Women's Super League
IFAB to Trial New Goalkeeper Timeout Rule in WSL as Women’s Game Tackles Tactical Time Wasting Problem Dating Back to 2010
The IFAB has announced a new goalkeeper timeout rule to be trialled in the Women’s Super League from the start of the 2026/27 season, aiming to combat tactical time wasting that has plagued the women’s game since 2010.
The regulation forms part of a wider batch of changes designed to improve match flow and prevent unnecessary delays.
Under the proposed system, any player receiving on-field treatment for injury will be required to leave the pitch and remain off it for one minute of running clock time once play restarts. This raises significant questions about how the rule will be applied to goalkeepers, given Law 3 states a team must always have a goalkeeper on the field.
Protocol Creates Complex Scenarios
Two potential scenarios emerge if a goalkeeper requires treatment. Either the keeper is forced off for one minute and an outfield player must don goalkeeper gloves and shirt to cover the position, or the goalkeeper remains on field while a different outfield player sits out for 60 seconds.
Neither solution is perfect. The first option causes maximum disruption while the second might encourage injured goalkeepers to play through genuine problems rather than seek necessary treatment. There’s also concern that opponents could deliberately target goalkeepers on set pieces knowing an injury would leave the opposition a player down.
Distinguishing Genuine Injuries From Gamesmanship
The women’s game has long used goalkeeper timeouts as a tactical reset mechanism, allowing teams to adjust their shape and organisation. However, separating legitimate injuries from strategic play acting remains incredibly difficult for match officials.
The protocol needs careful consideration to avoid punishing teams when genuine injuries occur. If an opponent injures your goalkeeper, forcing both treatment and a mandatory minute off field could result in two or three minutes playing ten versus eleven.
Also read: UEFA Backs Champions League Officials After Sonia Bompastor Slams VAR Following Chelsea Exit to Arsenal as Katie McCabe Hair Pull Goes Unpunished
Everton
Everton Women Interim Boss Facing Uncertain Future as Doubts Emerge Over Permanent Appointment Despite Strong Start
Everton Women interim boss Scott Phelan may not get the job permanently despite an impressive start to life in charge at Goodison Park. The Athletic’s Megan Feringa exclusively told Goodison News that the 37-year-old may need to do more to secure the role full-time after a difficult season for the Toffees.
Brian Sorensen was sacked in February after nearly four years in charge, having won just three of 14 Women’s Super League games this season. Phelan then made the switch from Everton’s Under 18s to the Women’s team on a deal until the end of the season, initially enjoying a strong run of results.
Phelan Enjoyed New Manager Bounce
After securing an impressive 2-1 win at Tottenham on 15 March, Everton posted their fourth consecutive victory in the WSL. That was also the third win in a row for Phelan, and a result that saw them rise to sixth in the table. However, since then, the Toffees have suffered a gut-wrenching late defeat to Manchester United and a disappointing loss to local rivals Liverpool.
Everton now sit eighth in the table, 11 points above the relegation zone and one point off Brighton in sixth. When asked to sum up the season, Feringa explained the situation bluntly.
Infrastructure Issues Remain Concern
“Difficult. There’s no infrastructure around the team, and that vulnerability was on display this season,” Feringa told Goodison News. “Phelan has done well, but not enough to drive the team to the next level permanently. I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t get the role.”
Everton face a tough run in with fixtures against second placed Chelsea and third placed Arsenal before finishing at home to basement side Leicester. The manner of their performances will likely determine Phelan’s future.
Also read: Everton Achieve Best Financial Results in Eight Years as Revenue Reaches Club Record £196.7 Million Despite £8.6 Million Pre Tax Loss
ManCity Dragon
Bunny Shaw strikes again as Manchester City Women sink Birmingham City to set up blockbuster Chelsea semi-final
Manchester City Women secured their spot in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup semi-finals on Monday afternoon as a clinical finish from Bunny Shaw proved enough to overcome a resilient Birmingham City side.
The WSL leaders displayed their title credentials at St Andrew’s by dictating the tempo from the opening whistle.
Bunny Shaw netted her 21st goal of the season in the eighth minute, latching onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Iman Beney. The Jamaican forward showed immense composure to slip the ball past Lucy Thomas, ensuring The North Londoners’ rivals across the WSL landscape took note of City’s momentum.
Woodwork denies City dominance
Despite the narrow scoreline, the visitors were inches away from a much larger margin of victory. Lauren Hemp remained a constant threat on the flank, nearly doubling the lead with a volley that sliced just wide.
Birmingham captain Neve Herron produced a vital goal-line intervention to turn another Shaw effort onto the post. In the second half, the frame of the goal was struck twice more as Yui Hasegawa and substitute Rebecca Knaak both saw golden opportunities denied by the woodwork.
Defensive steel anchors semi-final charge
While the attack flourished, the defensive solidity of Andrée Jeglertz’s side was the true catalyst for progression.
The Lilywhites’ faithful will recognize the importance of such a watertight backline, as City have conceded only twice since early February. England international Alex Greenwood marshaled the defense with authority, ensuring goalkeeper Khiara Keating was rarely forced into difficult saves against the Championship’s highest-scoring outfit.
Chelsea showdown on the horizon
This victory sets the stage for a massive semi-final clash against Chelsea, a fixture that could define the season for both clubs. City remain nine points clear at the top of the WSL and are yet to concede a single goal in this season’s FA Cup campaign.
With the international break approaching, the squad looks perfectly primed to challenge for a historic domestic double.
Also read: Lucy Bronze Determined to Win ‘This’ With Chelsea as England Star Speaks of Lofty Ambitions
Chelsea Dragon
Sarina Wiegman adds £50k-rated Niamh Charles to England squad as Chelsea star proves fitness amid Lionesses milestone
Chelsea defender Niamh Charles has earned a late call-up to the England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Iceland after successfully returning from a long-term injury.
The Lionesses squad has received a significant defensive boost with the inclusion of Niamh Charles. The Chelsea full-back joins the national setup following a string of impressive cameos for The Lilywhites over the past fortnight. England head coach Sarina Wiegman decided to add the defender after monitoring her recovery progress at Kingsmeadow.
Proving fitness under pressure
The 26-year-old made her first competitive appearance of 2026 as a substitute during the Women’s Super League victory over Aston Villa. Since that return, she has featured in high-stakes matches against Arsenal in the Champions League and started the FA Cup quarter-final win against Tottenham Hotspur.
Her ability to handle these intense minutes convinced the England medical staff that she is ready for international duty.
Chelsea’s dominance in the national setup
The addition of the £50k-rated star brings the total number of Chelsea players in the current England camp to five. She joins club teammates Hannah Hampton, Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, and Lauren James. This strong North London contingent will be vital as England prepares for two grueling fixtures on the road to World Cup qualification.
Milestone awaits in Reykjavik
England first faces a difficult test against Spain at Wembley on Tuesday, 14 April. Following that clash, the squad travels to Reykjavik to play Iceland. The second fixture represents a historic occasion for the team. It will be the 500th game in the history of the Lionesses, and Niamh Charles will be desperate to play a part in that landmark moment.
Also read: 26-Year-Old Star Insists Arsenal Want to Defend Champions League Title After Progressing Past Chelsea Despite Stamford Bridge Defeat
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”