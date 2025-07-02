How Viktor Gyokeres Would Transform Arsenal’s Current XI

With Arsenal closing in on Viktor Gyokeres’ signature after agreeing personal terms with the Swedish striker, the anticipation builds around how the Sporting CP star would integrate into Mikel Arteta’s established system. The 27-year-old’s arrival would provide the missing centerpiece to Arsenal’s attacking puzzle, seamlessly fitting into their current formation.

Arsenal’s Current XI Structure

Arsenal’s preferred formation features Timber at right-back, with either Myles Lewis-Skelly or Riccardo Calafiori operating at left-back. Calafiori has been plagued by injury problems during his debut season, allowing Lewis-Skelly to stake his claim, giving Arteta tactical flexibility in that position.

The defensive partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães has become one of the Premier League’s most reliable, providing a solid foundation. In midfield, Declan Rice anchors the system alongside Martin Ødegaard, with Arsenal almost having signed Christian Nørgaard from Brentford as midfield reinforcement following recent departures.

Arsenal’s attacking trident typically features Bukayo Saka on the right wing, Gabriel Martinelli on the left, with Kai Havertz currently leading the line. This is where Gyokeres would make his most significant impact.

Viktor Gyokeres as the Central Focus

At Sporting CP‘s formation, Gyokeres plays as the central striker positioned at the highest point in the attack to lead the offensive line, often making runs into the box and using his physical presence to challenge defenders. This profile perfectly matches Arsenal’s tactical needs.

Gyokeres would operate as a traditional No.9, providing the focal point that has been inconsistent in Arsenal’s setup. Unlike Havertz, who often drops deep to link play, Gyokeres’ positioning higher up the pitch would create more space for Ødegaard to operate between the lines.

His physical presence would fundamentally change Arsenal’s attacking dynamics. The striker’s ability to hold up play and bring Saka and Martinelli into more dangerous positions would enhance the productivity of Arsenal’s wide players, who often struggle when the central striker drifts too wide.

Tactical Synergy with Arsenal’s Style

Arsenal’s intricate passing patterns would suit Gyokeres’ intelligent movement perfectly. His understanding of when to pin center-backs and when to drop short would create the unpredictability Arsenal’s attack currently lacks.

The Swedish striker’s pressing intensity aligns with Arsenal’s high-energy approach. With Timber providing attacking width from right-back and Lewis-Skelly or Calafiori offering similar threat from the left, Gyokeres would have the platform to focus purely on his striker duties.

Mikel Arteta (via Sky Sports)

His aerial ability would transform Arsenal’s set-piece threat, an area where they’ve underperformed despite having quality delivery from Ødegaard and Saka. The combination of Gabriel and Saliba’s defensive heading ability with Gyokeres’ attacking prowess would make Arsenal dangerous from dead-ball situations.

Formation Flexibility

Gyokeres’ versatility would allow Arteta to deploy different tactical approaches. In possession, he could drift wide to create overloads, while his pace would suit counter-attacking scenarios when Arsenal win the ball in deeper positions.

The striker’s presence would also enable Arsenal to switch between their fluid 4-3-3 and a more direct 4-2-3-1, with Ødegaard playing closer to Gyokeres and the wingers providing width.

Viktor Gyokeres wouldn’t just fill Arsenal’s striker void – he would elevate every attacking player around him, finally giving Arsenal the complete attacking unit capable of sustaining a title challenge.

Read More: 3 Reasons Why Cristhian Mosquera is Perfect for Arsenal

