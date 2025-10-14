Google News
Iliman Ndiaye – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Iliman Ndiaye is a French professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder for the Premier League club Everton and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye is a talented professional footballer who has made a name for himself as an attacking midfielder for both Marseille in the Ligue 1 and the Senegal national team. He is now a part of the English Premier League where he plays as a midfielder for the team Everton. With his impressive skills, versatility, and potential, Iliman Ndiaye remains a promising football talent, both at the club level and on the international stage with Senegal.
Fans eagerly anticipate his future accomplishments in the world of football. He joined Olympique Marseille in July 2023 and moved to Everton in 2024. Let us get to know about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Iliman Ndiaye’s Net Worth and Salary
Iliman Ndiaye has achieved noteworthy financial success. He makes an astounding £39,000 weekly while representing Everton and totalling £2,028,000 annually. Iliman Ndiaye has a net worth of $5 million , making it clear how valuable a young talent he is. His impressive market worth of €18.00m and his current contract, which expires on June 30, 2024, show his bright future in football. The player, who was born in Senegal, is only beginning his journey.
Iliman Ndiaye Club Career
Ndiaye began his football career in France, where he competed for teams like Rouen Sapins, Rouen, and Marseille. He later relocated to Senegal and joined Dakar Sacré-Coeur there. Ndiaye signed up for the young team of Boreham Wood, following in the footsteps of his father, who had immigrated to England. He had obligations to Boreham Wood and also participated in Sunday League games with Rising Ballers.
Ndiaye signed his first professional deal with Boreham Wood on November 17, 2017. He attracted Sheffield United’s notice with his performances, and on August 31, 2019, he signed a contract with the Premier League team. He also spent the second half of the 2019–20 season on loan with Hyde United.
On March 14, 2021, Ndiaye made his Premier League debut for Sheffield United as a late replacement in a 5-0 loss to Leicester City. However, he immediately established himself, scoring twice in his full debut on September 11th of that same year against Peterborough United in a 6-2 victory. He continued to show off his abilities and contribution to the squad, most notably by scoring an important goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup on March 3, 2023, which gave Sheffield United a 1-0 victory and advanced them to the quarterfinals. He joined Olympique Marseille in July 2023 for an undisclosed transfer fee. In 2024, Iliman Ndiaye joined Everton and made his entry in EPL.
Iliman Ndiaye International Career
Ndiaye chose to represent Senegal, despite being born in France to a Senegalese father and a French mother. On June 4, 2022, during Senegal’s 3-1 victory over Benin in the AFCON qualifying round, he made his debut for the national team. His contributions earned him a position in the final roster for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, giving him the opportunity to represent his nation internationally.
During the AFCON qualifications on March 24, 2023, Ndiaye scored his first goal for his country, helping Senegal defeat Mozambique 5-1.
Iliman Ndiaye Family
Iliman Ndiaye, was born on March 6, 2000, in Rouen, France. He has a Senegalese father and a French mother, indicating his mixed ancestry, while detailed information about his parents is yet unclear. He also enjoys the pleasure of having seven sisters, however, more details have not yet been revealed about them. Iliman is a private person who values his relationships with his family and keeps their private affairs hidden from prying eyes.
Iliman Ndiaye’s Wife – Ioana Ndiaye
Iliman Ndiaye enjoys a happy relationship with his partner Ioana Ndiaye. They treasure their time together and frequently post beautiful moments on social media. Ioana, an influencer with 53.1K followers, gives their online persona her own unique style. The couple’s adorable daughter Naya Amira Ndiaye, who is now 2 years old, completes their family and brings joy and love.
Iliman Ndiaye Sponsors and Endorsements
Iliman Ndiaye is now in the growth phase of his football career and hasn’t revealed any specific sponsors or sponsorships. Though it is anticipated that, with his potential talent and rising popularity, he would eventually draw more sponsors and lucrative endorsement deals, further consolidating his status as a highly sought-after star in the footballing world.
Iliman Ndiaye Cars and Tattoos
It is probable that he owns a car or cars for transportation as a young professional football player, but precise information regarding his vehicle hasn’t been made available to the public. Furthermore, there is currently no evidence indicating that Corbeanu has any tattoos.
Read More:
Chelsea
Juan Mata Girlfriend Evelina Kamph Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Evelina Kamph? Meet The Girlfriend Of Juan Mata
Evelina Kamph is famous for being the Girlfriend of Manchester United star Juan Mata. She is a science student who met Juan Mata in 2006. The couple shared their first picture in 2017. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Evelina belongs to a humble Swedish family. Even though she had limitations, that didn’t stop her from pursuing her dreams. She is a woman of strong will and determination and Juan is lucky enough to have her. Well, their relationship also didn’t grow in one night. They had their share of ups and downs, but what matters more is that the duo has successfully passed the test of time. Despite being together for a long time, very few fans know about the Swedish lady. She mostly indulges in her work and that’s why she gets very little time to make public appearances. That’s why it has been challenging for the fans to keep track of her. However, we have taken the responsibility to disclose many interesting facts about her exciting life. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful girlfriend of Juan Mata.
Evelina Kamph Childhood and Family
On February 23, 1990, Evelina was born to a humble Swedish family. After tracking her life and learning many facts about her characteristics, we are certain that she is not the kind of person that likes to float her private information in public media. She hasn’t shared much about her childhood and early life. For similar reasons, we couldn’t fetch the name of her father and mother and what kind of jobs they do. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We will continue our research and update the article when we find new data. So follow along to know more about the girlfriend of Juan Mata.
Evelina Kamph Education
Evelina completed her high school graduation from a local institution in Sweden. She had enormous ambitions and big plans for her career. After completing her graduation, she moved to London for higher studies. She studied Osteopathy at the British School of Osteopathy situated in London. Evelina was always interested in science and wanted to pursue a degree in the same field.
Evelina Kamph career
Evelina started working at a young age as her family was not rich. Even though she was studying a subject that required long study hours and high concentration, that didn’t stop her from working outside. She worked at a nightclub in London to generate funds for her studies and this impressed many. We are unsure about her experiences of early work life; we are certain that worked out extensively for her. She met the love of her life at that nightclub.
Currently, Evelina is an Osteopath. She works at an institution named Rich Therapies. She mainly focuses on improving the patients’ general biomechanics and mobility and reducing body dysfunction. She has earned rapid growth professionally for her constant efforts and hard work. Currently, she remains very busy with her work. But Evelina has managed her career over the years and often takes time out from work to spend time with her family.
Evelina Kamph Net Worth
Evelina’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared any information about her earnings on public media. However, considering her career growth and current position, we believe she errands a hefty amount, and her net worth is certainly a handsome number. But, her husband, Juan’s net worth, is even huge. After playing for United for a long time, he has secured lucrative contracts that cover all the family’s expenses.
Evelina Kamph husband Juan Mata
Juan Mata is a product of the famous Real Madrid academy, Castilla. Even though he showed talented output in his early years, he couldn’t manage to get a spot in the Los Blancos team. After a brief spell with Valencia, he went to Chelsea in 2011 and stayed there for three years. His spell with the Blues didn’t reach the expected heights. So he moved to rival Manchester United in 2014. It has been seven years since he has been with the red devils. He has played an integral part in the team and helped win them titles. However, many young, energetic faces have taken up his place currently. Without a cemented place in the starting XI, United would inevitably attempt to offload him once his contract ends.
Evelina Kamph and Juan Mata relationship
Juan Mata met with his wife, Evelina, at a nightclub. The Swedish lady was working to support her studies. Mata was playing for Chelsea at that time and often visited the nightclub for recreational purposes. We are unsure whether it was love at first sight. But the duo started going out frequently in 2012. They have been inseparable since then. They haven’t tied the knot yet, but we believe the happy news is about to arrive soon.
Evelina Kamph and Juan Mata Children
The couple hasn’t shared any information regarding children. We believe they are yet to welcome their first child. But, we were unable to confirm the claim because of the low resources and information available online. The couple like to keep their personal life within themselves.
Evelina Kamph Social media
Evelina is a pretty busy woman. Most of her daytime goes towards her job. She is a committed woman and has a reputation in the professional sector. After her work hours, Evelina loves to spend time with near and dear ones. That’s why she gets very little time to showcase the world of what she is up to. On top of that, she is not the typical WAG that likes all the stardom and attraction. Even though she has an Instagram account, she has kept it private and isn’t very active in the social space. She goes out with her partner for events and also attended football matches.
Read More:
Dragon Feeds
Larissa Stollenwerk – Joel Matip Wife, her Family and more
Larissa Stollenwerk is famous for being the wife of former Liverpool star Joel Matip. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Larissa Stollenwerk is the stunning German woman who has become the life partner and biggest supporter of Joel Matip. The beautiful German lady loves making public appearances with her partner and her child as well. However, she hasn’t shared much about her journey and childhood. But, don’t worry, we have gathered all the data out there about Larissa and have given it here in this article. So follow along in order to learn everything there is to know about the gorgeous wife of Joel Matip.
Since joining Liverpool in 2016. Joel Matip has become a crucial player for Jurgen Klopp. His absence in the last campaign hurted Reds’ chances of securing the league title.But he has made a strong comeback and helped his team get to the top in this term. The footballer retired in 2015 from international matches. He also announced his retirement from all forms of the game in 2024. Matip last played for Liverpool and he was part of the team’s multiple title wins.
Larissa Stollenwerk Childhood and Family
Larissa first saw the light of earth on August 18, 1991, from a small town in Germany. Her parents worked very hard to put food on the table. The hard times in her early life made Larissa the woman we know today. Even though she has maintained a great relationship with her parents, she hasn’t shared much about herself on public platforms.
Thus we don’t know their names and occupations. We are unsure whether she has any siblings as well. Despite all the barriers, Larissa was a motivated child who wanted to achieve something big in life from the early days. We are on the lookout for more details about her family; hence stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Joel Matip.
Larissa Stollenwerk Education
Larissa finished her primary and secondary education in her hometown. She was a hardworking and determined student. Despite having fewer opportunities than others, she always gave 100% in her studies. We don’t know whether she went to college to pursue further education. She moved in with Joel Matip at a young age; we believe she might have skipped higher education to concentrate more on her family.
Larissa Stollenwerk career
Larissa hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Her Instagram activity suggests that she mostly stays at home and takes care of her child. After the birth of her child, she has become more responsible. Larissa’s main motive is to give their daughter a childhood that they never enjoyed. She also managed the household chores.
Matip is a high performing athlete who spends most time in training. Thus, Larissa is the one who makes sure everything stays tidy and clean at home. She is a fierce supporter of her husband and often visits the stadium to cheer for him. On off-days, the duo goes shopping, on casual walks and on dates.
Larissa Stollenwerk Net Worth
Larissa hasn’t shared any details about her earnings; thus, we don’t know her net worth. We are looking for more information. But, as Larissa usually stays at home, we believe she isn’t working in any professional sector. Being a housewife is not an easy task, but she doesn’t get paid to do the work. She does it because she is responsible and loves her role.
However, as Matip’s career took off, the Cameroonian forward has been making a lot in wages. He is the one that finances the family’s needs and wants. Perhaps, Larissa lives a cosy life with help from her husband’s earnings.
Larissa Stollenwerk and Joel Matip relationship
Joel Matip met his girlfriend, Larissa, when he was playing for FC Schalke 04. We don’t know how they met but our information suggests that Matip had a crush on Larissa from the beginning, so he made a move.
The German beauty was impressed by Matip’s characteristics and etiquette, so she started going on dates with him. After knowing him better and understanding his career goals, Larissa was convinced that her partner could achieve incredible feats.
Since then, he has supported Matip and has become his friend, family and life partner. They tied the knot in July 2020 in Mallorca, Spain. As Larissa is the person Matip trusts the most, she could significantly impact the Cameroonian forward’s career decisions.
The duo doesn’t shy away from cameras, as they often post images together on Instagram. Their relationship took a new turn after the birth of their child.
Larissa Stollenwerk and Joel Matip Children
Joel Matip and his wife Larissa welcomed their first child, a son in June 2021. They haven’t revealed the name and picture of their newborn child. Larissa is pregnant and the couple are awaiting their second kid. Their first son is a Liverpool fan and the couple would expect the same from their next kid.
Larissa Stollenwerk Social media
Larissa became hugely popular after her relationship with Matip came into the public eye. She has gathered a considerable fan base on Instagram. As we said earlier, the German beauty enjoys being in the spotlight and has managed it pretty well since becoming famous. She mostly posts pictures with her partner on her page. Larissa also shares pictures of her kids.
Read More:
Dragon Feeds
Maria Soledad Cabris Yarrús – Edinson Cavani Ex Wife, her Family and more
Maria Soledad Cabris Yarrús is famous for being the ex wife of Uruguayan football star Edinson Cavani. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Maria has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. She was loyal to Cavani for many years before everything fell apart. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the Uruguayan beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances. That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. This article will probably have all the answers to your questions.
Edinson Cavani is considered one of the greatest strikers of our generation. In his prime time, defenders dared to cross paths with him. He has played with some European top clubs including Napoli, PSG and Manchester United. But many fans don’t know that his wife has an equally exciting life. So follow along to know more about the stunning ex-wife of Cavani.
Maria Soledad Cabris Yarrús Childhood and Family
Maria was born in Uruguay, making her nationality Uruguayan. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and their jobs.
Whether she has any siblings is still under review. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Maria’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning ex wife of Edinson Cavani.
Maria Soledad Cabris Yarrús Education
Maria went to a local high school in Uruguay. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that. Maria Soledad wanted to pursue masters, but we are unsure if she completed one.
Maria Soledad Cabris Yarrús career
Maria hasn’t revealed anything about her current role. She doesn’t have any special media presence, so we didn’t have any luck finding information there either. However, the information we have strongly suggests that she is a full-time housewife. She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging out with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family.
Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times. But the rewards are equally more significant. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children and teaching them good values from an early age ensures that the children maintain a good character when they get old.
Maria Soledad Cabris Yarrús Net Worth
Maria’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea of her total worth. However, if she is a full-time housewife, she might have significantly less worth. But that doesn’t indicate her lifestyle. Mariana gets $25,000 per month in child support from Cavani. She is in a relationship with a businessman .
Maria Soledad Cabris Yarrús and Edinson Cavani relationship
Edinson Cavani and Maria are teenage sweethearts as they have been together since they were pretty young. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting.
As they started meeting more and more, they realised that they were madly in love. After several years of dating, the pair finally tied the knot in 2007.
However, everything fell apart after Cavani was accused of having an affair with Italian model Mara Rosaria Ventrone. It broke the heart of Maria who filed for divorce. They got separated in 2013. Edinson Cavani is now in a relationship with the model, Jocelyn Bargardt.
Maria Soledad Cabris Yarrús and Edinson Cavani Children
The duo has two beautiful children together. Their first son, Bautista was born on March 22, 2011. Maria gave birth to their second son, Lucas on March 8, 2013.
Maria Soledad Cabris Yarrús Social media
Maria is not a social media person. We couldn’t find any account of her on famous social media platforms. She always maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around to the idea of sharing images of private moments.
If you found the above information useful, with Soccer picks, you can choose across all major leagues to place your bids on your favourite teams.
Read More:
Home » Off The Pitch »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”