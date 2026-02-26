I’m Ready Says Manchester United WFC Star as She Bids to Show Club Form for England With Lionesses Facing Ukraine in World Cup Qualifier

Jess Park says she is ready to translate her excellent Manchester United form to the international stage with England. The 24 year old has lit up the Women’s Super League this season following her move from Manchester City to rivals United in September.

Jess Park’s move to Manchester United has transformed her into a standout WSL performer, boosting her chances of securing a regular role with England ahead of upcoming international competitions. https://t.co/eb5mQxglEj pic.twitter.com/YgiSsFG9HZ — Net Sports 247 (@netsports247) February 26, 2026

Park has become a star performer for manager Marc Skinner, scoring stunning goals and creating chances at big moments. However, she is yet to cement her place in the England starting XI under Sarina Wiegman. The Lionesses travel to Turkey for Tuesday’s game against Ukraine without injured United midfielder Ella Toone and Arsenal winger Beth Mead, meaning Park’s chances of starting have increased significantly.

'I'm ready' – Park bids to show Man Utd form for England – Manchester United midfielder Jess Park has been in brilliant form since her move in the summer – but can she take that into England's upcoming matches? via @BBC https://t.co/vGh0ScqbWf pic.twitter.com/X6TxYzQzT4 — 🌊💙 Viking Resistance 💙🌊 (@BlueCrewViking) February 26, 2026

The Change is What I Needed

“I’ve enjoyed my football since going to United. I think you can see that on the pitch, I’m expressing myself and I’m feeling confident. The change is what I needed to develop my football, and that’s what has happened,” Park explained. “For me, it’s just focusing on what’s next. I’m here with England, I’m ready to train, and I’m ready to play wherever I’m asked.”

Jess Park has been quite unplayable since joining United…



The creative force really…#MUWomen pic.twitter.com/4kP3eqaUXC — SiscoEyeballs (@sisco_iT) February 15, 2026

Park has scored six goals and assisted four in 16 WSL matches this season. She has added two goals in five Women’s Champions League starts, with her stunning strike against Atletico Madrid sealing United’s place in the quarter finals.

Freedom to Express Herself at United

One of the biggest changes for Park this season has been her position, as she has largely been given a free role at United, coming in off the left hand side. She has more goal involvements in the WSL than any other English player this season.

Jess Park has been one of the most outstanding players in the WSL this season. Now, can she take the next step with England and cement her place in the side? ✍🏻👇🏻 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #mufc https://t.co/EBfMu16b8q — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) February 26, 2026

Marc Skinner believes his use of Park could be a good audition for what Wiegman can do with her at England. “If you keep moving her and allowing her that freedom, she’ll create anything for anyone. The audition is great and hopefully Sarina can see that as well.”

