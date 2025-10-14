Iliman Ndiaye – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Who Is Evelina Kamph? Meet The Girlfriend Of Juan Mata

Evelina Kamph is famous for being the Girlfriend of Manchester United star Juan Mata. She is a science student who met Juan Mata in 2006. The couple shared their first picture in 2017. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Evelina belongs to a humble Swedish family. Even though she had limitations, that didn’t stop her from pursuing her dreams. She is a woman of strong will and determination and Juan is lucky enough to have her. Well, their relationship also didn’t grow in one night. They had their share of ups and downs, but what matters more is that the duo has successfully passed the test of time. Despite being together for a long time, very few fans know about the Swedish lady. She mostly indulges in her work and that’s why she gets very little time to make public appearances. That’s why it has been challenging for the fans to keep track of her. However, we have taken the responsibility to disclose many interesting facts about her exciting life. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful girlfriend of Juan Mata.

Evelina Kamph Childhood and Family

On February 23, 1990, Evelina was born to a humble Swedish family. After tracking her life and learning many facts about her characteristics, we are certain that she is not the kind of person that likes to float her private information in public media. She hasn’t shared much about her childhood and early life. For similar reasons, we couldn’t fetch the name of her father and mother and what kind of jobs they do. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We will continue our research and update the article when we find new data. So follow along to know more about the girlfriend of Juan Mata.

Mata met her girlfriend at a nightclub in London. (Picture was taken from Fabwags.com)

Evelina Kamph Education

Evelina completed her high school graduation from a local institution in Sweden. She had enormous ambitions and big plans for her career. After completing her graduation, she moved to London for higher studies. She studied Osteopathy at the British School of Osteopathy situated in London. Evelina was always interested in science and wanted to pursue a degree in the same field.

Evelina Kamph career

Evelina started working at a young age as her family was not rich. Even though she was studying a subject that required long study hours and high concentration, that didn’t stop her from working outside. She worked at a nightclub in London to generate funds for her studies and this impressed many. We are unsure about her experiences of early work life; we are certain that worked out extensively for her. She met the love of her life at that nightclub.

Currently, Evelina is an Osteopath. She works at an institution named Rich Therapies. She mainly focuses on improving the patients’ general biomechanics and mobility and reducing body dysfunction. She has earned rapid growth professionally for her constant efforts and hard work. Currently, she remains very busy with her work. But Evelina has managed her career over the years and often takes time out from work to spend time with her family.

Evelina is a professional Osteopath. (Picture was taken from m.radarnonstop.co)

Evelina Kamph Net Worth

Evelina’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared any information about her earnings on public media. However, considering her career growth and current position, we believe she errands a hefty amount, and her net worth is certainly a handsome number. But, her husband, Juan’s net worth, is even huge. After playing for United for a long time, he has secured lucrative contracts that cover all the family’s expenses.

Evelina Kamph husband Juan Mata

Juan Mata is a product of the famous Real Madrid academy, Castilla. Even though he showed talented output in his early years, he couldn’t manage to get a spot in the Los Blancos team. After a brief spell with Valencia, he went to Chelsea in 2011 and stayed there for three years. His spell with the Blues didn’t reach the expected heights. So he moved to rival Manchester United in 2014. It has been seven years since he has been with the red devils. He has played an integral part in the team and helped win them titles. However, many young, energetic faces have taken up his place currently. Without a cemented place in the starting XI, United would inevitably attempt to offload him once his contract ends.

Juan and Evelina have been together for a long time. (Picture was taken from PlayersGF.com)

Evelina Kamph and Juan Mata relationship

Juan Mata met with his wife, Evelina, at a nightclub. The Swedish lady was working to support her studies. Mata was playing for Chelsea at that time and often visited the nightclub for recreational purposes. We are unsure whether it was love at first sight. But the duo started going out frequently in 2012. They have been inseparable since then. They haven’t tied the knot yet, but we believe the happy news is about to arrive soon.

Juan Mata and Evelina haven’t tied the knot yet. (Picture was taken from WTfoot)

Evelina Kamph and Juan Mata Children

The couple hasn’t shared any information regarding children. We believe they are yet to welcome their first child. But, we were unable to confirm the claim because of the low resources and information available online. The couple like to keep their personal life within themselves.

Evelina Kamph Social media

Evelina is a pretty busy woman. Most of her daytime goes towards her job. She is a committed woman and has a reputation in the professional sector. After her work hours, Evelina loves to spend time with near and dear ones. That’s why she gets very little time to showcase the world of what she is up to. On top of that, she is not the typical WAG that likes all the stardom and attraction. Even though she has an Instagram account, she has kept it private and isn’t very active in the social space. She goes out with her partner for events and also attended football matches.

