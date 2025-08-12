How This Injury Boost Paves the Way for Arsenal’s DREAM Eberechi Eze Signing

Leandro Trossard’s encouraging recovery from his groin injury could unexpectedly accelerate Arsenal‘s pursuit of Eberechi Eze, as Mikel Arteta‘s tactical flexibility demonstration against Athletic Club highlighted exactly why the Crystal Palace star represents the perfect squad addition.

Arteta confirmed Trossard should be “fine” within days after missing the 3-0 Athletic Club victory, describing the issue as “a little niggle in the groin.” While this represents positive news for Arsenal’s immediate plans, the Belgian’s brief absence showcased tactical gaps that Eze could fill permanently.

Eberechi Eze to Arsenal – The Perfect Tactical Audition

Arteta handed opportunities to Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke on the left during Trossard’s absence, with both players performing admirably in the victory. Martinelli assisted Bukayo Saka’s goal before half-time, while Madueke created multiple chances and converted in the penalty shootout.

Eberechi Eze (Via Daily Post Nigeria)

However, neither player possesses Eze’s unique combination of pace, creativity and positional versatility. The Palace star’s ability to operate across attacking positions would provide Arteta with the tactical flexibility that proved crucial during Trossard’s temporary absence.

Squad Depth Exposed

With Gabriel Jesus not expected back for “at least another couple of months” and only Trossard joining him on the injury list, Arsenal’s attacking depth limitations became apparent. Martinelli and Madueke stepped up admirably, adapting to unfamiliar roles.

Eberechi Eze (via New York Times)

Eze’s proven ability to excel on either flank or centrally would eliminate these tactical compromises. His Premier League experience and creative output offer exactly the multi-functional forward qualities Arsenal need for their title challenge.

The Financial Window Opens

Trossard’s swift recovery ironically strengthens Arsenal’s hand in the transfer market. Arteta’s tactical experimentation during the Athletic Club match demonstrated that current squad members can cover temporarily, reducing pressure to rush inferior signings while Arsenal structure the perfect Eze deal.

The Belgian’s return provides stability while negotiations continue, allowing Arsenal to secure their dream signing without compromising their immediate Premier League preparations against Manchester United.

