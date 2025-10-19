Jasmine Muller is famous for being the girlfriend of Spanish footballer Hector Bellerin. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Jasmine has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model, an Instagram star and a YouTube vlogger. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Jasmine and Real Betis full-back Hector Bellerin. The couple have been a beautiful pair and support each other.

Since joining Ajax in 2021, Jasmine has developed himself into a reliable player, eventually winning the trust and respect of the manager. He currently plays as a right-back. He is really good at making runs down the flank.

His career is also pretty interesting, however many fans don’t know about his intriguing love life. In this article, we will discuss all the exciting facts about the stunning girlfriend of Hector Bellerin. So follow along!

Jasmine Muller Childhood and Family

Jasmine was born on September 26, 1998, in England, making her nationality English. Despite having a large online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown.

We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart for her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Hector Bellerin.

Jasmine Muller was born in England. (Credit: Twitter)

Jasmine Muller Education

Jasmine went to a local high school in England. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find out whether she went to college.

Jasmine Muller career

Jasmine is a professional model. She started pretty early and, through hard work, made it to the top. Initially, she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a reasonable amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She is also a member of the beauty and fashion channel NAYVA.

Jasmine’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares attractive images of herself in different attires. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.

Jasmine is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

Jasmine Muller Net Worth

Jasmine has a net worth of $1 Million. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. She could even earn a handsome figure if she starts brand promotion through her social channels.

Jasmine Muller and Hector Bellerin relationship

Hector Bellerin met with his girlfriend in late 2020. We are not pretty sure how they met. The duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match.

After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple built a strong bond quickly, but they kept their relationship secret for a long time. Finally, they revealed that they were dating in March 2021.

The couple has remained inseparable since then, and with time their relationship has gotten even stronger.

Hector Bellerin with girlfriend Jasmine Muller. (Credit: Instagram)

Jasmine Muller and Hector Bellerin Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They are young and remain active in their respective careers. That’s why welcoming a child at this point can cause them problems. However, they have enough time to make the big decision. They have adopted a dog and take care of their pet. Hector Bellerin calls his dog as his boy.

Jasmine Muller Social media

Jasmine has earned a significant fan following on Instagram. She currently has 94k loyal followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares pictures of herself. Jasmine Miller posts stories whenever she travels and attends matches as well. Muller is very active on social media, but she doesn’t share her personal details.

Jasmine Muller is pretty famous on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

