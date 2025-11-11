Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Legend Slams “Phantom Handball” Decision: WSL Not Ready for VAR Until Referees Go Professional
Ian Wright delivered a scathing assessment of officiating standards during Arsenal Women’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea, calling Stina Blackstenius’ disallowed goal a “phantom handball” and “the hand of god that only the referee saw.” The Arsenal legend argued that the WSL must prioritize professionalizing referees before introducing VAR technology.
Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-2 Draw Against Sunderland
Professional Referees First, VAR Second
Speaking on the Crossways podcast with Steph Houghton, Wright rejected immediate VAR implementation despite both managers demanding its introduction. “Firstly, instead of bringing in VAR, we need to get referees professional before we go anywhere near VAR so they can ref the game and have confidence in what they are doing. Then, VAR helps them,” Wright stated.
His criticism centered on the referee’s inexplicable decision to chalk off Blackstenius’ goal for handball when replays showed no contact whatsoever. Houghton noted Lucy Bronze’s reaction was telling—”nobody flinched” when the ball hit the net, suggesting even Chelsea players recognized the goal’s legitimacy before the referee intervened.
Wright suggested Italian football’s trial of manager VAR challenges could provide a solution. “If I got to see that incident with just a television screen and a different angle, I would be able to say to the referee in 30 seconds, she didn’t touch it with her hand. That game is too big for the referees and officials to be that definite about an incident.”
Infrastructure Barriers Block VAR Implementation
Both Wright and Houghton agreed the WSL lacks necessary infrastructure for VAR rollout. Wright highlighted practical obstacles: “You can’t be putting VAR equipment at Tottenham at Brisbane Road. You have also got West Ham playing at Dagenham and Brighton at Crawley. The infrastructure is not there for it.”
Arsenal were denied three legitimate goals during Saturday’s draw—Blackstenius’ phantom handball, Frida Maanum’s questionable offside, and Alessia Russo’s strike that stood despite offside debates. Sky Sports pundit Izzy Christiansen claimed Arsenal were “robbed,” while Wright insisted Chelsea were fortunate not to lose 3-1.
The controversy could prove decisive in the title race, with Arsenal remaining five points behind Chelsea after dropping two points through officiating incompetence.
Read More: Arsenal in the Hunt for 18-year-old Teenage Sensation from RB Leipzig
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs. Bayern Munich Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Women travel to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening for their biggest Champions League test yet, facing Bayern Munich in front of an expected record-breaking crowd of over 15,000 fans as they look to claim back-to-back European victories.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal Women (4-3-3): Van Domselaar; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Maanum, Cooney-Cross, Caldentey; Smith, Foord, Russo
Bayern Munich Women (4-2-3-1): Grohs; Gwinn, Viggosdottir, Ballisager, Kett; Tanikawa, Stanway; Dallmann, Harder, Buhl; Damjanovic
Arsenal’s Injury Crisis
Katie Reid has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season after rupturing her ACL during a recent training session. The 19-year-old defender won Arsenal’s Player of the Month for September and had earned her first England senior call-up before suffering the devastating injury.
Leah Williamson continues her recovery from the knee injury sustained at Euro 2025 and hasn’t featured yet this season. Manuela Zinsberger remains sidelined for the season with her own ACL injury suffered earlier in the campaign.
Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly both returned from international duty with knocks but are expected to be available after featuring in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Russo scored late to rescue a point despite Arsenal having two goals controversially ruled out.
Bayern’s Injury Updates
Bayern head into Wednesday’s clash in excellent form, having won six consecutive matches across all competitions. Their 4-0 demolition of Union Berlin on Saturday saw Linda Dallmann, Pernille Harder, and Giulia Gwinn all find the net before halftime.
The Bavarians have scored 19 goals in their last four matches, showcasing the attacking firepower that makes them one of Europe’s most dangerous sides. Their season opener at the Allianz Arena drew over 50,000 fans for their Bundesliga victory over Wolfsburg, setting a new attendance record.
Head-to-Head History
These sides last met at the Allianz Arena in March 2023 during the Champions League quarter-final first leg. Bayern edged a tight encounter 1-0 thanks to Lea Schüller’s goal in front of 20,000 supporters, though Arsenal progressed on aggregate after winning the second leg at the Emirates.
Arsenal have struggled historically against German opposition away from home, winning just one of their 10 away fixtures against Bundesliga sides in European competition.
Current Form
Arsenal sit ninth in the Champions League table with three points after a 2-1 opening defeat to Lyon and a 2-0 victory at Benfica. Renee Slegers’ side sit sixth in the WSL after seven matches, five points behind leaders Chelsea following Sunday’s frustrating draw.
Bayern also have three points from two matches, beating Juventus 2-1 at home before suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat at Barcelona. Their domestic form remains flawless—unbeaten after 14 Bundesliga rounds and sitting top of the table.
The Stakes
Wednesday’s fixture will be held in front of Bayern’s largest-ever crowd for a women’s European match, with over 10,000 tickets already sold two weeks before kickoff. Club officials expect attendance to surpass 15,000, which would set a new German record for a women’s continental fixture.
Arsenal need victory to boost their chances of finishing in the automatic qualification spots (top four) and avoiding the playoff round. Bayern similarly require points to climb the standings after their Barcelona hammering.
Kick-off: 5:45 PM Wednesday, November 12th, 2025
Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Sunderland: Brian Brobbey’s Acrobatic Strike Denies Gunners Victory
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal in the Hunt for 18-year-old Teenage Sensation from RB Leipzig
Arsenal have dispatched scouts to monitor RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande after his explosive start to the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The 18-year-old Ivorian has attracted interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City, creating intense competition for his signature.
Read More: 3 Reasons Arsenal Should Sign Rodrygo
Red Bull’s Best Prospect Since Haaland?
Diomande has registered two goals and two assists across just five Bundesliga starts this season. Sources within the Red Bull Group believe the teenager represents their greatest prospect since Erling Haaland emerged from their system, according to Arsenal Insider.
Leipzig activated Diomande’s €20 million release clause from Leganes despite the Spanish club’s relegation to Segunda Division last season. The teenager made only six league starts for Leganes but impressed enough to warrant Leipzig handing him a five-year contract in January 2025.
Transfer expert Graeme Bailey confirmed Arsenal’s serious interest. “Diomande is a fascinating player who is taking Europe by storm since he arrived in January. Arsenal are one of those taking a close look. They like what they see, but so does everyone. We are talking about a potentially very special player.”
Exceptional Dribbling Numbers
Diomande completes 4.81 successful dribbles per 90 minutes for Leipzig this season. If sustained across a full campaign, this rate would rank him among world football’s most prolific dribblers. His frightening initial burst of pace combined with smooth ball-carrying ability creates constant threats against organized defenses.
Arsenal’s interest stems from potential departures on the left wing. Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli both have contracts expiring within 18 months, creating openings for younger talent who can compete long-term with Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke.
Leipzig are reportedly preparing a new contract offer to fend off growing interest from multiple Premier League clubs. Arsenal face genuine competition securing Diomande’s signature given the widespread admiration for his raw attributes and exceptional work rate out of possession.
Read More: Andrea Berta Scouts Harry Kane-Style Striker Only Outscored by Mbappe and Two Other Stars
Arsenal Dragon
3 Reasons Arsenal Should Sign Rodrygo
Arsenal‘s pursuit of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has intensified, with Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta identifying the Brazilian as a priority attacking target. Both clubs sit atop their respective leagues heading into the November international break, making this potential transfer even more intriguing.
Read More: Andrea Berta Scouts Harry Kane-Style Striker Only Outscored by Mbappe and Two Other Stars
Proven Winner with Championship Mentality
Rodrygo’s trophy cabinet speaks volumes about his winning mentality. The 24-year-old has collected multiple LaLiga titles, two Champions League medals, Copa del Rey, two UEFA Super Cups, and a FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham even praised him as “the most talented and gifted player” in Madrid’s squad while calling him “very underrated.”
Arsenal have fallen short in consecutive title races despite building excellent squads. Rodrygo brings the championship experience and big-game temperament that Arsenal desperately need. His ability to perform in crucial Champions League moments demonstrates mental strength lacking in Arsenal’s current attacking options.
Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-2 Draw Against Sunderland
Tactical Versatility Solves Multiple Problems
Rodrygo’s ability to operate across all three forward positions makes him invaluable for Arteta’s tactical system. The Brazilian can play left wing, right wing, or striker, providing flexibility Arsenal require during their multi-competition campaigns.
With Gabriel Martinelli’s inconsistent form and questions surrounding his long-term Arsenal future, Rodrygo offers immediate upgrade on the left flank. His technical ability and intelligent movement between lines would complement Bukayo Saka’s output on the opposite wing while providing genuine cover when rotation becomes necessary.
Despite limited minutes under Xabi Alonso, his productivity when given opportunities proves he can deliver immediately rather than requiring extended adaptation periods. One shortcoming here is that his G/A contributions have died down this ongoing season.
Financial Opportunity at Reduced Valuation
Real Madrid’s valuation has dropped significantly from €100 million in summer to €80 million currently, according to Cadena SER and ESPN. Rodrygo’s representatives are actively sounding out potential suitors after he started just two matches across all competitions this season.
TBR Football reports the Brazilian is unhappy with his limited game time at Santiago Bernabéu and considering leaving. This creates rare opportunity to acquire world-class talent from Real Madrid without paying premium prices typically demanded for their stars.
Rodrygo’s contract runs until 2028, meaning Madrid possess negotiating leverage but recognize his value decreases if he remains frustrated on the bench. Arsenal can exploit this situation by offering guaranteed starting opportunities that Real Madrid cannot promise with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior guaranteed their places.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Sunderland: Brian Brobbey’s Acrobatic Strike Denies Gunners Victory
Home » Teams » Arsenal » Arsenal Ladies »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”