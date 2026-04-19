Hinata Miyazawa Narrowly Loses Out to USA as Manchester United Women Star Features in Japan’s 3-0 Defeat in Friendly

Hinata Miyazawa was in action for Japan as they lost 3-0 to the United States in their third friendly match during the April international break.

The Manchester United Women midfielder was given a start but was unable to help her side avoid defeat which is disappointing given her excellent club form this season.

The 26 year old has enjoyed a successful campaign at United becoming Marc Skinner’s go to midfield option in the centre of the park. She has started 17 league games this season after previously struggling to secure a permanent role in the team.

Completed 85 Percent of Passes

Miyazawa completed 85 percent of her passes in the match but was unable to produce any key passes during the game. In her 60 minutes on the pitch she was also unable to deliver a successful cross for her teammates which highlights the difficulty Japan faced breaking down the American defence.

[Image via Getty]

The midfielder was spot on with her long balls completing 100 percent of her attempts to show off her passing range against the Americans. She also won one duel and completed two interceptions in the match which demonstrates her defensive contribution.

Starting for her country 🇯🇵



Maya Hijikata bagged an assist in Japan's 1-0 win over USA last night 🪄 pic.twitter.com/dbLxX4vPg8 — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) April 15, 2026

Return to England for Vital Matches

Miyazawa will now return to England where United face three vital matches to end the season as they aim to secure Champions League football for next season. The Red Devils will travel to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday April 26 at 12:00 BST which represents a crucial fixture.

1️⃣ week until we're back in #WSL action 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LcI2qnsLEj — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) April 19, 2026

United are battling to finish in the top three which would guarantee Champions League qualification. Miyazawa’s form will be key to their chances with the midfielder having established herself as an important player under Skinner which is absolutely brilliant to see after her uncertain start to the campaign earlier in the season.

ℹ️ Next month's #WSL clash with Brighton has been rescheduled for live TV broadcast.



Join us for our final home game of the season 📲🎟️ https://t.co/2O8yukxhqI pic.twitter.com/ifwUeazEPN — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) April 11, 2026

Also read: Arsenal Women vs. Aston Villa WSL Fixture Rescheduled to ‘This’ Date as Champions League Semi Final Progression Forces Date Change