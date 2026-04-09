IFAB to Trial New Goalkeeper Timeout Rule in WSL as Women’s Game Tackles Tactical Time Wasting Problem Dating Back to 2010

The IFAB has announced a new goalkeeper timeout rule to be trialled in the Women’s Super League from the start of the 2026/27 season, aiming to combat tactical time wasting that has plagued the women’s game since 2010.

The regulation forms part of a wider batch of changes designed to improve match flow and prevent unnecessary delays.

Under the proposed system, any player receiving on-field treatment for injury will be required to leave the pitch and remain off it for one minute of running clock time once play restarts. This raises significant questions about how the rule will be applied to goalkeepers, given Law 3 states a team must always have a goalkeeper on the field.

Protocol Creates Complex Scenarios

Two potential scenarios emerge if a goalkeeper requires treatment. Either the keeper is forced off for one minute and an outfield player must don goalkeeper gloves and shirt to cover the position, or the goalkeeper remains on field while a different outfield player sits out for 60 seconds.

New Rule to Curb Goalkeeper Time-Wasting Set for WSL Trial – — Cookie News (@Cookie_News_Com) March 6, 2026

Neither solution is perfect. The first option causes maximum disruption while the second might encourage injured goalkeepers to play through genuine problems rather than seek necessary treatment. There’s also concern that opponents could deliberately target goalkeepers on set pieces knowing an injury would leave the opposition a player down.

Distinguishing Genuine Injuries From Gamesmanship

The women’s game has long used goalkeeper timeouts as a tactical reset mechanism, allowing teams to adjust their shape and organisation. However, separating legitimate injuries from strategic play acting remains incredibly difficult for match officials.

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The protocol needs careful consideration to avoid punishing teams when genuine injuries occur. If an opponent injures your goalkeeper, forcing both treatment and a mandatory minute off field could result in two or three minutes playing ten versus eleven.

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