How Anthony Gordon Would Fit Into Arsenal’s Current XI

The Perfect Left-Wing Solution

With Arsenal’s summer rebuild underway, Anthony Gordon’s arrival would slot seamlessly into Mikel Arteta’s evolving tactical setup. Following the confirmed departures of several key players, including Jorginho and Thomas Partey’s expected exit, Arsenal’s tactical structure has been reshaped around their core stars.

In Arsenal’s current 4-3-3 formation, Gordon would immediately claim the left-wing position, forming a devastating front three alongside Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz. This attacking trident would provide the pace, creativity, and goal threat that Arsenal need to compete at the highest level.

Arsenal’s Predicted XI with Gordon:

Goalkeeper: David Raya continues as Arsenal’s established number one, providing the distribution and shot-stopping ability crucial to Arteta’s system.

Defence: Jurrien Timber operates as the attacking right-back, with his versatility allowing him to drift inside or provide width. William Saliba and Gabriel anchor the centre-back partnership, while Riccardo Calafiori brings pace and attacking threat from left-back. Myles Lewis-Skelly provides competition and tactical variety in the full-back positions.

Midfield: With Partey’s departure and Jorginho’s confirmed exit to Flamengo, Arsenal’s midfield has been restructured. Declan Rice sits as the anchor, with Martin Ødegaard operating as the advanced playmaker. The third midfield spot would likely be filled by Mikel Merino, providing physicality and box-to-box energy, or potentially new signing Martín Zubimendi if Arsenal complete that deal.

Attack: Gordon would take the left-wing position, with Bukayo Saka maintaining his role on the right. Kai Havertz continues as the false nine, dropping deep to create space for Gordon and Saka to exploit.

Tactical Integration and Benefits

Gordon’s integration would enhance Arsenal’s attacking fluidity significantly. His pace and directness would provide the left-sided threat that has sometimes been lacking, particularly when Gabriel Martinelli’s form dipped. The Newcastle star’s ability to stretch defenses would create more space for Ødegaard to operate centrally.

The Englishman’s crossing ability would perfectly complement Havertz’s aerial presence and late runs from midfield. His work rate and pressing intensity align with Arteta’s high-energy approach, ensuring defensive solidity when Arsenal lose possession.

Gordon’s versatility also provides tactical flexibility. He can drift inside to create overloads, swap flanks with Saka during games, or even operate as a second striker in Arsenal’s fluid attacking system.

Addressing Squad Dynamics

With Partey’s expected departure and Jorginho’s confirmed exit, Arsenal have lost experience in midfield but would gain pace and energy in attack with Gordon. This shift toward a more dynamic, youthful approach reflects Arteta’s long-term vision.

Anthony Gordon (via BBC)

The midfield restructuring allows Rice to operate in his preferred deeper role, with Ødegaard given more freedom to influence games from advanced positions. Gordon’s arrival would complete this tactical evolution, providing the cutting edge Arsenal need in the final third.

Formation Flexibility

Gordon’s presence also enables tactical variations. Arsenal could switch to a 4-2-3-1 with Gordon and Saka as wide attacking midfielders, or even a 3-4-3 with Timber and Calafiori as wing-backs, allowing Gordon to play as a more traditional winger.

His Premier League experience means immediate integration without adaptation concerns. At 24, Gordon represents both present impact and future potential, fitting perfectly into Arsenal’s age profile and tactical requirements.

The signing would provide Arsenal with the missing piece in their tactical puzzle, creating a balanced, dynamic XI capable of challenging for major honours.

