How €55m Dutch Star Would Fit in Arsenal’s Current XI?

With Arsenal‘s established 4-3-3 system and key personnel settled, Jorrel Hato’s arrival would provide both tactical flexibility and direct competition for the left-back position currently occupied by various players throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Direct Competition and Rotation

Arsenal’s current squad features players like Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly among their defensive options, but Hato would immediately challenge for the starting left-back role. In Arsenal’s typical XI featuring Raya in goal, Saliba and Gabriel as the center-back partnership, and Saka providing width on the right, Hato would slot seamlessly into the left-back position.

His presence would allow Arteta greater rotation options, particularly important given Arsenal’s multi-competition commitments. With Rice anchoring the midfield engine and Odegaard as the cultured creato, Hato’s technical ability would complement this established core perfectly.

Tactical Integration

Arsenal’s current system often sees the left-back tucking inside to create overloads in central areas, a role Hato has mastered at Ajax. Arteta’s tactical setup can shift to a 3-2-2-3 shape in buildup phases, where Hato’s versatility would prove invaluable. His ability to operate as both a traditional fullback and auxiliary center-back provides the tactical flexibility Arteta craves.

When Arsenal deploy their box midfield formation, Hato’s positioning sense and passing range would help maintain possession while offering an additional attacking threat down the left flank. This complements the established partnership between Rice and the midfield, while allowing Odegaard greater freedom to drift between the lines.

Squad Balance and Development

At 19, Hato represents the perfect age profile for Arsenal’s long-term planning. He would provide immediate competition while having years to develop under Arteta’s guidance. His physical attributes—standing 6’0” with genuine pace—address some of the defensive concerns that have occasionally plagued Arsenal’s backline.

Most crucially, Hato’s arrival would allow Arsenal to maintain their high defensive line with confidence. His recovery pace and defensive reading of the game would provide insurance when Arsenal commit players forward, particularly during their trademark quick transitions from defense to attack.

The Dutch defender’s European experience and mature performances in high-pressure situations suggest he could seamlessly integrate into Arsenal’s starting XI without requiring extensive adaptation time—a crucial factor for a club with title ambitions.