Chelsea
Harvey Vale – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Harvey Vale is an English professional football player plays as an attacking midfielder or forward for EFL Championship club Queens Park Rangers. and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Harvey James Vale famously called Harvey Vale is a product of Chelsea’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. He is a young talented midfielder and the club values his potential highly and considers him for future plans.
Harvey has played for the youth levels of England’s national team and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Harvey Vale’s Net Worth and Salary
Football contributed much to Harvey’s earnings as a young player. According to estimates, the player’s net worth will reach £3.5 million by 2026. The market value of the player is estimated to be €3.00m by Transfermarkt in 2026. In order to get a high market value, the player must prove his worth.
He currently earns a salary of £572,000 per year playing for Queens Park Rangers. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future and his salary will eventually increase.
Harvey Vale Club Career
Vale transferred from Fulham to Chelsea at the under-13 level, and in September 2020, he signed his first professional contract with the club. On 26 October, he was included in the substitute list for an EFL Cup match against Southampton.
Vale made his Chelsea debut on 22 December 2021 during a quarter-final match in the EFL Cup, starting in a 2-0 victory over Brentford. On March 19th, 2022, he appeared in an FA Cup quarter-final match against Middlesbrough, coming on as a substitute for Romelu Lukaku in the 84th minute, helping Chelsea secure a 2-0 win.
On May 22nd, 2022, Vale was awarded the academy player of the year. In September 2022, Vale moved on loan to Hull City for the season after signing a three-year contract with Chelsea. On September 17th, 2022, he started in a 3-0 loss away to Swansea City. However, his loan spell was cut short and he returned to Chelsea on January 23rd, 2023. Harvey Vale moved to the Queens Park Rangers club on a permanent deal in 2025.
Harvey Vale International Career
Vale has played for England at the under-15, under-16, under-17, and under-19 levels but is yet to appear for the senior team of England. In June 2022, he was selected for the England U19 squad for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship and captained the team in a 3-1 victory over Israel in the final. His strong performance earned him a spot in the UEFA team of the tournament.
Harvey Vale Family
Harvey was born on 11 September 2003 in Haywards Heath, England to his mother Collette, and his father Jamie. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed.
Harvey Vale’s Girlfriend
Harvey Vale is currently rumoured to be secretly dating the famous singer Talia Storm. Tallia Storm was awarded ‘Best New Artist presented by Jools Holland at the 2019 Boisdale music awards and was announced as the 5th most googled act in the world in 2018, alongside Cardi B announced by NME
Harvey Vale Sponsors and Endorsements
He has many sponsorship and endorsement partnerships with brands like Nike, which contribute to his income. Nike is one of the most well-known brands in the world, and their endorsement partnerships are highly sought-after. As a result, their endorsement deals are very lucrative, and they often result in a significant increase in income for the athletes they partner with.
Harvey Vale Cars and Tattoos
Harvey Vale has been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Read More:
Arsenal
Who Is Sophia Weber? Meet The Girlfriend Of Kai Havertz
Sophia Weber is a German model and blogger. She is famous for being the husband of German football player Kai Havertz. Let us see about the relationship between the couple.
Sophia Weber Biography
Weber is the stunning girlfriend of Kai Havertz. The couple knew each other for a long time before moving into a live-in relationship. Sophia has been a steady supporter of her husband and has shown massive commitment to the relationship.
Kai Havertz has become a household name for Chelsea supporters after the heroics in the Champions League final. The German star is currently one of the most important players for Thomas Tuchel. This season the Blues have gone through many ups and downs due to the injury of several star players. Kai, however, has been the saviour of the team. He has played in a lot of attacking positions lately as a cover.
There is a separate fanbase for the former Bay. Leverkusen star. However, there is very little information available online on his beautiful wife – Sophia Weber. Today, we will take a sneak peek into the life of the German model. Read on to know more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Sophia Weber Childhood and Family
Sophia was brought into the world on March 28, 1999, by her German parents. The stunning model doesn’t like to share much information about her private life online and hasn’t disclosed any information about the identity of her father and mother. We could not track down what type of jobs they did and how they raised Sophia. In addition, we still don’t know whether she has a sibling or not. But, we’re not stopping our hunt. So come back later to the article to read updated details about her childhood and family.
Sophia Weber Education
Sophia graduated high school from a local institution. However, we couldn’t verify whether she attended university after that or went straight to the glamour world. She was passionate about modelling from a young age, so she might have started her journey after graduation.
Sophia Weber career
Kai Havert’z girlfriend chose to model a career path. She was passionate about the glamour world and decided to become part of that. She started her career in Germany. However, after Kai moved to Chelsea, she moved to London. She collaborated with famous clothing and merchandise brands for TV commercials. Her beautiful looks and alluring photoshoots have earned him quite a fanbase. Her career has shifted cities, but her determination is still top-notch, and she is on track to make it big in the modelling industry.
Sophia Weber’s husband, Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz rose to fame after a breakthrough season with Bayer Leverkusen. In the span of only four years, the German star became one of the best players for the German side and a top midfield star for the Bundesliga side. He bagged 18 and 20 goals in his last two seasons, which is emphatic margins for any midfielder. Soon enough, the big players started keeping a tab on him. Chelsea won the transfer race and completed his signature in 2020.
His first season in England came considering his productivity ratio. However, he netted the most important goal of the season that has gone down in the club’s history books. After helping the Blues win the Champions League, he gave some stunning performances at the beginning of the season. However, soon injuries started happening in the West London team’s squad, and he had to take up several new roles, which might have decreased his influence.
As per reports, Arsenal are reported to sign the German Forward for an agreed fee of 65 million pounds in June 2023.
Sophia Weber and Kai Havertz’s relationship
Sophia and Kai are from the same locality. They grew up together and have known each other for a long time. We are not sure from what point they started dating. But, they have endured cracks in their relationship several times before. But after 2018, the pair have remained inseparable. They are currently living together in London. We don’t know when Kai is going to propose to her, but considering the trajectory their love life is currently going, they could soon announce the happy news. As per the player’s priority, the couple is set to have some more time together in London. They tied the knot in 2024 and the pictures were shared on their Instagram.
Sophia Weber and Kai Havertz Children
Sophia and Kai don’t have any children to this date. However, the duo currently owns two beautiful dogs that are part of their small family.
Sophia Weber Social media
Sophie Weber is a model and she has a verified Instagram account. She has 500k followers and posts a lot of pictures. Her modeling shoots, wedding pictures, couple pictures, and a lot more are available. She also shares pictures of her child. Kai Havertz also has an Instagram account where he posts pictures with Sophia. The duo posts beautiful images from their vacation times and sometimes posts adorable photos with their two dogs. You can check the pics on Kai Havertz’s official Instagram account – @kaihavertz29.
Read More:
Chelsea
Do you know about Reece James Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his wife, personal life, net worth, and family
Reece James is a professional football player who plays as a right-back for Premier League club Chelsea, which he captains, and the England national team. Let us see about his net worth, wife, records, and more.
Reece James is rapidly rising to the top of the football world. His versatility as a fullback, who can quickly transform into an attacking threat, makes him a nightmare for opposing teams. James has been on fire lately, showcasing his incredible talent and solidifying his position as a crucial leader for the Blues.
However, not many are aware of his incredible journey from being a rookie in the academy to becoming the captain of one of the most dominant teams in the Premier League, leaving behind an incredible legacy.
This article delves into the key aspects of the English talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
Reece James | Early Life
Reece James started honing his skills at a very early age, thanks to his family background. Most of his family members are involved with the sport in some way or another. James’ training began at the grassroots level with the Epsom Eagles and Kew Park Rangers. Soon, he signed with Chelsea when he was just six years old.
Early in his teens, Reece played as a striker, idolizing Chelsea legend Didier Drogba; however, he turned into a midfielder. Later on, he was handed the role of playing as a wingback, and although he struggled in that position at first, he made sure to master it.
Reece James | Family
Reece James was born in Redbridge, England, to a Grenadian father and an English mother. He is the second-born child in his family and has an older brother and a younger sister.
Most of Reece’s family is involved in football, his father Nigel is a football coach, while his younger sister Lauren is also a professional footballer who is currently signed with Chelsea Women. His older brother Joshua also had great talent as a footballer but chose not to go professional. As for his mother, not much is known about her, as Reece rarely mentions her in his interviews or on social media.
Reece James | Club Career
Chelsea U-18
Reece James is a star wingback that Chelsea raised themselves. As mentioned earlier, James was signed with the Blues when he was six. He went through proper academy training and spent some time at Fulham when he was seven. He decided to go professional in March 2017 as the captain of the U-18 Chelsea team. In the 2017-18 season, he guided the U-18 team towards championship glory by winning the FA Youth Cup as their captain.
Wigan Athletic
After that season, Reece was sent on loan to Wigan Athletic to gain some valuable experience. He made his debut for the EFL team on August 4, 2018 and helped his team secure victory in their first game of the season against Sheffield on Wednesday. His stint with Wigan was quite successful, as he won three awards, including Player of the Year.
Chelsea
Reece James made his debut for the Blues in September 2019 after returning from an injury that he suffered on international duty. A week after his debut, he was featured on the squad listed to compete against Lille in the UEFA Champions League, the grandest stage of world football. He looked very confident and did not show signs of nervousness at all.
A few months later, he established a club record by becoming the youngest-ever goalscorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League by scoring against Ajax and starting a comeback for the Blues. Reece James made his debut in the Premier League, coming off the bench in a match against Newcastle United. He scored his first goal in the Premier League against Brighton in September 2020. The following year, in May 2021, he won his first-ever Champions League title as the Blues beat Manchester City.
After the 2020–21 season ended, the following season was a mixed bag for Reece James. His performances were still at an elite level, but injuries held him back. He signed a five-year contract extension with the Blues on September 5, 2022, but suffered a knee injury a month later. He returned to the pitch on December 12, 2022, but unfortunately got injured again on December 27, 2022, and was subbed in the 53rd minute. He was ruled out for five weeks. However, it did not stop there, as injuries have followed him to date, forcing him to miss around 37 matches.
Meanwhile, James returned to the field in August 2023 and was assigned as the captain of the team. However, the hamstring continued to trouble him, so he had to undergo a surgery to fix it in late December of 2023.
Reece James | International Career
Reece James has played for the U-18 and U-20 teams for England, and during his time in the youth teams, he won the 2017 UEFA European Under-19 Championship. His career for the senior team started when he received his first call-up from Garry Southgate on October 5, 2020. He made his national debut on October 8, 2021, at Wembley against Wales, coming off the bench to substitute Kieran Trippier.
In 2021, James was in the best form of his career and had hoped to become the first choice right back for the national team. However, the knee injury he suffered at Chelsea in the same year shattered his dreams of playing for his nation in the FIFA World Cup as he was left out of the squad. After recovering from the injuries, James has shown his desire to play for his national team again, but England’s manager Garry Southgate has said that his position in the national team is at risk.
Reece James | Sponsors and Endorsements
Reece James is currently endorsed by the footwear brand Crocs, as he posted a reel endorsing the brand on his Instagram account. He is quickly rising to fame, and we can see him with some sports brands in the future.
Reece James | Philanthropic Activities
Reece James’ most notable philanthropic activity was alongside his fellow English footballers Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount. The three professional athletes helped underprivileged schoolchildren get the means they deserved and needed.
Reece James | In Popular Culture
Reece James has a huge 3.2 million following on Instagram, his fame skyrocketed after he won the Champions League with the Blues. However, he is still far away from starting or impacting trends in popular culture.
Reece James | Records and Statistics
The records and statistics of Reece James are listed below in the table
|Teams
|Appearance
|Goals
|Assists
|Chelsea
|156
|11
|21
|Wigan Athletic
|46
|3
|3
|Chelsea U18
|42
|2
|8
|Chelsea U23
|29
|4
|3
|Chelsea YL
|8
|0
|3
|England
|16
|0
|3
Reece James | Net Worth and Health
The current net worth of Reece James is 48 million euros, which is equivalent to $55 million. He has significant value considering he has just started his career in professional football. With a weekly wage of £250,000, the defender earns a hefty £13 million a year playing for Chelsea.
Reece James made his last appearance on December 10 against Everton, when the Blues faced a disappointing 2-0 loss against Everton in an away match. James was in the starting lineup, only to see himself substituted after 27 minutes of the game. He has been dealing with a recurring hamstring injury for the past few years, which has kept him out of action for nearly 50 matches and cast a shadow over his promising career.
Reece James | Cars and Tattoos
James’ love for cars shines through in his impressive collection, which includes a powerful Range Rover, a luxurious Mercedes with all the bells and whistles, and a practical Audi that’s perfect for everyday riding.
James has a love for getting his body inked, he has quite a few tattoos on his body, representing different things. He has two tattoos on his right leg, one on the front side and one on the backside. The front side tattoo is simple calligraphy that says “I didn’t quit,” while the backside features the Champions League trophy, paying tribute to the fullback’s 2021 championship run.
Read More
Chelsea
Who Is Lucia Araya? Meet The Wife Of Willy Caballero
Lucia Araya is famous for being the wife of former Southampton star Willy Caballero. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Apart from being beautiful from the outside, Lucia also possesses a caring heart. She has been loyal to the former Southampton star Willy Caballero for more than 2 decades. The couple live in their beautiful house in London. In this article, we are going to reveal everything about their love story. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Willy Caballero.
Willy Caballero has played with several high-profile clubs including Chelsea and Manchester City. The Argentinian star failed to grab up the no. 1 role, resulting in demotions on several occasions. His blunders in the world cup for Argentina hurt his chances of representing his nation again.
Despite all the career lows, he is lucky enough to have a supportive family. So let’s find out more about his loved ones.
Lucia Araya is famous for being the wife of Southampton star Willy Caballero. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Lucia Araya Childhood and Family
Lucia was born on December 31, 1981 in Argentina. She has kept herself away from all the stardom and media attraction over the years. The Argentinian beauty enjoys quality time with her family and doesn’t want to be interrupted by excessive public attention. She hasn’t revealed much about her parents. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings.
We believe she was born and raised in a middle-class family, but she didn’t let her background define her ambitions. We are looking for more information about her family and childhood details. So, stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Willy Caballero.
Lucia Araya Education
Lucia hasn’t revealed much about her educational journey either. However, as she spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Argentina, we believe she completed her education in her home country. We know that she went to a local high school where she met her husband. However, whether she enrolled in a university is a complete mystery to us.
Lucia Araya career
Lucia’s career is under review. The beautiful Argentinian woman hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Hence we don’t know whether she worked any regular job. Nowadays, she mostly spends her time with her family at home. Based on her Instagram, she doesn’t have any ventures. She is a proud mother who also loves dogs.
That’s why we believe she is a full-time housewife. She has been raising two beautiful girls at home. Being a football star, Caballero couldn’t afford to spend time at home and looking after their children. So, Lucia stepped up and became a responsible mother and wife. She supported Caballero throughout his career and often went to the stadium to watch his matches.
Lucia Araya Net Worth
Lucia hasn’t shared any fixed number of her wages as we don’t have any information about her professional life, finding her earnings have become challenging. We believe she is a full-time mother and housewife currently. So our guess is that she doesn’t have any income source and relies on her husband.
Willy Caballero has played with some affluent European clubs. Naturally, he has secured a handsome amount from his professional contract. His current net worth is believed to be around $14 Million.
Lucia Araya and Willy Caballero relationship
Willy Caballero met with his wife in high school. The Argentinian goalkeeper used to feel special whenever around Lucia. Finally, he expressed his feelings, and it was an instant match. The duo has been inseparable since then.
Their relationship stood firm for more than 20 years. It wasn’t possible with the commitment and love between the pair. The duo tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony in the 2000s. They have supported each other in any way possible and still maintain a healthy communication channel between them. The birth of their children has only made their relationship even stronger.
Lucia Araya and Willy Caballero Children
The duo is proud parents of two beautiful daughters. Their first child, Guillermina Caballero, was born on April 12, 2002. The couple welcomed their youngest daughter Aitana Caballero on July 20, 2010.
Lucia Araya Social media
Lucia has an Instagram account. She mostly shares pictures of herself and with her family. The Argentinian beauty loves travelling, and her social media feed suggests that she has been to several famous places. She doesn’t have a verified account. Lucia Araya has an account with 7k followers where she posts her pictures and modeling candids.
Read More:
Home » Dragon Feeds » Chelsea Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”