Agbonlahor Delivers Brutal Verdict: “They Ate Him Alive” – Why Hugo Ekitike Is 100% Better Than This £64M Arsenal Star
Gabriel Agbonlahor has delivered a damning assessment of Viktor Gyokeres‘ Premier League adaptation, claiming the Arsenal striker lacks the crucial attributes needed for success at the highest level while endorsing Hugo Ekitike as the superior option.
The former Aston Villa striker’s analysis on TalkSport highlighted glaring weaknesses in Gyokeres’ performances against elite opposition. His struggles against Manchester United were particularly evident when facing Matthijs de Ligt, with the Dutchman dominating physical battles throughout the match.
Championship Success Doesn’t Guarantee Premier League Quality According to Agbonlahor
Agbonlahor pointed to a telling contrast between Gyokeres’ performances against different levels of opposition. While the Swedish striker looked impressive against Leeds United‘s “Championship-level defenders”, scoring his first Arsenal goal by cutting inside, the pundit dismissed this as misleading evidence.
“I look at that goal and say that doesn’t happen against Premier League defenders, how easy it was because he’s not the quickest,” Agbonlahor explained. This observation cuts to the heart of Gyokeres’ adaptation issues – what works against lower-level opposition fails against Premier League quality.
The striker’s penalty conversion against Leeds, while technically excellent, couldn’t mask fundamental concerns about his suitability for English football’s top division.
Liverpool Expose Fundamental Flaws
Gyokeres’ performance against Liverpool provided the most concerning evidence of his Premier League struggles. Agbonlahor observed how Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk “found it very easy to get the ball off him,” highlighting defensive vulnerabilities that elite opponents can exploit.
The pundit’s assessment was particularly brutal regarding Gyokeres’ physical battles: “Whenever the ball was played up to him, whenever he tried to run the channel, they ate him, they ate him alive and he didn’t look strong enough.”
This inability to hold up play or win aerial duels against Premier League defenders represents a fundamental flaw in Arsenal’s attacking approach when deploying Gyokeres as their focal point.
The Pace Problem
Central to Agbonlahor’s criticism is Gyokeres’ lack of pace, described as missing “that yard of pace” essential for Premier League success. This deficiency becomes particularly problematic in big games where margins are tight and defensive quality is highest.
While acknowledging Gyokeres could score 15-20 goals across all competitions, Agbonlahor questioned whether he represents the final piece in Arsenal’s championship puzzle. His endorsement of alternatives like Ekitike and Alexander Isak, who possess that crucial “extra yard of pace,” suggests Arsenal may have invested in the wrong striker profile for their ambitions.
Ethan Nwaneri Girlfriend: Personal Life, Family Background and Relationship Status
|Detail
|Information
|Full Name
|Ethan Chidiebere Nwaneri
|Age
|17 years and 167 days (as of September 4, 2025)
|Date of Birth
|March 21, 2007
|Current Team
|Arsenal FC
|Position
|Attacking Midfielder/Right Wing
|Height
|1.73m (5’8″)
|Nationality
|English
|Heritage
|Nigerian (Igbo) and English-French
|Birthplace
|Whittington Hospital, Islington, London
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Father
|Nigerian (Igbo)
|Mother
|English-French
|School
|St John’s Upper Holloway Primary School
|@ethannwaneri
|Contract Expires
|June 30, 2030
|Weekly Salary
|£6,000 per week
|Annual Salary
|£312,000 per year
Ethan Chidiebere Nwaneri, commonly known as Ethan Nwaneri, has become one of Arsenal‘s brightest prospects and the youngest player ever to appear in Premier League history. Born on March 21, 2007, at Whittington Hospital in Islington, London, the 17-year-old attacking midfielder represents the future of English football.
His meteoric rise through Arsenal’s academy system has naturally generated curiosity about his personal life and family background.
Ethan Nwaneri Personal Life and Family Background
Nwaneri was born to mixed heritage parents, with an Igbo Nigerian father and an English-French mother, giving him a rich cultural background that connects him to multiple footballing traditions. His family has been instrumental in his development, providing unwavering support throughout his journey from local youth football to Premier League stardom.
He attended St John’s Upper Holloway Primary School in Islington during his early years, balancing his education with his passion for football. Arsenal recognized his exceptional talent early, and he joined the club’s academy at just eight years old, beginning a journey that would see him make history.
The young midfielder has maintained strong connections to his Nigerian heritage through his father’s side while embracing his English and French roots from his mother’s lineage. This multicultural background has shaped his identity both on and off the pitch, contributing to his mature approach to football despite his young age.
His family has kept specific details about their identities and professions private, preferring to let Ethan’s football speak for itself. However, their support has been crucial in his development, ensuring he remained grounded despite his rapid rise to prominence.
Club Career Journey
Nwaneri’s Arsenal journey began in 2015 when he joined the academy at age eight. His exceptional talent was evident from the start as he progressed through various youth levels with remarkable consistency. The attacking midfielder’s technical ability, vision, and maturity beyond his years caught the attention of first-team coaches.
On September 18, 2022, Nwaneri made Premier League history by becoming the youngest player ever to appear in the competition when he came on as a substitute against Brentford at just 15 years and 181 days old. This milestone moment announced his arrival on the global stage.
His breakthrough continued into the 2024-25 season, where manager Mikel Arteta elevated him to squad player status, recognizing his potential to contribute at the highest level. The teenager’s impressive performances have earned him praise for his technical skills and tactical understanding.
Arsenal rewarded his development with a new five-year contract extension running until June 30, 2030, demonstrating their long-term commitment to his future. The deal significantly improved his terms from his previous agreement, reflecting his growing importance to the club.
International Career
Nwaneri represents England at youth level, currently playing for the England U21 national team despite being eligible for Nigeria through his father. His decision to represent England reflects his upbringing in London and connection to English football culture.
His international career progression has been rapid, moving through age groups as his reputation has grown. The attacking midfielder’s performances at youth level have positioned him as a key prospect for England’s future senior squad.
Ethan Nwaneri Girlfriend: Relationship Status and Dating Life
Ethan Nwaneri is currently single and not known to be in any romantic relationship. At 17 years old, the young footballer appears entirely focused on his burgeoning career and establishing himself as a regular feature in Arsenal’s first team.
Multiple sources confirm that Nwaneri maintains strict privacy regarding his personal life, with no public records of romantic relationships. His social media presence primarily showcases his professional football journey, training sessions, and match highlights, with minimal personal content that might reveal details about his dating life.
Given his age and the intense focus required to succeed at Premier League level, Nwaneri appears committed to prioritizing his football development over romantic relationships. His dedication to improving his game and making the most of his opportunities at Arsenal suggests a mature approach to balancing personal and professional life.
The teenager has never publicly discussed having a girlfriend or partner, maintaining discretion about his private life despite increasing media attention. This approach allows him to concentrate on his football without external distractions.
Social Media and Public Image
Nwaneri maintains an active Instagram presence (@ethannwaneri) where he shares insights into his professional life, including training sessions, match preparations, and celebrations with teammates. His social media content remains largely professional, focusing on his football career rather than personal relationships.
His public image reflects maturity beyond his years, with interviews and media appearances showcasing a young man dedicated to his craft and respectful of the opportunities presented to him.
FAQs About Ethan Nwaneri’s Personal Life
Does Ethan Nwaneri have a girlfriend? No, Ethan Nwaneri is currently single and not known to be dating anyone.
What is Ethan Nwaneri’s full name? His full name is Ethan Chidiebere Nwaneri.
What is Ethan Nwaneri’s heritage? He has mixed heritage with an Igbo Nigerian father and English-French mother.
How much does Ethan Nwaneri earn at Arsenal? His exact salary details have not been publicly disclosed.
When did Ethan Nwaneri join Arsenal? He joined Arsenal’s academy at a young age.
What position does Ethan Nwaneri play? He plays as an attacking midfielder or right winger.
The young Arsenal star continues to focus on his developing career while maintaining complete privacy about his personal relationships, demonstrating remarkable maturity for someone his age.
Cristhian Mosquera Girlfriend: Personal Life, Family Background and Relationship Status
|Detail
|Information
|Full Name
|Cristhian Andrey Mosquera Ibarguen
|Age
|21 years old
|Date of Birth
|June 27, 2004
|Current Team
|Arsenal FC
|Position
|Centre-back
|Height
|1.90m (6’3″)
|Nationality
|Spanish
|Heritage
|Colombian (through parents)
|Birthplace
|Alicante, Spain
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Parents
|Colombian nationals
|@crismosquera4
|Transfer Fee
|£13 million (initial)
|Market Value
|€30 million
|Squad Number
|#3
Cristhian Andrey Mosquera Ibarguen, commonly known as Cristhian Mosquera, represents one of Arsenal’s most significant defensive acquisitions after joining from Valencia in July 2025.
Born on June 27, 2004, in Alicante, Spain, the 21-year-old centre-back has established himself as one of Europe’s most promising young defenders. His recent move to the Emirates Stadium for an initial £13 million fee has generated interest in his personal life and background.
Cristhian Mosquera Personal Life and Family Background
Mosquera was born to Colombian parents in Alicante, giving him dual heritage that connects him to both Spanish and Colombian football cultures. His family has maintained strong ties to their Colombian roots while fully embracing life in Spain’s Valencian Community.
The defender’s athletic journey began unusually with basketball rather than football. He initially played basketball regularly as a child and was an avid NBA fan before transitioning to futsal with San Blas Canavate team because his cousin played there and they needed an additional player for a youth tournament.
After moving to play for SCD Carolinas in Carolines Altes, Mosquera eventually joined Hercules CF, the main football club in his hometown of Alicante. This progression led to his discovery by Valencia scouts, who recognized his exceptional potential at age 12.
His family has been instrumental in supporting his football development, providing stability throughout his rapid rise through Valencia’s academy system. They remain close-knit, with Mosquera maintaining strong connections to his family in Alicante despite his move to London.
Club Career Journey
Mosquera joined Valencia’s youth academy in 2016 at age 12, spending nine years developing through their system. He became one of Valencia’s youngest-ever first-team debutants when he made his Copa del Rey appearance in January 2022 as a 17-year-old.
His LaLiga debut came days later in a 1-1 draw against Sevilla at the Mestalla, marking the beginning of his senior career. Over his time at Valencia, Mosquera made 90 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as a key defensive player.
Arsenal completed his signing on July 24, 2025, with the defender joining on a long-term contract. He made his Arsenal debut against Leeds United on August 23, 2025, coming on as a substitute for Jurrien Timber in the 64th minute during a 5-0 victory at Emirates Stadium.
The transfer represents a significant step in his career, moving from La Liga to the Premier League with one of England’s biggest clubs. His jersey number 3 reflects his importance to Arsenal’s defensive plans.
International Career
Mosquera has represented Spain at various youth levels, including under-15, under-16, under-18, and currently under-21 teams. He won a friendly tournament with Spain’s under-18 team in October 2021, defeating Turkey, Romania, and Portugal.
Despite holding a Colombian passport through his parents, making him eligible for Colombia, Mosquera has committed to representing Spain at international level. His progression through Spanish youth ranks positions him as a potential future senior international.
Cristhian Mosquera Girlfriend: Relationship Status and Dating Life
Cristhian Mosquera is currently single and not known to be in any romantic relationship. Multiple sources confirm there are no public records of romantic relationships, marriage, or children in his life.
The 21-year-old defender appears entirely focused on his football career, particularly after his recent move to Arsenal. His dedication to establishing himself in the Premier League and adapting to English football suggests he prioritizes professional development over personal relationships.
Mosquera maintains privacy about his personal life, with no public discussions about dating or romantic interests. His approach reflects maturity and focus on maximizing his career opportunities at such a crucial stage of his development.
Sources close to his situation indicate he remains focused largely on his football career while maintaining close family connections in Alicante. This suggests a grounded approach to balancing professional ambitions with personal relationships.
Social Media Presence
Mosquera maintains an active Instagram account (@crismosquera4) with 205,000 followers and 583 following. His bio reads “@arsenal @nikefootball God is good” reflecting his religious faith and current club status.
His social media content primarily focuses on his professional football career, including training sessions, match preparations, and Arsenal-related content. The account shows minimal personal content that might reveal details about romantic relationships.
His posts demonstrate his commitment to Arsenal and excitement about joining the Premier League, with regular updates about his adaptation to English football and life in London.
FAQs About Cristhian Mosquera’s Personal Life
Does Cristhian Mosquera have a girlfriend? No, Cristhian Mosquera is currently single with no confirmed romantic relationships.
What is Cristhian Mosquera’s full name? His full name is Cristhian Andrey Mosquera Ibarguen.
Where are Cristhian Mosquera’s parents from? Both his parents are Colombian nationals, though he was born in Alicante, Spain.
What nationality is Cristhian Mosquera? He is Spanish by birth but holds Colombian heritage through his parents.
How much did Arsenal pay for Cristhian Mosquera? Arsenal reportedly signed him for around £13 million from Valencia.
What number does Cristhian Mosquera wear at Arsenal? He wears the number 3 shirt for Arsenal.
3 Reasons Why Theo Walcott’s Criticism About This £55M Arsenal Star Is Absolutely Right
Theo Walcott’s scathing assessment of Gabriel Martinelli following Arsenal‘s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool has sparked debate, but the former England winger’s criticism hits the mark. With Dominik Szoboszlai playing out of position at right-back due to injury, Martinelli failed to capitalize on what should have been a golden opportunity.
The Brazilian winger, valued at €55 million, endured a frustrating afternoon at Anfield as Szoboszlai’s stunning free-kick secured Liverpool’s victory. Walcott’s podcast comments about Martinelli not testing the makeshift defender reveal deeper issues with Arsenal’s approach.
Missing The Obvious Tactical Advantage
Walcott’s point about facing “a centre-midfield player at full-back” being “music to my ears” highlights Martinelli’s biggest failure. Modern wingers thrive against players operating outside their natural positions, yet Martinelli showed no urgency to exploit this mismatch.
The Hungarian midfielder, more comfortable in central areas, should have been targeted relentlessly with pace and direct running. Instead, Martinelli appeared hesitant to commit defenders one-on-one, exactly the scenario that should favor him.
Overthinking Instead Of Playing Instinctively
Walcott’s observation about overthinking perfectly captures Martinelli’s current predicament. The Brazilian has developed a tendency to complicate simple situations rather than relying on his natural pace and directness.
Against Liverpool, multiple opportunities arose where Martinelli could have isolated Szoboszlai in wide areas. His failure to recognize and act on these moments cost Arsenal valuable attacking momentum in a game decided by fine margins.
Losing The Killer Instinct That Made Him Special
Arsenal signed Martinelli for just €6 million, and his early performances justified comparisons to young Thierry Henry. However, recent displays suggest he’s lost the ruthless mentality that separated him from other prospects.
The Martinelli who burst onto the scene would have relished the chance to embarrass an out-of-position opponent. That fearless approach seems replaced by cautious decision-making that reduces his effectiveness.
Walcott’s criticism stings because it’s accurate. Until Martinelli rediscovers his directness and stops overthinking basic attacking situations, Arsenal will continue struggling to unlock stubborn defenses like Liverpool’s.
