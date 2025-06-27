How Eberechi Eze Would Seamlessly Slot Into Arsenal’s Current XI

With Arsenal locked in a North London battle for Eberechi Eze’s signature, the tactical integration of the Crystal Palace star into Mikel Arteta’s current setup presents fascinating possibilities. The England international’s versatility and skillset align perfectly with Arsenal’s fluid system, offering multiple solutions to enhance their title-challenging squad. Here’s how Eze would fit into Arsenal’s current XI and tactical framework.

Arsenal’s Current Formation and Key Players

Arsenal have established themselves as masters of tactical flexibility under Mikel Arteta, primarily operating in formations that can seamlessly transition between 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 depending on the phase of play. David Raya has cemented his position as first-choice goalkeeper, keeping 13 clean sheets in the Premier League last season and producing several world-class saves throughout the campaign.

Eberechi Eze (via New York Times)

The defensive foundation remains solid with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes forming one of the Premier League’s most formidable center-back partnerships. Ben White has established himself as the preferred right-back, while the left-back position sees rotation between Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior, depending on tactical requirements.

In midfield, Declan Rice anchors the team as the defensive midfielder, providing both defensive solidity and progressive passing. Martin Ødegaard continues as captain and primary creative force, operating as the advanced playmaker who knits together Arsenal’s attacking phases.

The forward line currently features Bukayo Saka as the established right winger, with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard competing for the left-wing position. Kai Havertz has found his role as the central striker, providing both goals and the link-up play that Arteta’s system demands.

Primary Integration: The 4-2-3-1 System

Eze’s most natural fit would be in Arsenal’s 4-2-3-1 formation, where his ability as a central attacking midfielder could provide a different dynamic to their current setup. In this system, Eze would operate as the number 10, playing just behind Havertz and ahead of the midfield pivot.

Potential Starting XI (4-2-3-1):

GK: David Raya

David Raya Defense: Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Myles Lewis-Skelly

Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Myles Lewis-Skelly Midfield: Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard

Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard Attacking Midfield: Bukayo Saka (RW), Eberechi Eze (CAM) , Gabriel Martinelli (LW)

Bukayo Saka (RW), , Gabriel Martinelli (LW) Forward: Kai Havertz

This formation would allow Eze to operate in his preferred central areas while providing Ødegaard with a more balanced midfield role. The Norwegian captain could drop slightly deeper alongside Rice, creating a more solid midfield base while Eze provides the advanced creativity and direct running that can unlock stubborn defenses.

Mikel Arteta (via Sky Sports)

The beauty of this setup lies in the positional interchanges it would enable. Eze’s ability to drift wide would create overloads on either flank, while his direct running through the middle would stretch defenses vertically. This would give Arsenal multiple attacking patterns within the same formation.

Alternative Integration: Enhanced 4-3-3 Flexibility

Arsenal’s 4-3-3 system could accommodate Eze in multiple ways, showcasing his tactical versatility. He could operate as either wide forward, providing different qualities compared to current options, or as part of a more fluid front three that interchanges positions throughout matches.

Potential Starting XI (4-3-3 with Eze on the left):

GK: David Raya

David Raya Defense: Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Myles Lewis-Skelly

Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Myles Lewis-Skelly Midfield: Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, Martin Zubimendi

Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, Martin Zubimendi Forward: Bukayo Saka (RW), Kai Havertz (CF), Eberechi Eze (LW)

In this setup, Eze would provide a different profile on the left wing compared to Martinelli’s direct pace or Trossard’s technical precision. His ability to cut inside onto his stronger left foot would create shooting opportunities, while his crossing ability would provide service for Havertz in the box.

The midfield trio of Rice, Ødegaard, and Zubimendi/Merino would offer both defensive stability and creative distribution, allowing Eze the freedom to focus on his attacking contributions without excessive defensive responsibilities.

Tactical Impact on Team Dynamics

Eze’s integration would significantly enhance Arsenal’s ability to break down low blocks, one of their occasional struggles in recent seasons. His direct dribbling and willingness to take on defenders one-versus-one provides a different attacking option compared to Arsenal’s current preference for intricate passing combinations.

The 26-year-old’s set-piece expertise would add another dimension to Arsenal’s attacking arsenal. His delivery from dead balls could provide crucial goals in tight matches, while his ability to score directly from free kicks offers an additional threat that opponents must consider.

His pressing statistics suggest he would fit seamlessly into Arsenal’s high-intensity system. Contributing 2.1 tackles per game while maintaining creative output demonstrates the work rate that Arteta demands from his attacking players. This defensive contribution would be crucial in Arsenal’s coordinated pressing phases.

Rotation and Squad Depth Benefits

Beyond the starting XI, Eze’s versatility would provide Arteta with enhanced rotation options across a demanding season. His ability to play multiple positions means he could provide rest for key players without compromising tactical coherence or match preparation.

I speak for everyone when I say I'd take Eze over Rodrygo, right?pic.twitter.com/gJNeTa0Enj — Triple M (@Tripple____M) June 26, 2025

During periods of fixture congestion, Eze could rotate with Ødegaard in central areas, with Saka on the right wing, or with Martinelli on the left. This flexibility would be invaluable for maintaining performance levels across Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cup competitions.

His experience and leadership qualities, demonstrated by his performances in crucial matches for Crystal Palace, would also enhance Arsenal’s squad mentality during pressure moments.

Integration with New Signings

Reports suggest Arsenal are close to completing the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, with a formal announcement expected next week after meeting his £51 million release clause. Eze’s potential arrival would complement this midfield reinforcement perfectly.

With Zubimendi providing additional depth and quality in deeper midfield positions, Eze’s attacking contributions would be supported by even stronger foundation. The Spanish midfielder’s technical ability and passing range would provide the perfect platform for Eze’s more direct attacking instincts.

Potential Challenges and Adaptations

The main tactical consideration would be balancing Eze’s creative freedom with Arsenal’s structured pressing system. While his defensive work rate has improved significantly, integrating him into Arsenal’s coordinated defensive phases would require careful coaching and gradual adaptation.

His playing style might also require slight adjustments from teammates. Arsenal’s current attackers are accustomed to intricate passing combinations, while Eze brings more individual creativity and directness. Finding the right balance between these approaches would be crucial for maximizing team effectiveness.

Conclusion

Eberechi Eze’s integration into Arsenal’s current XI presents exciting tactical possibilities that could elevate their championship ambitions. His versatility allows for seamless incorporation into multiple formations, while his skillset addresses specific areas where Arsenal could improve.

The 4-2-3-1 formation offers the most natural fit for his abilities, providing the central role where he can maximize his creative impact. However, his adaptability means he could enhance Arsenal’s tactical flexibility across multiple systems and positions.

For Arteta, Eze represents the perfect blend of immediate impact and long-term development potential. His Premier League experience eliminates adaptation concerns, while his tactical intelligence suggests he would quickly understand and implement Arsenal’s complex positional play.

The potential addition of both Zubimendi and Eze would give Arsenal arguably the Premier League’s most complete and flexible squad, providing the depth and quality necessary for sustained title challenges across multiple competitions.

