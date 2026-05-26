Ian Wright Says Mikel Arteta Becomes Arsenal’s Greatest Manager Ever if He Does ‘This’

Ian Wright made a bold statement this week declaring Mikel Arteta will surpass Arsene Wenger as Arsenal’s greatest ever manager if he beats PSG in Saturday’s Champions League final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. Arsenal face defending champions PSG on May 30 chasing their first European Cup title after 20 years of waiting since the 2006 final defeat to Barcelona.

Mikel Arteta will 4-peat the Premier league easily without breaking a sweat



He is the only manager currently in the Premier league that has the all round experience and mentality to go on and win it, he only needs to add one or two players in the summer and all will be set..



He… pic.twitter.com/E5YhfuDxcd — Arsenal Rep (@Arsenal_rep1) May 26, 2026

Arteta won the Premier League title last weekend and now stands 90 minutes from completing the most ambitious double in the club’s history.

The Wright Assessment Holds Weight

Wright’s logic is straightforward. Wenger built the Invincibles, transformed English football and secured three Premier League titles, but never won the Champions League despite reaching the 2006 final. Arteta has now claimed the Premier League title, three FA Cups and two Community Shields.

If Mikel Arteta wins the Champions League with Arsenal… It would be one of the greatest achievements in the club’s modern history.



But no, that still doesn’t make him bigger than Arsène Wenger.



I don’t think you fully understand how massive Wenger’s legacy actually is.… https://t.co/yy96B0lioj — Ororo😎 (@McFlybowy) May 24, 2026

A Champions League trophy places him above everyone who preceded him. That is an uncomfortable truth for those who worship Wenger’s legacy, but it is factually correct and Wright, who played under Wenger, understands exactly what he is saying.

🗣️ Ian Wright on Mikel Arteta:



“Unbelievable. Almost visionary what he’s done.”



“He came in and turned everything around… got the fans on side, got the players on side and stuck to his principles.”



From 15th place… to Premier League champions. ❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/mTCLV8YsMj — Aqib Butt (@iamaqib14) May 24, 2026

Arsenal’s Budapest Opportunity

Arsenal remain unbeaten across 14 Champions League matches this season after beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals. Arteta rotated heavily during Sunday’s trophy ceremony against Crystal Palace, protecting Declan Rice, Odegaard and Saka ahead of Budapest. Jurrien Timber and Ben White face fitness assessments with Cristhian Mosquera likely covering at right-back against Kvaratskhelia.

🗣️| Mikel Arteta: “You raise your level because you have opposition who are constantly asking that question of you. In my opinion, we had the best team in the history of this competition pushing us. In Pep Guardiola, by far, he is the best manager in the world. To do it with… pic.twitter.com/3ZRXLxutoT — Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom) May 25, 2026

PSG are slight bookmaker favourites but the Opta supercomputer gives Arsenal a 54.6 per cent win probability. PSG beat Inter 5-0 in last season’s final as defending champions. This will not be that straightforward.

Ian Wright makes huge Mikel Arteta claim after Arsenal win Premier League https://t.co/2pIIb3NkFh — Metro (@MetroUK) May 24, 2026

Conviction From the Manager

Arteta told Sky Sports he is convinced Arsenal will win Saturday’s final. After two decades of waiting, one Premier League title and now a Champions League final, the conviction feels earned.

🗣️Mikel Arteta on the Champions League final: "We have the opportunity to write new history in our club & I am convinced we are going to do it!"💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/95V9kKPCGb — Kristdaniel (@krist_AFC) May 26, 2026

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