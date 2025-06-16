How €38m Norwegian Youngster Would Fit in Arsenal’s Current XI?

It’s that time of the summer again. Arsenal are making moves in the transfer market, and their latest target has raised a few eyebrows. Antonio Nusa, the 20-year-old Norwegian winger currently at RB Leipzig, is being considered as part of Arsenal’s ongoing talks with the German club.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect. Arsenal have been crying out for genuine width and pace on the left flank, and Nusa represents exactly the type of signing that could elevate Arteta’s tactical setup to the next level.

Where Antonio Nusa Fits in Mikel Arteta’s System

Arsenal’s tactical approach under Arteta has evolved into a fluid 4-3-3 that transitions to 4-2-3-1, with emphasis on creating numerical superiority in midfield. Nusa would slot seamlessly into this framework as the left-sided forward, providing the direct threat that’s been lacking since the departure of certain key players.

His two-footedness, pace and direct running style make him the perfect complement to Bukayo Saka on the opposite flank. While Saka has mastered the art of cutting inside from the right, Nusa brings genuine left-footed delivery and the ability to stretch defenses by staying wide when needed.

The Norwegian’s profile fits Arteta’s preference for versatile forwards who can interchange positions. Despite managing just five goals and eight assists in 40 matches last season, his underlying metrics suggest a player adapting to a higher level after his move from Club Brugge.

Addressing Arsenal’s Tactical Needs

Arsenal’s biggest weakness this season has been their predictability in the final third. Too often, attacks have funneled through the right side via Saka, making them easy to defend against. Nusa would immediately solve this problem by providing a genuine threat from the left.

In Arteta’s high build-up phase, with the 1-3-2-2-3 formation creating midfield overloads, Nusa would operate as one of the front three, stretching the pitch and creating space for Martin Ødegaard to operate between the lines.

His pace would also be crucial in Arsenal’s counter-pressing system. When possession is lost high up the pitch, having Nusa’s recovery speed could prevent teams from exploiting the spaces left behind by Arsenal’s aggressive full-backs.

The Reality Check

Reports suggest Arsenal are willing to pay €45 million for a player who was rated among the Bundesliga‘s worst wingers last season. This seems like a hefty fee for someone still finding his feet at the highest level.

However, Arsenal’s recruitment team has shown they can identify potential before it fully materializes. At 20 years old, Nusa represents the type of long-term investment that could pay dividends if properly developed under Arteta’s guidance.

The bigger question isn’t whether Nusa can improve Arsenal’s squad – it’s whether he can handle the immediate pressure of contributing to a title challenge. With Arsenal’s title ambitions hanging by a thread, there’s little room for adaptation periods.

Nusa might not be the marquee signing that gets fans off their seats, but he could be exactly what Arteta needs to complete his tactical vision – a genuine left-sided threat who brings pace, directness, and the versatility to thrive in Arsenal’s evolving system.