How Martin Zubimendi Would Fit Into Arsenal’s Current XI
The Perfect Midfield Solution
With Martin Zubimendi’s arrival confirmed, Arsenal have secured the missing piece in their tactical puzzle. The Spanish midfielder’s integration into Mikel Arteta’s system represents a significant upgrade that transforms Arsenal‘s midfield dynamics and tactical flexibility.
Following the departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho, Arsenal’s midfield structure has been reshaped around Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard. Zubimendi’s arrival completes this evolution, providing the deep-lying playmaker role that allows both Rice and Ødegaard to maximize their potential.
Arsenal’s Predicted XI with Zubimendi:
Goalkeeper: David Raya continues as Arsenal’s established number one, providing the distribution and shot-stopping ability crucial to Arteta’s possession-based system.
Defence: Jurrien Timber operates as the attacking right-back, with his versatility allowing him to drift inside or provide width. William Saliba and Gabriel anchor the centre-back partnership, while either Riccardo Calafiori or Myles Lewis-Skelly brings pace and attacking threat from left-back. The full-back positions provide tactical variety depending on opposition and game situations.
Midfield: Zubimendi will take on the defensive midfielder role, allowing Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard to move forward. This represents a fundamental shift in Arsenal’s midfield structure. Rice transforms from a holding midfielder to a box-to-box role, while Ødegaard gains complete freedom to influence games from advanced positions.
Attack: Bukayo Saka maintains his crucial role on the right wing, with Gabriel Martinelli continuing on the left flank. Kai Havertz operates as the false nine, dropping deep to create space for the wingers and midfielders to exploit.
Tactical Integration and Benefits
Zubimendi’s presence fundamentally alters Arsenal’s tactical approach. His exceptional press resistance and metronomic passing allow Arsenal to maintain possession under intense pressure. The Spanish midfielder’s positional discipline provides a stable foundation, enabling Rice to make forward runs and contribute in attacking phases.
The Real Sociedad star’s ability to dictate tempo from deep positions addresses Arsenal’s previous struggles against high-pressing teams. His quick decision-making and range of passing create numerous opportunities for Arsenal’s front three to exploit space behind opposing defenses.
Zubimendi’s integration also enhances Arsenal’s defensive stability. His tactical intelligence and positioning allow the full-backs to attack with greater freedom, knowing they have reliable cover. This tactical security transforms Arsenal’s approach to both domestic and European competitions.
Formation Flexibility and Tactical Variations
The midfielder’s versatility enables multiple tactical setups. Arsenal can deploy a 4-3-3 with Zubimendi anchoring the midfield, or switch to a 4-2-3-1 with Rice and Zubimendi forming a double pivot behind Ødegaard. His presence also allows for tactical adjustments during matches, providing solutions against different opponent strategies.
Against stronger opposition, Zubimendi and Rice can operate as a defensive partnership, offering solidity and counter-attacking opportunities. Against weaker teams, his progressive passing helps break down deep defensive blocks, creating space for Arsenal’s creative players.
Addressing Squad Dynamics
With Partey and Jorginho’s departures, Arsenal lost experience but gained tactical clarity. Zubimendi’s arrival provides the perfect balance of youth and experience, at 26 representing both immediate impact and long-term planning.
The Spanish international’s winning mentality and leadership qualities from Real Sociedad’s recent successes bring invaluable character to Arsenal’s squad. His ability to perform under pressure in high-stakes matches addresses concerns about Arsenal’s mental resilience.
The Complete Picture
Zubimendi’s integration represents more than a simple addition; it’s a tactical revolution that maximizes every player’s potential. Rice becomes the dynamic midfielder England fans recognize, Ødegaard gains complete creative freedom, and Arsenal’s defensive structure becomes more robust.
The signing transforms Arsenal from a team with obvious tactical limitations into a complete outfit capable of competing at the highest level. Zubimendi’s presence provides the foundation for Arsenal’s title ambitions and Champions League aspirations.
This tactical evolution positions Arsenal as genuine contenders, with Zubimendi’s quality and intelligence providing the missing ingredient in their pursuit of major honours.
The Stunning Goal-Scoring Progression of Viktor Gyokeres: From Championship Striker to Elite European Goalscorer
A Four-Year Journey to the Summit
Viktor Gyokeres’ imminent move to Arsenal comes with one of the most remarkable striker transformations in recent football history. The Swedish international’s goal-scoring progression over the past four seasons tells the story of a player who has evolved from Championship hopeful to one of Europe’s most feared strikers.
When Gyokeres joined Coventry City in 2021, few could have predicted the extraordinary journey that would follow. His statistical progression reveals a striker who has consistently elevated his game, culminating in numbers that place him among the continent’s elite forwards.
The Championship Foundation (2021-2023)
Gyokeres’ development began at Coventry City, where he laid the groundwork for his future success. In the 2021/22 season, he managed 18 goals and 5 assists across 47 appearances, earning a respectable 6.9 average rating. While solid Championship numbers, they hinted at untapped potential rather than elite quality.
The following season proved pivotal in his development. His 2022/23 campaign saw significant improvement with 22 goals and 12 assists in 50 appearances, pushing his rating to 7.3. This 22% increase in goal output demonstrated his growing confidence and tactical understanding, setting the stage for his move to Sporting CP.
The progression at Coventry wasn’t just about raw numbers. His assist tally doubling from 5 to 12 revealed a striker developing his all-around game, becoming more involved in build-up play and creating opportunities for teammates.
The Portuguese Explosion (2023-2025)
Gyokeres’ move to Sporting CP in 2023 marked the beginning of his transformation into a world-class striker. His debut season in Portugal was nothing short of sensational, with 43 goals and 14 assists in 50 appearances, earning an impressive 8.0 rating.
This represented a 95% increase in goal output from his final Coventry season, demonstrating how the Portuguese league’s technical demands and Sporting’s tactical system unlocked his full potential. The jump from Championship to Champions League level football seemed to inspire rather than intimidate the Swedish striker.
However, it was his 2024/25 campaign that truly established Gyokeres as one of Europe’s premier forwards. With 54 goals and 12 assists across 52 appearances, his 8.1 rating reflects sustained excellence at the highest level. This output places him among the most prolific strikers in world football, with his goals-per-game ratio approaching the legendary levels of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.
The Complete Evolution
The statistics reveal more than just goal-scoring improvement. Gyokeres has maintained his creative output while dramatically increasing his finishing efficiency. His assist numbers have remained consistent (12-14 range) over his peak seasons, showing he hasn’t sacrificed team play for personal glory.
His appearance record tells another crucial story. Playing 50+ matches across multiple seasons demonstrates exceptional physical conditioning and mental resilience. This durability factor makes him particularly attractive to Arsenal, who need a striker capable of handling the demands of Premier League and Champions League football.
The Arsenal Catalyst
Gyokeres’ progression explains Arsenal’s willingness to invest €80 million in his services. His journey from 18 Championship goals to 54 elite-level strikes represents the kind of upward trajectory that suggests he hasn’t reached his ceiling.
At 27, Gyokeres is in his prime years with the statistical profile of a complete striker. His four-year progression shows a player who has consistently exceeded expectations, making him the perfect addition to Arsenal‘s title-challenging squad.
This remarkable evolution from Championship regular to European elite demonstrates that Gyokeres isn’t just Arsenal’s next striker – he’s potentially their most important signing in years.
3 Reasons Why Rodrygo Will Be a Perfect Fit at Arsenal
Real Madrid‘s Rodrygo has emerged as Arsenal‘s top transfer target this summer, with the Brazilian winger reportedly asking to leave the Bernabéu after struggling to secure regular playing time under new manager Xabi Alonso. Arsenal are prepared to pay up to €90 million for the 24-year-old, which would make him their most expensive signing of the summer.
The potential move makes tactical and commercial sense for both clubs. Here’s why Rodrygo would thrive at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta’s system.
1. Perfect Solution for Arsenal’s Left Wing Problem
Signing a left-sided attacker is one of Mikel Arteta’s top priorities this summer. Arsenal’s lack of natural width on the left has been exposed repeatedly, particularly in big games where Gabriel Martinelli’s inconsistency has become problematic.
Rodrygo’s versatility across the front line addresses this perfectly. At Madrid, he’s operated effectively from both flanks and as a false nine, giving Arteta tactical flexibility that’s been missing. His ability to drift inside and create overloads in central areas would complement Bukayo Saka’s width on the right, creating the kind of positional rotations that define modern attacking play.
The Brazilian’s pace and directness would also add a different dimension to Arsenal’s sometimes predictable buildup. While Martinelli tends to favor driving runs, Rodrygo’s more varied movement patterns – including his excellent timing of runs in behind – would give opposing defenses more problems to solve.
2. Mikel Arteta’s System Maximizes His Strengths
Rodrygo’s struggles at Madrid partly stem from the club’s tactical evolution under different managers. Reports suggest Xabi Alonso no longer relies on him, but this reflects Madrid’s specific system rather than the player’s ability.
At Arsenal, Arteta’s preference for inverted wingers who can combine in tight spaces would suit Rodrygo perfectly. His technical ability and close control make him ideal for the kind of intricate passing moves Arsenal build through their attacking phases. Unlike at Madrid, where he’s competing with Vinícius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé for limited positions, Rodrygo would be Arsenal’s primary left-sided threat.
His Champions League experience – crucial for a club with title ambitions – cannot be understated. Arsenal’s recent European campaigns have highlighted their need for players comfortable in high-pressure situations. Rodrygo’s winner against Manchester City in the 2022 Champions League semifinals demonstrates exactly the kind of big-game mentality Arsenal require.
3. Age Profile and Resale Value Make Financial Sense
At a reported £77 million, Rodrygo would become Arsenal’s second-most expensive signing after Declan Rice. However, the investment makes sense when considering his age and potential resale value.
At 24, Rodrygo fits Arsenal’s transfer strategy of signing players entering their prime years. Unlike older acquisitions who represent short-term fixes, he could provide 6-7 years of peak performance. His contract at Madrid runs until 2028, meaning Arsenal would secure his services during his most productive years.
The financial outlay also reflects the modern market reality. Quality wingers with proven Champions League pedigree command premium fees, and Rodrygo’s versatility across multiple positions provides additional value. Arsenal are reportedly preparing a five-year contract that would give him star billing at the Emirates, suggesting they view him as a cornerstone signing rather than a squad player.
His marketing appeal shouldn’t be overlooked either. Brazilian players traditionally have strong commercial value, and Rodrygo’s social media following would boost Arsenal’s global brand, particularly in South America where the club seeks to expand its fanbase.
The Right Move at the Right Time
Real Madrid are open to negotiations, though talks may not conclude until later in the transfer window. This timeline actually suits Arsenal, allowing them to assess other targets while maintaining pressure on Madrid to accept a reasonable offer.
For Rodrygo, joining Arsenal represents a chance to rediscover the form that made him one of Europe’s most promising talents. The Premier League’s physicality might concern some, but his experience in La Liga and Champions League suggests he’s ready for the challenge.
This transfer would signal Arsenal’s serious intent to challenge for major honors while addressing their most glaring tactical weakness. In a summer where quality wingers are at a premium, securing Rodrygo’s signature would be a statement of ambition that matches their recent trajectory under Arteta.
Rating Martin Zubimendi’s Arsenal Transfer: A Wise 9/10 Signing
Arsenal‘s £51m acquisition of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad represents a masterful piece of business that deserves a solid 9/10 rating. The Spanish midfielder’s arrival addresses Arsenal’s most pressing tactical need with proven quality and minimal risk.
The Transfer Context
Zubimendi officially joined Arsenal today after completing his move from Real Sociedad, where he made 236 appearances in all competitions at first-team level after graduating from the club’s academy. The 26-year-old signed a five-year contract after Arsenal agreed to pay £51m for his services, beating competition from Real Madrid and Liverpool.
Arsenal opted against triggering Zubimendi’s €60 million release clause in one lump sum payment and will pay around €65 million, including add-ons, demonstrating smart financial structuring. This move follows Arsenal’s strategic pursuit of the midfielder since March, finally securing one of Europe’s most coveted holding midfielders.
Arsenal’s midfield situation required urgent attention after the departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho. The lack of a natural defensive midfielder behind Declan Rice left a tactical void that Zubimendi’s arrival immediately fills.
Why This Rates as a 9/10
Value for Money (9/10): At £51m, Arsenal have secured a midfielder with extensive La Liga experience and proven international pedigree. Arsenal believe they are acquiring one of the world’s best holding midfielders, making this fee reasonable in today’s inflated market. His consistent performances for Real Sociedad and Spain validate this investment.
Squad Enhancement (9/10): Zubimendi provides the perfect complement to Declan Rice in Arsenal’s midfield. His technical ability, press resistance, and tactical intelligence offer exactly what Mikel Arteta’s system demands. The Spanish international brings calm possession and defensive solidity that transforms Arsenal’s midfield dynamics.
Tactical Fit (9/10): Arteta’s system demands midfielders comfortable under pressure and capable of dictating tempo. Zubimendi’s style mirrors that of Xabi Alonso, offering metronomic passing and positional discipline. His experience in high-pressing environments makes him ideal for Arsenal’s intensive style.
Risk Assessment (8/10): Unlike many big-money signings, Zubimendi carries minimal risk. His consistency at Real Sociedad, international experience with Spain, and proven ability to perform under pressure suggest immediate impact. At 26, he’s entering his prime years with room for further development.
The Bigger Picture
This signing reflects Arsenal’s evolution in the transfer market. Rather than pursuing unproven talents, they’ve identified a player who can immediately elevate their title chances. Zubimendi’s arrival provides the tactical discipline needed for Arsenal’s Champions League ambitions.
The midfielder’s presence allows Rice to operate in more advanced positions, maximizing his box-to-box capabilities. This tactical flexibility gives Arteta multiple formation options while maintaining defensive stability.
Zubimendi’s leadership qualities and winning mentality from Real Sociedad’s recent successes bring invaluable experience to Arsenal’s relatively young squad. His ability to control games from deep positions addresses Arsenal’s previous struggles against intense pressing.
Conclusion
Arsenal’s capture of Martin Zubimendi merits a 9/10 rating – a transformative signing that addresses their most critical need. The Spanish midfielder’s combination of technical excellence, tactical intelligence, and proven quality makes this Arsenal’s statement signing of the summer.
The £51m fee represents excellent value for a player who can immediately improve Arsenal’s title prospects. Zubimendi’s arrival signals Arsenal’s serious intent to compete at the highest level, providing the missing piece in their tactical puzzle.
