in fewer games and in January 2020, he joined Fulham on loan for the second half of the 2019-20 season. In 2021, he returned to Bournemouth after his loan spell and joined EFL Championship side Nottingham Forest in September 2020, but fell out of favour by January 2021 and was allowed to leave at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

He joined Charlton Athletic on loan for the 2021-2022 season, returned to his parent club, and then joined National League side Notts County on loan until May 2022. He returned to Nottingham Forest on May 4th, 2022. He moved to Precision in 2024.

Harry Arter has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Harry Arter International Career

Arter is eligible to play for the Republic of Ireland national team through his Sligo-born grandparents. He played for the Republic of Ireland under-15, under-17 and under-19 teams. He made his senior debut on 7 June 2015, as a 63rd-minute substitute for Glenn Whelan in a 0–0 draw in a friendly against England at the Aviva Stadium.

He made his full international debut against the Netherlands in a 1–1 draw in Dublin on 27 May 2016, in which he was awarded man of the match. He returned to the team in October 2018.

Harry Arter Family

Harry Arter was born on 28 December 1989 in Sidcup, England. His parents Terry and Linda Arter struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

SKY SOURCES: Harry Arter to have @CardiffCityFC medical ahead of loan move from @afcbournemouth. #SSN pic.twitter.com/IYKm5arW6D — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 9, 2018

Harry Arter’s wife – Rachel Irwin

The Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Marie Harry Arter. The couple seems to be a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a baby girl who is Raine and The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.

Harry Arter Sponsors and Endorsements

Harry Arter has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Harry Arter Cars and Tattoos

Harry Arter has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Sidcup in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Harry Arter has inked the skin on his right forearm.

Read More: