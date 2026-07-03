Leicester
Iceland International Hlín Eiríksdóttir Departs Leicester City for Malmö FF on Permanent Move
Hlín Eiríksdóttir has completed her transfer from Leicester City to Malmö FF on a permanent deal, ending her Women’s Super League spell after just over 18 months in England. The Iceland international joined the Foxes from Kristianstads in January 2025 but has opted to return to Swedish football for the next phase of her career.
Eiríksdóttir made 20 appearances across all competitions during her Leicester tenure, establishing herself as a regular within their attacking options. Her departure represents another squad adjustment as the Foxes continue rebuilding their competitive structure following their recent campaign.
Swedish Return Offers Fresh Challenge
The forward’s move back to Malmö represents a calculated decision to explore new environments rather than forced exit. Returning to Swedish football after establishing herself in English top flight demonstrates genuine career progression rather than regression. Her experience in the WSL should enhance her capabilities within the Allsvenskan.
Eiríksdóttir brings proven international credentials having represented Iceland across multiple competition levels. Her experience competing at elite level provides valuable perspective for Malmö’s ambitions moving forward.
Leicester Continue Squad Transition
Eiríksdóttir’s departure reflects wider Leicester squad changes as the club navigate their competitive positioning. Rather than lengthy retention battles, players departing suggest mutual acceptance of transition requirements. That pragmatic approach often indicates healthy squad management rather than dysfunction.
This move feels genuinely positive for both parties. Eiríksdóttir gains fresh challenge while Leicester create space for alternative attacking options. Sometimes transfers succeed through recognising when situations run their natural course rather than forcing continuity through financial pressure alone.
Also read: Aston Villa Sign Norwegian Prospect Kamilla Melgard From Madrid CFF on Long-Term Project
Leicester
Hannah Cain Departs Leicester City After Six Years Following Foxes’ Relegation to WSL2
Hannah Cain has left Leicester City after six years at the club, departing in the aftermath of their relegation from the Women’s Super League. The Welsh international forward, who scored 10 goals in 26 caps for her country, joined Leicester from Everton in 2020 and was instrumental in their initial promotion to the top tier during her first season.
Cain’s exit marks another casualty of Leicester’s drop to the second tier. She was one of three players whose contracts expired at the end of June, though the club retained Wales goalkeeper Olivia Clark for next season.
At 27 years old, Cain still has plenty to offer and will be a sought-after prospect in the summer transfer window. Her immediate focus is on Wales’ remaining World Cup qualifying fixtures against Montenegro and the Czech Republic, but a new club decision appears imminent.
She released a statement on social media reflecting on her time at Leicester with genuine warmth. She described the club as more than just a place to play football, highlighting the friendships and personal growth she experienced.
That language suggests a proper connection to the institution, which makes the relegation particularly difficult to swallow for her. Leicester gave her the platform to develop as a player and a person, and now that platform has been taken away through circumstances beyond her control.
A Victim of Circumstances
Cain did nothing wrong. She performed well for Leicester, but the club as a whole could not maintain their WSL status. Relegation removes investment, reduces profile and forces difficult decisions. She was always likely to move on.
What Comes Next
Several WSL clubs will be interested in signing a proven forward with international experience. Cain will have options, and she deserves to be playing at the top level.
Also read: Hannah Cain, Chantelle Swaby, and Rosella Ayane Exit Leicester City as WSL2 Rebuild Begins
Leicester
Hannah Cain, Chantelle Swaby and Rosella Ayane Exit Leicester City as WSL2 Rebuild Begins
Leicester City confirmed on June 1, 2026 that Hannah Cain, Chantelle Swaby, and Rosella Ayane will all leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the month.
The triple departure follows relegation from the WSL after losing the promotion playoff to Charlton Athletic on penalties at The Valley. Three players gone. Many more decisions ahead. This rebuilding project will define the next two years of Leicester women’s football.
The Departing Trio Represent Different Losses
Cain’s exit stings most. The Welsh international forward was part of the side promoted to the WSL back in 2020-21 and gave five years of service in the top flight. Her understanding of what Leicester represents and what they stood for cannot be easily replaced in WSL2.
Swaby joined from Fleury 91 in summer 2024 and made 31 appearances but could not help them avoid the drop. Her Jamaican international experience will attract interest immediately. Ayane arrived on a one-year deal last September and made 14 appearances in an understandably brief Leicester chapter.
Who Stays and the Murky Middle Ground
Olivia Clark and Celeste Boureille have both committed to Leicester for the 2026-27 season, providing some stability as the club faces a genuine rebuild. Boureille’s ACL recovery makes her commitment particularly significant.
Negotiations continue with youngster Denny Draper. Getting that deal done quickly matters before rival WSL2 clubs identify her talent and move accordingly.
The Alisha Lehmann Question Looms Largest
The document confirms further squad news will follow but one question eclipses everything else. Alisha Lehmann’s future remains entirely unresolved. She managed nine appearances, 502 minutes and one goal across her Leicester stint.
Her contract situation must be addressed openly and honestly. A player of her profile staying in WSL2 seems genuinely unlikely. Leicester should plan accordingly rather than assume sentiment drives decisions.
Also read: Khadija Shaw Signs Four-Year Manchester City Deal as WSL Golden Boot Winner Ends Transfer Speculation
Leicester
Leicester City Women Relegated After Penalty Shootout Heartbreak as Alisha Lehmann Faces Uncertain Future
Leicester City Women dropped out of the Women’s Super League on May 24, 2026, after losing 2-1 on penalties to Charlton Athletic in the WSL qualification play-off.
A goalless 120 minutes at the Valley ended in catastrophe as Leicester missed four of five spot-kicks despite goalkeeper Katie Keane saving two efforts. Only Olivia McLoughlin converted. Charlton take their place in the WSL next season. Leicester return to WSL2 for the first time since 2021 after five years at the top level.
Lehmann’s Arrival Achieved Nothing
Alisha Lehmann joined in January from Como amid enormous fanfare and 15 million Instagram followers. She managed nine appearances, 502 minutes and one goal. Leicester lost every single match she featured in. That record is genuinely damning regardless of how entertaining her social media presence remains.
Her absence through injury during the play-off confirmed the uncomfortable reality. Leicester signed a brand, not a match-winner. The Swiss international must now decide whether to fight for promotion in WSL2 or seek an immediate exit back to top-flight football.
Awards Controversy Exposes the Divide
Lehmann won both Goal of the Season and Fans’ Player of the Season at Leicester’s end of year ceremony despite her catastrophic impact on results.
The players voted internally for Shannon O’Brien, a selection that reflected genuine dressing room respect and merit.
The contrast between supporter popularity and professional assessment reveals exactly how Lehmann’s signing unfolded. Instagram followers do not score goals. Winning mentality does.
Charlton’s Remarkable Achievement
Charlton Athletic complete a stunning rise from their unbeaten 2025 campaign through WSL2 title glory and now playoff promotion victory. Karen Hills has built something genuinely impressive at The Valley. They deserve their WSL place entirely on merit. Leicester must now rebuild quickly or risk losing their best players to higher-level clubs immediately.
Also read: Saoirse Noonan Attracting Elite Interest From England Scotland Spain Italy and America
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