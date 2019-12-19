Hibernian vs Rangers Prediction: Rangers line-up

Rangers cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory against Motherwell last weekend in the Scottish Premiership after goals from Nikola Katic and Alfredo Morelos.

Steven Gerrard’s side will travel to Edinburg as they face off against Hibernian at Easter Road and will be confident of taking maximum points from the game.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard celebrates after the final whistle. (Getty Images)

The Gers are currently second in the league standings, just a couple of points behind leaders Celtic. Though it may not be an easy outing this time around, they would be hoping to put in a solid performance.

However, after the 1-0 loss to Celtic, the Hibs would try and make things work out for them as they hope to return to winning ways. At the moment, the hosts are 19 points behind the Gers.

Team News

Jordan Jones’ knee injury has put him out of the squad for a while and is not expected to be with the squad any time soon. Filip Helander and Steven Davies were absent from the matchday squad against Motherwell and would not be making the trip this time around either.

Alfredo Morelos will be a huge miss after receiving his marching orders last weekend.

Alfredo Morelos celebrates after scoring for Rangers. (Getty Images)

Probable Rangers XI

Formation: 4-3-3

Allan McGregor (GK)

The veteran was at his best on Sunday and saved them from conceding. He is the first-choice under Gerrard and will retain his spot in goal.

James Tavernier (RB)

The captain’s return to form has been a huge boost for the team. His all-round display against the Steelmen was commendable and he kept on delivering crosses.

Nikola Katic (CB)

The Croatian was the source of confusion in the early part of the game against Motherwell but came up with a brilliant header to open the scoring and ended the game on a high note. He would retain his place in the absence of Helander.

Nikola Katic (Getty Images)

Connor Goldson (CB)

Had some shaky moments but always managed to do well. He has been vital in marshalling the defensive unit so far. He would start for sure and would be hoping to help the team maintain a clean sheet.

Borna Barisic (LB)

His energy and robustness have helped him improve a lot this season. With some fine performances, he would be a sure pick by Gerrard.

Glen Kamara (LCM)

The Finland international has time and again proved his worth for Rangers. He will be expected to make a bigger impact on Friday.

Glen Kamara (Getty Images)

Ryan Jack (CDM)

Had a solid game in the last outing and is seen as a crucial member in the middle of the park. He would start without a doubt.

Scott Arfield (RCM)

The Canadian captain is slowly returning to his best and seems to have struck a good understanding with Joe Aribo on the right. His tireless runs in the final third would make him a favourite to start ahead of others.

Joe Aribo (RW)

The Nigerian’s ability has made the team stronger in their attacks. He has put in some solid displays in recent weeks and must be given another chance to start against Hibernian.

Joe Aribo of Rangers is seen in action (Getty Images)

Ryan Kent (LW)

The former Liverpool man was not at his best last weekend but has the potential to improve on the left. He will retain his spot.

Read more

Jermaine Defoe (ST)

The Englishman will be leading the attack in the absence of Morelos. He would be hoping to add more goals to his tally and help the team cross the line with ease.