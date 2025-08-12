Arsenal
How This £37m Bid for Arsenal Star Can Trigger Eberechi Eze Transfer
Arsenal‘s pursuit of Eberechi Eze could receive an unexpected boost through Fulham’s transfer activity, with the Cottagers’ £37 million bid for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Kevin potentially creating the perfect domino effect for the Gunners’ summer finale.
Sporting director Andrea Berta has already sanctioned over £200 million in spending across six signings including Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Martin Zubimendi. However, raising funds through player sales remains crucial before pursuing their seventh addition – a multi-functional forward like Eze.
Read More: Antonio Nusa to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
The Fulham Connection That Changes Everything
Fulham’s club-record £37 million offer for Kevin represents their summer statement signing ambitions under Marco Silva. While Shakhtar Donetsk rejected the initial proposal and are demanding £43 million, the Ukrainian club’s agreement for Lucas Ferreira suggests Kevin’s departure is inevitable.
This development directly impacts Arsenal through Reiss Nelson’s situation. Fulham remain keen on bringing the 25-year-old winger back to Craven Cottage, though they’re reluctant to pay transfer fees due to his injury history. However, securing Kevin would eliminate their need for Nelson entirely.
Read More: Distance Covered by Arsenal’s Kai Havertz in 7 Seconds for Goal Against Athletic Club Will Shock You
Financial Mathematics Behind Eze Move
Arsenal need approximately £17.2 million from Fabio Vieira’s Stuttgart sale to trigger their next signing. Arteta confirmed this strategy, stating the club is “actively looking at options” while several players “may have to leave.”
With Fulham potentially withdrawing from Nelson negotiations after landing Kevin, Arsenal face reduced exit opportunities. The £37 million Kevin deal effectively removes a buyer for Nelson, forcing Arsenal to explore alternative sales routes or accept loan arrangements.
The Eze Equation Becomes Clearer
Nelson staying would complicate Arsenal’s financial planning for Eze, whose multi-functional abilities perfectly suit Arteta’s tactical requirements. Without Fulham’s interest, Arsenal must prioritize other departures from their available list including Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Leandro Trossard.
Fulham’s Kevin pursuit accidentally strengthens Arsenal’s position by eliminating competition, but simultaneously reduces their revenue options – making the Eze deal more complex than initially anticipated.
Read More: Carlos Baleba To Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal
How This Injury Boost Paves the Way for Arsenal’s DREAM Eberechi Eze Signing
Leandro Trossard’s encouraging recovery from his groin injury could unexpectedly accelerate Arsenal‘s pursuit of Eberechi Eze, as Mikel Arteta‘s tactical flexibility demonstration against Athletic Club highlighted exactly why the Crystal Palace star represents the perfect squad addition.
Arteta confirmed Trossard should be “fine” within days after missing the 3-0 Athletic Club victory, describing the issue as “a little niggle in the groin.” While this represents positive news for Arsenal’s immediate plans, the Belgian’s brief absence showcased tactical gaps that Eze could fill permanently.
Read More: How This £37m Bid for Arsenal Star Can Trigger Eberechi Eze Transfer
Eberechi Eze to Arsenal – The Perfect Tactical Audition
Arteta handed opportunities to Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke on the left during Trossard’s absence, with both players performing admirably in the victory. Martinelli assisted Bukayo Saka’s goal before half-time, while Madueke created multiple chances and converted in the penalty shootout.
However, neither player possesses Eze’s unique combination of pace, creativity and positional versatility. The Palace star’s ability to operate across attacking positions would provide Arteta with the tactical flexibility that proved crucial during Trossard’s temporary absence.
Read More: 12 Years Ago Arsenal Signed One of Their Worst Strikers Ever: Ranking the Last 10 Arsenal Strikers
Squad Depth Exposed
With Gabriel Jesus not expected back for “at least another couple of months” and only Trossard joining him on the injury list, Arsenal’s attacking depth limitations became apparent. Martinelli and Madueke stepped up admirably, adapting to unfamiliar roles.
Eze’s proven ability to excel on either flank or centrally would eliminate these tactical compromises. His Premier League experience and creative output offer exactly the multi-functional forward qualities Arsenal need for their title challenge.
Read More: 3 Reasons Why Carlos Baleba Makes Perfect Sense for Arsenal
The Financial Window Opens
Trossard’s swift recovery ironically strengthens Arsenal’s hand in the transfer market. Arteta’s tactical experimentation during the Athletic Club match demonstrated that current squad members can cover temporarily, reducing pressure to rush inferior signings while Arsenal structure the perfect Eze deal.
The Belgian’s return provides stability while negotiations continue, allowing Arsenal to secure their dream signing without compromising their immediate Premier League preparations against Manchester United.
Read More: Brahim Diaz to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal
Better than Rodrygo? 3 Reasons Why Arsenal Should Sign This £43m Speed Monster
Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Olympique Lyonnais winger Malick Fofana, with officials sent to France for talks over the 20-year-old Belgian talent. While Real Madrid’s Rodrygo continues to be linked with Premier League moves, Arsenal should prioritize this speed merchant who could transform their attack.
Lyon are demanding around €60 million for Fofana, whose impressive 2024-25 campaign saw him feature in 39 matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists.
Read More: 3 Reasons Why Carlos Baleba Makes Perfect Sense for Arsenal
1. Blistering Pace That Terrorizes Defenses
Born on 31 March 2005, Fofana’s raw acceleration has become his signature weapon throughout Ligue 1. Last season, he completed 604 dribbles with 44 passes into the box, showcasing his ability to carry the ball at high speed while maintaining end product.
Unlike Rodrygo, who often drifts inward, Fofana provides genuine width that stretches defenses and creates space for Arsenal’s central attackers. His direct running offers the pace Arsenal need to unlock stubborn low blocks.
Read More: CRAZY! Mikel Arteta’s New Tactics Will Break the Premier League
2. Proven Goal Threat from Wide Areas
Fofana’s 16 goal contributions in 39 games represents significant improvement for a player still adapting to elite football. In 29 Ligue 1 matches during 2024-25, he scored five goals while operating primarily as a left winger.
His finishing has developed rapidly since joining Lyon from Gent, addressing Arsenal’s need for consistent goal production from wide positions beyond their central attackers.
Read More: Why Jose Mourinho is Interested in This £16 Million Arsenal Defender
3. Outstanding Value and Future Potential
At £43 million, Fofana represents significantly better value than pursuing Rodrygo, whose Real Madrid status would likely command double that fee. Currently valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt, this deal would secure a player entering his prime years.
Arsenal and Liverpool are set to battle for Lyon winger Malick Fofana, with Lyon’s relegation forcing potential player sales. This provides Arsenal with a rare opportunity to secure genuine pace and hunger at a fraction of Rodrygo’s cost.
Read More: Bayern’s Impending Visit Rwanda Exit Sparks Arsenal Fan Debate: When Will Gunners Follow Suit?
Arsenal
3 Reasons Why Carlos Baleba Makes Perfect Sense for Arsenal
Carlos Baleba has emerged as a genuine Arsenal target with Manchester United also showing concrete interest in Brighton’s 21-year-old midfielder. The Cameroonian’s rapid development under Fabian Hurzeler’s system makes him an intriguing proposition for Mikel Arteta‘s tactical evolution.
Read More: CRAZY! Mikel Arteta’s New Tactics Will Break the Premier League
Premier League Proven Quality
Baleba has already demonstrated his ability to perform consistently at Premier League level, eliminating the adaptation risks associated with foreign signings. His 79 tackles completed during the 2024-25, showcases his defensive reliability that Arsenal desperately need in the midfield.
His standout moment came on April 26, 2025, scoring an injury-time winner against West Ham United that was subsequently voted Premier League Goal of the Month. This clutch performance demonstrates the mental strength required for Arsenal’s title ambitions, proving he can deliver decisive moments under pressure.
Read More: Already a Cult Hero: Photos and Video from Viktor Gyokeres’ First Emirates Goal
Exceptional Ball-Winning Ability
With 6.5 possession regains per 90 minutes, Baleba ranked seventh-highest among Premier League midfielders with minimum 900 minutes played. This defensive work rate would provide the shield Arsenal’s creative players need while offering better balance than their current midfield options.
His 47 blocks made and 39 aerial duels won demonstrate physical presence and positioning intelligence that complement his tackling statistics. These numbers suggest he can handle the Premier League’s intensity while contributing to both defensive phases and transition moments.
Read More: Distance Covered by Arsenal’s Kai Havertz in 7 Seconds for Goal Against Athletic Club Will Shock You
Age Profile and Development Potential
At 21, Baleba represents significant long-term investment potential. His rapid progression from LOSC Lille to Premier League regular demonstrates adaptability and learning capacity that fits Arsenal’s development model.
Brighton’s €27 million investment plus €3 million add-ons reflects his current value, but his trajectory suggests considerable appreciation potential. For Arsenal, acquiring a midfielder who can immediately contribute while offering years of development upside makes tactical and financial sense.
Manchester United’s concrete interest validates his quality, making decisive action essential for Arsenal’s recruitment strategy.
Read More: 3 Reasons Why Arsenal’s £55 Million Summer Signing Has Already Improved the Team
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines12 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines12 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”