Have Manchester City Women already wrapped up the WSL title
Manchester City Women are eight points clear at the top of the Women's Super League. Each week that passes makes it harder to see anyone catching them.
With the season moving into its final stretch, City have combined consistency, control and attacking power in a way none of their rivals have managed to match. The gap at the top is not just about points, it is about authority. City are setting the standard match after match.
The numbers tell the story
The statistics behind City’s season are difficult to dismiss. They have won 13 of their 15 league matches so far, losing just twice. This isn’t just good form, but it’s title-winning form. One defeat came at the very start of the season in a 2-0 loss to Chelsea, while the other was a recent and narrow 1-0 loss to Arsenal. Outside of those two games, City have been near perfect.
They have scored 41 goals in those 15 matches and conceded just 13. That demonstrates how balanced their performances have been. The attacking output shows a side full of confidence in the final third, while the defensive record shows organisation and discipline throughout the team. While other contenders have dropped points through draws or inconsistent spells, City have kept collecting victories and gradually stretching the gap at the top.
Strength in every position
City have built their success on having strength across the entire squad. At the back, players like Alex Greenwood, Kerstin Casparij, Leila Ouahabi, Naomi Layzell and Jade Rose have helped keep the defence solid and composed throughout the campaign.
In midfield, names such as Yui Hasegawa, Laura Coombs, Grace Clinton, Sydney Lohmann and Laura Blindkilde Brown provide depth, energy and creativity when needed. Up front and out wide, Lauren Hemp, Vivianne Miedema, Aoba Fujino, Iman Beney, and Kerolin add attacking threat alongside their main striker.
This depth has allowed City to rotate players, manage fitness and maintain performance levels even during congested fixture periods. It gives them options that several of their rivals simply cannot match.
Shaw making the difference
Khadija Shaw sits at the centre of City’s attack and currently leads the WSL scoring charts. With 14 league goals and four assists to her name, she has been one of the standout players this season. Nearly a third of City’s 41 goals have come from Shaw, showing just how central she is to their success.
In a title race, having a forward who can be relied upon match in, match out is crucial. If she continues on this trajectory, City will be lifting the trophy in May.
The final stretch
With the season reaching its closing stages, Manchester City Women are in a position that very few teams let slip. An eight-point lead, 13 wins from 15 games, and a strong goal record give them a clear cushion and real confidence going into the final matches.
Football can throw up surprises, but City have shown enough consistency and strength to suggest they will finish the job and claim the WSL title.
Women’s Football Love Stories: How Players Meet, Fall in Love, and Build Families Off the Pitch
Women’s football has grown fast enough that the stars aren’t just match-winners anymore—they’re public figures. With that comes a part of the sport fans rarely see up close: how elite players actually meet, date, commit, and sometimes start families while living out of suitcases, informed best dating platform.
There’s no single “football romance blueprint.” Some couples begin as teenagers in the same system and simply never stop choosing each other. Others meet through national-team circuits where everyone knows everyone, and your social life is basically an airport lounge. And some relationships bloom in the most modern way possible: a quiet message, a mutual follow, a slow build that stays private until the two people involved decide it’s worth sharing.
From training grounds to real life
One of the most reliable places football relationships start is the everyday environment: training, rehab, and the routines around competition. The classic version is the academy or college connection—meeting before fame sharpens everything.
A well-known example is Alex Morgan, who met fellow footballer Servando Carrasco at the University of California, Berkeley, and later married him on New Year’s Eve 2014. Their story is familiar to any athlete couple: shared ambition, shared schedule, and an unspoken understanding that big games come with big emotions. They’ve since built a family, including a daughter born in 2020 and a son born in 2025.
When footballers date footballers
There’s a reason football-to-football relationships keep happening: the lifestyle is intense and hard to translate. Matchday anxiety, online scrutiny, recovery routines, and constant travel can make “normal dating” feel like you’re dating the calendar. Dating within the game removes a lot of explanation.
Ada Hegerberg—Ballon d’Or winner and one of the defining strikers of her generation—married Norwegian defender Thomas Rogne in 2019. Even in the limited details that are public, the dynamic reads as quietly grounded: two professionals who understand the cost of the job and the need for a stable home base when the calendar gets brutal.
It’s also why you’ll see couples who treat their relationship like a protected zone. The public assumes “power couple” means constant posting. In reality, many elite athletes do the opposite: fewer details, stronger boundaries, less noise.
Visibility, representation, and the new era of openness
Women’s football has also become a space where same-sex couples can be visible in a way that still feels groundbreaking in parts of the sporting world. That visibility matters because it normalizes what should never have been treated as “news” in the first place.
Few couples represent that shift better than Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson. They’ve been together since 2014, announced their engagement in July 2024, and have been open about how visibility can help younger fans feel less alone. They’ve also connected their platform to advocacy and community work in football, which adds purpose beyond the usual celebrity narrative.
The compelling part isn’t just romance—it’s that they’ve stayed elite while carrying leadership roles at club and country level, sometimes even as rivals. It’s a reminder that in women’s football the partner is often a top-level athlete too, with her own medals, pressure, and spotlight.
From DMs to diapers: the modern timeline
If you want a snapshot of how quickly life can move when two pros decide to build together, look at Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis. They went public as a couple in the early 2020s, got engaged in 2023, welcomed a baby boy in 2025, and were later reported to have held their wedding on New Year’s Eve 2025.
The headline is cute. The real story is the logistics. These are two athletes from different national-team programs, with club careers that demand travel, rehab, and constant scheduling trade-offs. Building a family in that environment isn’t a social-media moment; it’s a long series of decisions that require trust, flexibility, and the ability to be a team off the pitch when the pitch is on the other side of the world.
Why privacy is still a competitive advantage
As women’s football grows, so does the attention economy around it. Fans want access. Platforms reward oversharing. Media cycles turn personal milestones into content. In response, more players are choosing selective visibility: share the joy, keep the details. That approach doesn’t make a relationship less real; it often makes it more resilient.
The public also forgets that footballers experience normal relationship problems in an abnormal workplace. Long-distance phases aren’t occasional; they’re built into the job. Career decisions affect two people at once. Injuries don’t just hit the player; they hit the household mood, routine, and future planning. If a couple survives that with warmth intact, that’s not luck—it’s work.
Weddings in this world are usually quiet and off-season, planned with the discipline of rehab—because the next camp, flight, or final is never far away.
A quick snapshot of recurring patterns
|Couple
|How they met (publicly known)
|Milestones
|A telling detail
|Alex Morgan & Servando Carrasco
|College football at UC Berkeley
|Married 2014; two children
|Family built alongside elite careers
|Ada Hegerberg & Thomas Rogne
|Same football ecosystem in Norway
|Married 2019
|Shared understanding of pro life
|Harder & Eriksson
|Professional football circles
|Together since 2014; engaged 2024
|Visible leadership + advocacy
|Sam Kerr & Kristie Mewis
|Elite football network
|Engaged 2023; baby 2025; wedding 2025
|Family-building across careers
The bottom line
Women’s football is still rewriting the old narrative. These athletes aren’t “plus-ones.” They’re the headline acts, and their relationships reflect that: partnerships between equals, built under pressure, often across borders, and increasingly in public with pride rather than secrecy.
In a sport that demands constant performance, the best love stories are the ones that don’t look like performance at all—just two people choosing each other, again and again, while the season keeps moving.
John Souttar Celebrates the 5th Birthday of His Daughter with Wife Kayley
John Souttar has been a regular player for the Rangers club since 2022. He plays as a Centre-back for both Rangers and Scotland national team. The footballer is married to Kayley and lives a happy life with his family. John Souttar and Kayley celebrated their little angel’s 5th birthday and shared beautiful pictures of the celebration. Here is everything about John Souttar’s wife, kids, and family.
Who is John Souttar’s Wife?
John Souttar married Kayley in 2022. He met her during high school days in 2013 and has been together over the years. John Souttar met her during his stint at Dundee United. He revealed his partner on Instagram during his trip to New York in 2018. John Souttar announced his engagement to Kayley on Instagram which took place in Central Park, Manhattan. The couple was blessed with a daughter in 2021. In 2022, they tied the knot at Edinburgh’s Carlowrie Castle with the blessings of their family members and friends.
What Does Kayley Souttar Do?
Kayley Souttar is an entrepreneur and she was a model before marriage. She is the partner of her husband’s ventures Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters and Maison Dieu Coffee at the Ferry. Kayley manages the shops and takes care of her kids as well. Kayley is a part time entrepreneur and full-time mother.
Kayley Souttar – Family & Education
Kayley hails from Scotland. We couldn’t find details about her family. Though Kayley is active on social media, she hasn’t shared her personal information. Kayley completed a bachelor’s degree in a well reputed university in Glasgow. There is no information about her educational qualifications.
John Souttar & Kayley Celebrated their Daughter’s Birthday
John Souttar and his wife have been blessed with two children. Their first child, Myla, was born in January 2021. The couple celebrated Myla’s 5th birthday in a grand way. Myla was born even before her parents’ marriage. The couple also have a son named Tommy Aaron who was born in 2023. Kayley regularly posts pictures of her kids on her Instagram.
Kayley Souttar Social Media
Kayley Souttar has an Instagram account with 1.8k followers. She doesn’t have a verified account, but her account is public. Kayley has more than 500 posts which clearly indicates she is super active on her account and posts her everyday activities. Her handle includes posts of her husband John Souttar and her kids as well. Kayley Souttar also uses her account to promote her business.
Who is Mayara Zamboni? – The Model Girlfriend of Rangers’ Star Leon Balogun
Nigerian footballer Leon Balogun joined the Aris Limassol club in 2025. The veteran was a member of the Rangers team. Balogun has been in a relationship with the Brazilian model Mayara Zamboni for 10 years. Mayara is a model by profession who works for top agencies all over the world. She has been the biggest supporter of Leon Balogun. Let us see about the relationship between Leon Balogun and Mayara Zamboni.
Who is Leon Balogun Girlfriend Mayara Zamboni?
Leon Balogun has been dating Mayara Zamboni for a decade. Mayara Zamboni is a model from Brazil. She has been in a relationship with the footballer since his days at Mainz 05. Mayara is a professional super model and she travels all over the world for photoshoots. She lives in Germany with Leon Balogun, but keeps traveling for ads.
Leon Balogun & Mayara Zamboni Relationship
We don’t have any information about when Leon Balogun started dating Mayara Zamboni. An Instagram post of Mayara confirmed the couple started dating in 2016. A report states Leon Balogun proposed to Mayara Zamboni in 2019. Since 2019, the couple have been hanging out and traveling together.
As of 2026, Leon Balogun and Mayara are not married yet. We don’t have information whether the couple has been engaged or not. Both Leon Balogun and Mayara Zamboni are focusing on their professional career and have been staying together. It is yet to be known whether Leon Balogun has plans to marry his girlfriend in the near future.
What does Mayara Zamboni do?
Mayara Zamboni is a super model from Brazil. Mayara Zamboni works for agencies like Ford Models Brasils, MGM Models, Zone Models, and New York Models. She has collaborations with many brands. Mayara Zamboni is also an influencer and promotes cosmetics for brands. She loves working out at Gyms and Pilates.
Mayara Zamboni – Family & Education
Mayara Zamboni was born in Flores da Cunha, Brazil. She completed her schooling and graduation in Brazil. There is no information about her educational qualifications. Mayara Zamboni has never shared anything about her family. Since her school days, Mayara Zamboni wanted to become a top model. Her growth helped her to be a part of the Victoria’s Secret UK campaign.
Mayara Zamboni Social Media
Mayara Zamboni is a high-profile model and has a verified Instagram account with 11k followers. Mayara’s account is full of her photoshoots. She also posts pictures of her boyfriend whenever they go on trips. Mayara has traveled to London, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy with Leon Balogun. Mayara also uses her account to promote products in collaboration with other brands. Her latest collaborations are 8Alize, Effiekats, and Vehla.
