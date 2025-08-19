How Gary Neville Exposed Manchester United’s Cheating vs. Arsenal

Gary Neville delivered a brutal reality check to his former club and their supporters, exposing the blatant hypocrisy that defined Manchester United‘s reaction to their opening day defeat. The Sky Sports pundit didn’t hold back when addressing United fans’ complaints about Arsenal‘s winning goal.

The Double Standard That Defined Old Trafford’s Meltdown

United supporters and players were furious about Riccardo Calafiori’s header, claiming William Saliba had fouled goalkeeper Altay Bayindir in the buildup. The complaints echoed around Old Trafford as fans desperately searched for excuses following another disappointing result against Arsenal.

Neville, despite his obvious United allegiance, wasn’t having any of it. The former right back called out the selective vision that seems to plague his old club whenever decisions go against them.

When Your Own Legend Calls You Out

What made Neville’s intervention so damaging was his reference to Matheus Cunha’s actions in the same incident. While United fans screamed about Saliba’s minimal contact with Bayindir, Neville pointed out how Cunha was simultaneously grabbing and holding Martin Zubimendi with far more obvious force.

The contrast couldn’t have been clearer. United wanted a foul for the slightest touch on their goalkeeper while completely ignoring their own player’s more blatant infringement happening at exactly the same moment. It was textbook selective outrage from a fanbase that has perfected the art of victimhood.

A Former Red Devil Speaking Truth

Coming from someone who bled red for over a decade as a player, Neville’s criticism carried extra weight. This wasn’t opposition bias or media agenda pushing. This was United’s own calling out the embarrassing double standards that have become synonymous with the club’s declining mentality.

When even Gary Neville thinks you’re being ridiculous, you know you’ve crossed a line. His willingness to expose United’s hypocrisy while their fans demanded sympathy showed exactly why Arsenal deserved their victory.

