How football news and social media shape gaming odds and fan behaviour

We’re letting you in on a little secret here – betting odds are not 100% a reflection of the potential outcome of a match. They claim to be, and they often are. However, a few things can influence betting odds to make some outcomes seem less likely than others. Let’s explain.

How betting odds are calculated

Now, there are a lot of complex calculations at play here. So, we won’t complicate things too much. All you need to know is that at the start (ie when they are first posted), betting odds are meant to be a reflection of the potential outcome of a game, or of a certain event happening. This is based on a ton of statistical analysis. It also considers the profits that a bookie wants to make.

However, you’ll notice that as time goes on, betting odds change. They change from moment to moment. This is because a bookmaker always needs to make a profit. This is where things can get a bit confusing.

Bookmakers always strive to ‘balance’ betting odds. The idea is that a bookmaker ensures that no matter what the outcome (even a highly unrealistic one), they still make some profit. This means that betting odds are constantly changed to try to balance things a little bit. So, if a ton of bets are being placed on a favourite, then the odds on the opposite side may get a little bit longer to attract bets there too.

When you’re looking for the best betting app, it is always about finding which online bookmaker offers the best odds for the bets that you want to place at that moment in time. After all, betting odds change at such a rapid pace that no site will have the best odds for long.

But how do football news and social media shape the betting odds?

Transfer rumours

If you want proof of how social media influences betting odds, you only need to look at transfer rumours. Transfer betting odds are highly sensitive to rumours. There are a couple of reasons for this:

Not a lot of cash is gambled on transfers or new managers. This means that bookies are always working hard to adjust their odds. Just a large bet on one side can easily shift the odds.

Transfers can get leaked. Bookies don’t want to take the risk that somebody who genuinely has information is gambling. So, if rumours start to circulate heavily, then odds will shorten, often to the point that people don’t want to take the gamble as there is no profit in doing so.

During the next transfer window, have a look at transfer rumours on social media (including Reddit) and you’ll see how much betting odds are influenced by rumours.

Casual gamblers

Every season, there will always be a team or a player that is highly favoured by social media. Perhaps they are over-performing (as was the case with Leicester many moons ago). The thing is that when there is a bit of adoration being hurled around on social media, casual gamblers tend to get attracted to the idea of the bet. These are gamblers who are only lumping a couple of quid on a bet at a time, but there are thousands of those bets on a platform, and it is sure to move the odds significantly.

You’ll often find rapidly changing odds during some of the bigger games of the season – that is, the ones everybody should be tuning in to.

You may also find that betting odds change rapidly when a team is going through a bit of a slump, particularly if it’s a major team. People love to bet against those teams as profits tend to be higher if they lose, and this could change betting odds massively.

Team news

Team news is obviously going to have a major impact on betting odds. If you see any of the following announced, even close to the start of the game, then betting habits will change:

Injuries.

Morale issues among the team. For example, at the start of the football season, you’ll often find many players are being touted for ‘top’ teams. They might not have left yet, but it is only a matter of time before they head to pastures new. So, the player’s head might not be with his current team. This will definitely impact betting.

New players.

Basically, any sort of team news can have a huge impact on betting odds. To an extent, stats can too, although one would imagine that a lot of that will already be built into the betting odds. Bookies will use those stats to determine what the betting odds should be at the start, and casual gamblers don’t perform that level of analysis. Still, if you hear something on TalkSPORT or similar media about how a team is performing, odds may change accordingly.

Betting tips

Betting tips are always a big one. Some platforms share betting tips, either via email or through their website. Major platforms have always shaken up the betting odds as they can attract thousands and thousands of gamblers. While you are encouraged to pay attention to betting tips, you should probably bear in mind that when a tip is shared by a major site, you won’t get the best odds.

On social media nowadays, you’ll also see a lot of people sharing their expensive betting slips. This can also influence how people are gambling on sports, particularly if their betting slip ends up going a bit viral (which can happen if a person has managed to score a particularly profitable accumulator).

Final thoughts

Betting odds are massively shaped by social media and how gamblers are choosing to gamble. You can’t influence them yourself (unless you’ve got a huge following). If you want to make profitable bets, then you’ll need to do your research. Don’t just buy into what everybody else is saying, or be unduly influenced by what the odds suggest. Once you’ve found a bet that looks like it might be good, track down a quality platform and gamble.