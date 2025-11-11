Arsenal Legend Slams “Phantom Handball” Decision: WSL Not Ready for VAR Until Referees Go Professional

Ian Wright delivered a scathing assessment of officiating standards during Arsenal Women’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea, calling Stina Blackstenius’ disallowed goal a “phantom handball” and “the hand of god that only the referee saw.” The Arsenal legend argued that the WSL must prioritize professionalizing referees before introducing VAR technology.

Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-2 Draw Against Sunderland

Professional Referees First, VAR Second

Speaking on the Crossways podcast with Steph Houghton, Wright rejected immediate VAR implementation despite both managers demanding its introduction. “Firstly, instead of bringing in VAR, we need to get referees professional before we go anywhere near VAR so they can ref the game and have confidence in what they are doing. Then, VAR helps them,” Wright stated.

His criticism centered on the referee’s inexplicable decision to chalk off Blackstenius’ goal for handball when replays showed no contact whatsoever. Houghton noted Lucy Bronze’s reaction was telling—”nobody flinched” when the ball hit the net, suggesting even Chelsea players recognized the goal’s legitimacy before the referee intervened.

Wright suggested Italian football’s trial of manager VAR challenges could provide a solution. “If I got to see that incident with just a television screen and a different angle, I would be able to say to the referee in 30 seconds, she didn’t touch it with her hand. That game is too big for the referees and officials to be that definite about an incident.”

Infrastructure Barriers Block VAR Implementation

Both Wright and Houghton agreed the WSL lacks necessary infrastructure for VAR rollout. Wright highlighted practical obstacles: “You can’t be putting VAR equipment at Tottenham at Brisbane Road. You have also got West Ham playing at Dagenham and Brighton at Crawley. The infrastructure is not there for it.”

Arsenal Women vs. Chelsea Women (via Arsenal.com)

Arsenal were denied three legitimate goals during Saturday’s draw—Blackstenius’ phantom handball, Frida Maanum’s questionable offside, and Alessia Russo’s strike that stood despite offside debates. Sky Sports pundit Izzy Christiansen claimed Arsenal were “robbed,” while Wright insisted Chelsea were fortunate not to lose 3-1.

The controversy could prove decisive in the title race, with Arsenal remaining five points behind Chelsea after dropping two points through officiating incompetence.

Read More: Arsenal in the Hunt for 18-year-old Teenage Sensation from RB Leipzig