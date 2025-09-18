How This Meme Proves Arsenal Can Win the Treble This Season?

This comparison image perfectly illustrates Arsenal‘s transformation from a squad crippled by injuries to one equipped for sustained success across multiple competitions. The stark contrast between previous seasons’ vulnerability and this year’s resilience demonstrates why Arsenal are genuine treble contenders.

The Previous Injury Curse

Arsenal’s title challenges in recent seasons were derailed primarily by injury crises to key players. The absence of crucial figures like Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, William Saliba, and Kai Havertz in previous campaigns exposed Arsenal’s lack of adequate cover, forcing Arteta to rely on inexperienced academy players or players out of position.

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka (via Independent and Metro)

In fact the quartet are absent this season as well right now. But the presence of very strong reinforcements, in fact, starters themselves has made life easier for Arsenal and its fans.

These injury setbacks consistently arrived at crucial moments – during run-ins, European knockout phases, and decisive Premier League fixtures. Arsenal’s inability to maintain consistency without their star players cost them silverware on multiple occasions.

Read More: Where are they now: Arsene Wenger’s final Arsenal XI?

The 2025 Revolution

This season’s injury list includes identical key players, yet Arsenal’s response has been drastically different. Noni Madueke has seamlessly replaced Bukayo Saka’s creativity and pace on the right wing. Eberechi Eze has filled Martin Ødegaard’s playmaker role with similar technical ability and vision.

Noni Madueke (Via Arsenal.com)

Cristhian Mosquera has proven himself a worthy successor to William Saliba’s defensive leadership, while Viktor Gyökeres offers the clinical finishing that Kai Havertz provided. These aren’t makeshift solutions – they’re genuine quality replacements.

Treble Credentials

The meme demonstrates Arsenal’s evolution into a squad capable of competing on three fronts simultaneously. With quality depth across every position, injuries no longer derail entire campaigns. Arsenal can rotate effectively between Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cup fixtures without significant drop-off in performance levels.

This squad depth, combined with Arteta’s tactical maturity and defensive solidity, provides the foundation necessary for treble success.

Read More: Ranked: 10 Worst Arsenal Away/Third Kits, Fans wanted a Refund for #3