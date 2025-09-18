Emelia Scarlett – Harvey Elliott Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Emelia Scarlett is famous for being the girlfriend of Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Emelia is the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well since becoming the girlfriend of Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott. Despite being pretty young, the English beauty has already gathered a strong fan base through her social media reach. Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article.

After excelling in the Fulham youth team, Elliott was spotted by Liverpool who signed him in 2019. Since then the youngster has been developing his qualities and improving his skills. Last season he had a chance to flourish, but untimely injuries hampered his growth.

Emelia Scarlett Childhood and Family

Emelia was born in 2003, in a wealthy English family. Her nationality is English, and she is currently staying in England. As her parents are wealthy, she was brought up as a queen. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet. However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled.

Emelia was born in 2003, in a wealthy English family. (Credit: Instagram)

Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family. So, we will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Harvey Elliott.

Emelia Scarlett Education

Emelia hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. However, whether she enrolled in a college is a mystery to us. We will update the article once we find the exact information.

Emelia Scarlett career

Emelia is a social media star. She currently has an extensive follower base on Instagram. However, she had to do a lot of hard work behind the scenes to earn stardom. She did hours of workouts in the gym to maintain her body. Furthermore, her fashion sense was an instant attraction to the fans. Nevertheless, she received a follower boost when her relationship with Brandon Harvey Elliott became public.

Emelia at Anfield. (Credit: Instagram)

The English beauty was spotted by M Models Management with whom she is currently working. Emelia is pretty young, but we believe she is determined to pursue a career in the modelling industry.

Emelia Scarlett Net Worth

Emelia doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth with the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is doing brand promotions through her social channels at the moment.

Emelia Scarlett and Harvey Elliott relationship

Harvey Elliott met with his girlfriend in early 2021. We currently don’t know how they met and whether it was love at first sight. However, we believe the duo got along well after their first meeting. After exchanging phone numbers, they were involved in late-night talks. They started dating that year in a secretive fashion.

Harvey Elliott met with his girlfriend in early 2021. (Credit: Instagram)

The peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention made them comfortable. After just a few months of dating, they were madly in love. However, they only made it public in the later months of 2021. The duo has remained inseparable since then. It remains to be seen whether they pass the test of time.

Emelia Scarlett and Harvey Elliott Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. Being very young, they have a long time in their hands to make the big decision.

Emelia Scarlett Social media

Emelia has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. The English beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself on her channel. Her fantastic fashion sense resonates with her glamorous looks. She also has shared a photo with Elliott on her page.

Emelia has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

Read More: