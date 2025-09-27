Hugo Ekitike Girlfriend Dani Meneses – Everything You Need to Know

Dani Meneses is the girlfriend of Hugo Ekitike. Here is the relationship history of the Liverpool player.

The relationship status of French footballer Hugo Ekitike has been a mystery for years. Ekitike joined Liverpool in the summer of 2025 and he has been transferred from the German club Eintracht Frankfurt for a record fee. It has been revealed that Hugo Ekitike is dating Dani Meneses, a real estate advisor and model from Miami. Let us delve deep into their relationship life and more.

Image Courtesy – Dani Meneses’ Instagram Story

Hugo Ekitike Girlfriend – Dani Meneses

Hugo Ekitike doesn’t have a history of dating girls, but the time has come for the youngster to have a public partner. Ekitike is dating Dani Meneses and the couple spent time in Morocco a few months back during their trip. Hugo Ekitike’s partner, Meneses, is a real estate advisor according to her Instagram page. She is also a model and influencer. They started dating when Hugo Ekitike joined Eintracht Frankfurt, although the exact timeline is not known.

Dani Meneses and Hugo Ekitike don’t follow each other on Instagram which has taken everyone by surprise. In May 2025, the couple enjoyed their holiday in Morocco and Dani Meneses shared the trip pictures on her Instagram story. After the story went viral, leading portals confirmed their relationship. Although Hugo Ekitike and Dani Meneses are dating, none of them have opened up about their relationship.

Image Courtesy – Dani Meneses’ Instagram Story

Hugo Ekitike’s Instagram profile includes his pictures and he frequently posts pictures of football matches. Dani Meneses’ profile has her pictures and she is yet to share a picture of her with Hugo Ekitike. The duo are yet to make their relationship official and fans await the moment.

Dani Meneses Personal Life

Image Courtesy – Dani Meneses’ Instagram Story

Dani Meneses was born in Miami. Other than this, there are no details regarding her education, date of birth, and family. Dani Meneses prefers to keep her personal information private. She is a “Global Real Estate Advisor” according to her Instagram bio.

Are Hugo Ekitike and Dani Meneses Married?

No, based on their social media pictures and interviews, Hugo Ekitike and Dani Meneses are not married yet. Hugo Ekitike is just 23, and the young talent has been focusing on his professional career. Hugo Ekitike plays as a striker for the France national football team and his goal is to win a World Cup for his team. He just joined the France Senior men’s team replacing Rayan Cherki. On the other hand, Dani Meneses supports Hugo Ekitike in his journey and she also focuses on her professional life.

