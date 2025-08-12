How This £37m Bid for Arsenal Star Can Trigger Eberechi Eze Transfer

Arsenal‘s pursuit of Eberechi Eze could receive an unexpected boost through Fulham’s transfer activity, with the Cottagers’ £37 million bid for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Kevin potentially creating the perfect domino effect for the Gunners’ summer finale.

Sporting director Andrea Berta has already sanctioned over £200 million in spending across six signings including Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Martin Zubimendi. However, raising funds through player sales remains crucial before pursuing their seventh addition – a multi-functional forward like Eze.

The Fulham Connection That Changes Everything

Fulham’s club-record £37 million offer for Kevin represents their summer statement signing ambitions under Marco Silva. While Shakhtar Donetsk rejected the initial proposal and are demanding £43 million, the Ukrainian club’s agreement for Lucas Ferreira suggests Kevin’s departure is inevitable.

This development directly impacts Arsenal through Reiss Nelson’s situation. Fulham remain keen on bringing the 25-year-old winger back to Craven Cottage, though they’re reluctant to pay transfer fees due to his injury history. However, securing Kevin would eliminate their need for Nelson entirely.

Financial Mathematics Behind Eze Move

Arsenal need approximately £17.2 million from Fabio Vieira’s Stuttgart sale to trigger their next signing. Arteta confirmed this strategy, stating the club is “actively looking at options” while several players “may have to leave.”

With Fulham potentially withdrawing from Nelson negotiations after landing Kevin, Arsenal face reduced exit opportunities. The £37 million Kevin deal effectively removes a buyer for Nelson, forcing Arsenal to explore alternative sales routes or accept loan arrangements.

The Eze Equation Becomes Clearer

Nelson staying would complicate Arsenal’s financial planning for Eze, whose multi-functional abilities perfectly suit Arteta’s tactical requirements. Without Fulham’s interest, Arsenal must prioritize other departures from their available list including Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Leandro Trossard.

Fulham’s Kevin pursuit accidentally strengthens Arsenal’s position by eliminating competition, but simultaneously reduces their revenue options – making the Eze deal more complex than initially anticipated.

