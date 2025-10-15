Dragon Feeds
Who Is Pauline Gueye? Meet The Wife Of Idrissa Gueye
Pauline Gueye is famous for being the wife of Everton star Idrissa Gueye. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Apart from being a responsible wife, Pauline is a caring mother. She had to sacrifice her role at an IT company to take care of her children at home. But if you ask her, she would say it was worth it. Pauline is married to the incredibly famous PSG star Idrissa Gueye. Their love story is like a fairy tale. So, follow along to know more.
Idrissa Gueye has played with some of the top teams in the world. However, his big break came in 2008 when he was picked by Lille. The Senegalese star went to England before returning to France once more. He is currently a first-team starter at PSG. Despite his career being an inserting topic, we’ve decided to look into the interesting life of his wife. So follow along to learn more about the stunning wife of Idrissa Gueye.
Pauline Gueye Childhood and Family
Pauline was born on May 11, 1990. She is a secretive person and doesn’t share much information on the internet. That’s why we currently don’t know who her parents are and what jobs they do. The French beauty also hasn’t revealed whether she has any siblings.
Our information suggests that she had a comfortable childhood and was brought up with love and affection. We are currently unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find new data.
Pauline Gueye Education
Pauline is a perfect example of beauty with the brain. She was a top student in her high school. After completing secondary education, she enrolled in a university to study business studies. As soon as she graduated, she moved to Lille to do her masters in management and business strategy. Due to her commitment to studies, she sacrificed her relationship with Idrissa.
Pauline Gueye career
Right after completing her Master’s studies, Pauline moved to London. Having incredible knowledge and experience in the field, it wasn’t hard for the French beauty to find work. She joined an IT outsourcing company as an account manager. In the coming years, her career flourished. She then became a housewife and caretaker. Pauline Gueye is a supporting wife who also cheers her husband all the day.
She reached a point where she was equally respected and loved by her colleagues. Her paycheck also kept rising due to her growth. But, she had to sacrifice all this due to her children. Her newborn needed looking after, and Pauline committed herself to be a caring mother. She spends most of her time with her husband and children at home.
Pauline Gueye Net Worth
Pauline has a net worth of $350,000. She earned massive amounts of money during her accounting career. She experienced fast growth, and that’s why the money kept coming. However, as she is currently not earning anything, she depends on her husband’s income.
Idrissa Gueye has a net worth of €19,5 Million ($23 Million), primarily representing his income from his successful football career. The PSG star currently earns €4,2 Million every year for his services. His significant earnings take care of his family’s needs and want.
Pauline Gueye and Idrissa Gueye relationship
Idrissa Gueye met with his wife through Facebook. It’s a typical modern-day love story that started online. Idrissa approached first, as he sent a friend request to his wife in 2011. When Pauline accepted, the PSG star replied, “Thank you for accepting me as a friend.” The heartwarming message impressed Pauline, and they started talking.
Soon, they took their online friendship to physical dating in 2014. After learning more about each other, they fell in love. But, due to Pauline’s education commitments, she couldn’t move to England with Idrissa. It was a challenging journey for both of them as they were far away from each other. But it was worth the wait! They tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony, that’s why we don’t have any information about that. But the couple has remained inseparable since then. Time has only made their bond stronger.
Pauline Gueye and Idrissa Gueye Children
The duo has two children together. Pauline welcomed their first child, a boy Isaac Gueye, in August 2018. Two years later, in August 2020, they were blessed with a second boy, Ismail Gueye.
Pauline Gueye Social media
Pauline has earned much fame on Instagram. The French beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself and her children on her channel. Her fantastic fashion sense resonates with her glamorous looks. She also has many photos with her husband. Pauline Gueye is active on social media and she posts stories frequently . Her account is full of her pictures, her husband , and kids. She likes to interact with everyone .
Amelia Kate Childhood and Family
Amelia was born on January 31. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know her exact year of birth, however, we believe she is in her 20s. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. She is a young girl who is passionate about everything.
We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more leads and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Che Adams!
Amelia Kate Education
Amelia spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in England. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.
Amelia Kate Career
Amelia’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. However, considering that she mostly stays in-home, we believe she is currently not working. But, she is also a very supportive person and often visits the stadium to cheer for her boyfriend.
Amelia Kate Net Worth
Amelia’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is not working, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower.
However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle. Che Adams has a significant net worth, primarily representing his earnings from professional contracts. Only his payments are enough for his family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
Amelia Kate and Che Adams relationship
Che Adams met his girlfriend in 2018 and has been together since. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention, which resulted in peaceful outings and more alone time for them.
After going out for a few days, they were madly in love. Amelia moved in with Che, and since then, they have remained inseparable. The duo has become more mature and responsible over time, but their love for each other hasn’t decreased. They have yet to take the big step of tying the knot, but we believe the news can arrive soon.
Amelia Kate and Che Adams Children
The duo hasn’t welcomed any children yet. They are pretty young and mostly remain immersed in their respective professional fields. Hence, welcoming a child to this might not be a good idea for them. They have enough time to make such a decision but it would take a lot of courage and commitment from them.
Amelia Kate Social media
Amelia is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She has an Instagram profile, but she barely remains active on the platform and has kept it private. We are not sure if it’s her official account or a parody account.
Pamela Moyes is a housemaker and is mainly known for being the wife of one of the former players and current manager of Everton, David Moyes.
Moyes comes from Glasgow, Scotland, and she is known for being the partner of one of the best Premier League manager David Moyes.
Pamela and David Moyes Families
Pamela was born in 1964 in Glasgow, Scotland. There is no other information regarding her parents that she has disclosed. She studied at a local high school and was the topper in her class.
David Moyes was born on 25 April 1963 in Glasgow, Scotland, to father David Moyes Sr. and mother, Joan Moyes. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding his family.
Pamela Moyes husband, David Moyes
David Moyes has made over 540 league appearances as a centre-back in a playing career that began with Celtic, where he won a championship medal. He ended his playing career with Preston North End, having played for clubs like Cambridge United, Bristol City, Shrewsbury Town and a few others.
His first managerial position came in 1998 at Preston. He led Preston to the Division Two title in 1999-2000 and the Division One play-off final.
Moyes took over Everton in March 2002 and took the club to formidable positions, including the runners-up in the 2008-09 FA Cup. At the time of his departure, he was the longest-serving manager in the league, only behind Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger at 11 years and 3 months.
David was appointed as the manager of West Ham in November 2017 and led the club out of the relegation zone to a 13th place finish. However, he left at the end of the season and was again appointed to manage West Ham in December 2019 for the second time.
Pamela Moyes and David Moyes Kids
David and Pamela first started dating when he was still playing for Celtic. They met at the Winnock Hotel in Drymen, Stirlingshire.
The couple’s wedding date is unknown as it was a private wedding ceremony comprising only family and friends.
Pamela and David have two children together. They gave birth to David Moyes’ son, Moyes Jr, in 1992, and three years later, their daughter Lauren Moyes was born in 1995.
Pamela Moyes Profession, Career, Net Worth
Pamela Moyes completed her education in Scotland. She is a very devoted mother and a very private person. There is no information regarding her job at the moment. It is not known whether she is working or she is assisting her husband. David Moyes is one of the richest football managers and there is no need for Pamela to go and work. She has been taking care of her children.
She is also not very active on social media and doesn’t have any accounts on Instagram. It is hard to find her personal details as there is no source for the same.
David and Pamela have a net worth of approximately $20 million. This may well increase as both keep earning and have businesses as well.
Adam Forshaw is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for the EFL Championship club Blackburn Rovers and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Adam John Forshaw, born on 8 October 1991, is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League. Throughout his career, Forshaw has faced injury setbacks that have limited his playing time. However, he has consistently shown his quality when given the opportunity and remains an important part of the squad. He also had experience with Leeds United where he played 83 matches.
The experienced player has been an inspiration for many young talents in the Prem and he continues to play at a top level for the club. Let us get to know about him in the following paragraphs.
Adam Forshaw Net Worth and Salary
Adam Forshaw, the talented midfielder for Leeds United, commands a substantial salary of £8,500 per week, equating to an impressive annual income of £442,000. With his current net worth estimated at £9,776,000, Forshaw has undoubtedly made a mark in the football industry. His new deal with Blackburn Rovers makes him one of the richest players in the league.
Adam Forshaw Career
Forshaw began his career at Everton, joining their academy at the age of seven. He rose through the development systems and debuted for Everton’s main squad in a match against BATE Borisov in the Europa League in December 2009. He had trouble making a name for himself, though, and the club ultimately let him go in May 2012.
Forshaw joined Brentford on loan in February 2012 after leaving Everton, and he made seven appearances there before going back to his original team. He signed a two-year contract and moved permanently to Brentford in May 2012. Forshaw was an integral part of Brentford’s promotion campaign while there, scoring significant goals and helping the team to victory.
Forshaw was recruited by Wigan Athletic in September 2014 for a rumoured sum of roughly £2.5 million as a result of his strong performances. His stay at Wigan was brief, though, as he left the team in January 2015 after manager Uwe Rösler left.
Forshaw moved to Middlesbrough in January 2015 and signed a 3-and-a-half-year deal. He significantly contributed to Middlesbrough’s 2015–16 promotion drive, which helped them win a return to the Premier League. Forshaw joined Leeds United in the Championship on January 18, 2018. On January 30, 2018, he made his Leeds debut against Hull City. Since then, he has started every game for the team. He played 83 matches for the team before moving to Norwich City. He then joined Plymouth Argyle and Blackburn Rovers.
Adam Forshaw Family
Adam Forshaw prefers to keep his personal life private, and there is limited information available about his family. However, it is known that he is married and has a wife. Further details about his immediate family, including children or siblings, are not publicly disclosed. Forshaw’s focus remains on his professional career and his contributions to Leeds United as a dedicated midfielder.
Adam Forshaw’s Wife – Yasmin Forshaw
Adam Forshaw is a devoted family man. He shares a loving relationship with his wife, Yasmin Forshaw, who is not only beautiful but also a source of support and love in his life. Together, they have been blessed with two adorable children, Luca and Rheo. The couple tied the knot on June 5, 2017, surrounded by their loved ones. Adam cherishes his role as a husband and father, creating a warm and nurturing home for his family.
Adam Forshaw’s Sponsors and Endorsements
Throughout his career, Adam Forshaw has had a number of sponsors and endorsements. Footballers in the professional ranks frequently sign sponsorship contracts with apparel companies like Nike, Adidas, or Puma, though particular information about his current sponsors may not be readily available.
Adam Forshaw’s Cars and Tattoos
Football player Adam Forshaw is renowned for putting the game first above flashy automobiles or body art. He has no tattoos, according to the information. He hasn’t been seen driving any particularly well-known vehicles, though. Forshaw continues to place more importance on his profession and performance on the pitch, which demonstrates his devotion to football over material things.
