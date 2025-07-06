How Martin Zubimendi Would Fit Into Arsenal’s Current XI

The Perfect Midfield Solution

With Martin Zubimendi’s arrival confirmed, Arsenal have secured the missing piece in their tactical puzzle. The Spanish midfielder’s integration into Mikel Arteta’s system represents a significant upgrade that transforms Arsenal‘s midfield dynamics and tactical flexibility.

Following the departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho, Arsenal’s midfield structure has been reshaped around Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard. Zubimendi’s arrival completes this evolution, providing the deep-lying playmaker role that allows both Rice and Ødegaard to maximize their potential.

Arsenal’s Predicted XI with Zubimendi:

Goalkeeper: David Raya continues as Arsenal’s established number one, providing the distribution and shot-stopping ability crucial to Arteta’s possession-based system.

Arsenal’s Myles Lewis Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri (Via ESPN)

Defence: Jurrien Timber operates as the attacking right-back, with his versatility allowing him to drift inside or provide width. William Saliba and Gabriel anchor the centre-back partnership, while either Riccardo Calafiori or Myles Lewis-Skelly brings pace and attacking threat from left-back. The full-back positions provide tactical variety depending on opposition and game situations.

Midfield: Zubimendi will take on the defensive midfielder role, allowing Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard to move forward. This represents a fundamental shift in Arsenal’s midfield structure. Rice transforms from a holding midfielder to a box-to-box role, while Ødegaard gains complete freedom to influence games from advanced positions.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 07: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on January 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Attack: Bukayo Saka maintains his crucial role on the right wing, with Gabriel Martinelli continuing on the left flank. Kai Havertz operates as the false nine, dropping deep to create space for the wingers and midfielders to exploit.

Tactical Integration and Benefits

Zubimendi’s presence fundamentally alters Arsenal’s tactical approach. His exceptional press resistance and metronomic passing allow Arsenal to maintain possession under intense pressure. The Spanish midfielder’s positional discipline provides a stable foundation, enabling Rice to make forward runs and contribute in attacking phases.

The Real Sociedad star’s ability to dictate tempo from deep positions addresses Arsenal’s previous struggles against high-pressing teams. His quick decision-making and range of passing create numerous opportunities for Arsenal’s front three to exploit space behind opposing defenses.

Zubimendi’s integration also enhances Arsenal’s defensive stability. His tactical intelligence and positioning allow the full-backs to attack with greater freedom, knowing they have reliable cover. This tactical security transforms Arsenal’s approach to both domestic and European competitions.

Formation Flexibility and Tactical Variations

The midfielder’s versatility enables multiple tactical setups. Arsenal can deploy a 4-3-3 with Zubimendi anchoring the midfield, or switch to a 4-2-3-1 with Rice and Zubimendi forming a double pivot behind Ødegaard. His presence also allows for tactical adjustments during matches, providing solutions against different opponent strategies.

Against stronger opposition, Zubimendi and Rice can operate as a defensive partnership, offering solidity and counter-attacking opportunities. Against weaker teams, his progressive passing helps break down deep defensive blocks, creating space for Arsenal’s creative players.

Addressing Squad Dynamics

With Partey and Jorginho’s departures, Arsenal lost experience but gained tactical clarity. Zubimendi’s arrival provides the perfect balance of youth and experience, at 26 representing both immediate impact and long-term planning.

The Spanish international’s winning mentality and leadership qualities from Real Sociedad’s recent successes bring invaluable character to Arsenal’s squad. His ability to perform under pressure in high-stakes matches addresses concerns about Arsenal’s mental resilience.

The Complete Picture

Zubimendi’s integration represents more than a simple addition; it’s a tactical revolution that maximizes every player’s potential. Rice becomes the dynamic midfielder England fans recognize, Ødegaard gains complete creative freedom, and Arsenal’s defensive structure becomes more robust.

The signing transforms Arsenal from a team with obvious tactical limitations into a complete outfit capable of competing at the highest level. Zubimendi’s presence provides the foundation for Arsenal’s title ambitions and Champions League aspirations.

This tactical evolution positions Arsenal as genuine contenders, with Zubimendi’s quality and intelligence providing the missing ingredient in their pursuit of major honours.

