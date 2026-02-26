Manchester United
I’m Ready Says Manchester United WFC Star as She Bids to Show Club Form for England With Lionesses Facing Ukraine in World Cup Qualifier
Jess Park says she is ready to translate her excellent Manchester United form to the international stage with England. The 24 year old has lit up the Women’s Super League this season following her move from Manchester City to rivals United in September.
Park has become a star performer for manager Marc Skinner, scoring stunning goals and creating chances at big moments. However, she is yet to cement her place in the England starting XI under Sarina Wiegman. The Lionesses travel to Turkey for Tuesday’s game against Ukraine without injured United midfielder Ella Toone and Arsenal winger Beth Mead, meaning Park’s chances of starting have increased significantly.
The Change is What I Needed
“I’ve enjoyed my football since going to United. I think you can see that on the pitch, I’m expressing myself and I’m feeling confident. The change is what I needed to develop my football, and that’s what has happened,” Park explained. “For me, it’s just focusing on what’s next. I’m here with England, I’m ready to train, and I’m ready to play wherever I’m asked.”
Park has scored six goals and assisted four in 16 WSL matches this season. She has added two goals in five Women’s Champions League starts, with her stunning strike against Atletico Madrid sealing United’s place in the quarter finals.
Freedom to Express Herself at United
One of the biggest changes for Park this season has been her position, as she has largely been given a free role at United, coming in off the left hand side. She has more goal involvements in the WSL than any other English player this season.
Marc Skinner believes his use of Park could be a good audition for what Wiegman can do with her at England. “If you keep moving her and allowing her that freedom, she’ll create anything for anyone. The audition is great and hopefully Sarina can see that as well.”
Also read: Naomi Girma Gets Candid About Her First Chelsea Goal and Importance of FA Cup as USA Defender Scores Extra Time Winner Against Manchester United
Atletico Madrid
Phallon Tullis-Joyce Sends Bullish Message to Rest of Europe as Manchester United Women Goalkeeper Insists Nobody Should Underestimate Red Devils
Manchester United Women goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce has sent a bullish message to the rest of Europe ahead of Thursday’s Women’s Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid. The American shot stopper insists teams underestimate United at their peril after the Red Devils secured an impressive 3-0 victory in Spain last week.
Marc Skinner’s side are riding high on a seven game winning streak and looks absolutely unstoppable at the moment. Tullis-Joyce kept another clean sheet in the first leg in Madrid and has been one of United’s standout performers throughout this Champions League campaign.
Might Ruffle a Few Feathers
Speaking in the pre match press conference, Tullis-Joyce revealed the mentality within the squad when asked about how the European campaign has progressed. “Yeah, it’s going great for us so far. I smiled a little bit when you mentioned people underestimating us, that might ruffle a few feathers in the locker room.”
The 29 year old paid further compliments to the team Skinner has built by stating, “We have a complete wealth of diversity and variety in our squad. Different players can step up in any game against any opponent. We’re taking nothing for granted in this next match.”
Special to Represent This Club
Tullis-Joyce was then asked whether keeping a clean sheet in the first leg gives her confidence heading into Thursday evening. She retorted, “I approach each game separately. It doesn’t matter what happened in the past, this is the next game.”
Finally, she revealed her pride in representing Manchester United and stated, “It’s really special to be a player for the Manchester United women’s team. Being part of the continued history of this club is something I hold very precious. I love giving everything I can for the squad.”
United hosts Atletico Madrid at Leigh Sports Village on Thursday evening with kick off at 20:00 GMT.
Also read: Tottenham Women Equal Club Record After Thrashing Aston Villa 7-3, Match Impressive Run From 2021/22
Atletico Madrid
Manchester United Women Dealt Blow as Full-Back Ruled Out for at Least Four Weeks With Meniscus Issue
Manchester United Women will be without full back Anna Sandberg for at least another month after Marc Skinner confirmed the Swedish defender requires surgery on a meniscus problem. The Red Devils boss revealed the injury timeline ahead of Thursday’s Women’s Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid at Leigh Sports Village.
Sandberg last played for United in the first leg against Atletico but was hauled off after just 49 minutes and replaced by Gabrielle George. The 22 year old has been a regular fixture in Skinner’s side this season, and her absence represents a significant blow to United’s defensive options during a crucial period.
Best Case Scenario is Four Weeks
Skinner revealed there needs to be a tidy up around Sandberg’s meniscus and provided a timeline for her potential return. “From the time frame we’ve been given, the best is four, the middle is six and obviously the worst case is eight. If it was eight, she would probably be back three or four games before the end of the season. We’re hopeful we can get it to six but won’t take any risk.”
The United boss emphasized they will not rush Sandberg back given her age and importance to the squad’s long term plans. This is smart management from Skinner, who cannot afford to jeopardize the defender’s career by rushing her rehabilitation.
Numbers Thinning at Left Back
With Sandberg ruled out and Fridolina Rolfo missing the first leg plus the London City Lionesses match, Skinner has a genuine headache at left back. Gabrielle George appears to be the only natural option available for Thursday’s clash, leaving United desperately thin in that position.
Ella Toone also remains out but could return for the crucial Manchester derby against City in March. United sits eight points behind the runaway leaders and needs to be perfect in their remaining fixtures while hoping City stumbles.
Also read: Tottenham Women Equal Club Record After Thrashing Aston Villa 7-3, Match Impressive Run From 2021/22
Manchester United
Manchester United Women Player Ratings vs. London City Lionesses: 8/10 for Millie Turner, 7/10 for Jess Park
Manchester United Women made it seven straight victories in all competitions, but were made to work extremely hard for the three points against newly promoted London City Lionesses. The visitors took a shock early lead through Nikita Parris before Jess Park produced a moment of magic to level things up, with Millie Turner heading home late on to seal a 2-1 win that keeps United second in the WSL table.
This was a really poor performance from Marc Skinner’s side for long periods. London City came flying out of the blocks with Parris terrorizing the United backline in the opening stages. Her fifth minute header gave the visitors a deserved lead, and United looked rattled.
Park’s brilliant solo goal against the run of play dragged United level on the half hour mark. She picked up the ball, drove forward, and curled a beauty into the far corner from distance. This was world class stuff from the 24 year old when her team desperately needed rescuing.
United improved after the break but still struggled to create clearcut openings. Turner, playing her first match since September, popped up to head home from a Le Tissier free kick deep into the second half. London City nearly snatched a point in stoppage time when Isobel Goodwin’s header flashed just wide. United got away with one here.
Goalkeeper & Defence
Phallon Tullis-Joyce (6/10): Gifted the ball straight to Parris in first half injury time, which could have been disastrous. Commanded her area reasonably well otherwise.
Jayde Riviere (4/10): Had an absolute nightmare against Parris before getting injured late on. Booked for a stupid challenge and lucky not to see red. Terrible afternoon.
Maya Le Tissier (8/10): United’s best defender by a country mile. Made crucial blocks, cleared off the line, and delivered the assist for the winner. This is what captains do.
Millie Turner (8/10): First appearance since September and marked her return with the match winning goal. Looked rusty at times, but her aerial dominance was crucial. What a way to announce your comeback.
Gabby George (5/10): Hooked at halftime after getting repeatedly destroyed by Godfrey down the left flank. Forgettable first half from the left back.
Midfield & Attack
Lisa Naalsund (6/10): Helped United wrestle back control in the second period after London City dominated the opening 45 minutes. Battled hard in midfield.
Hinata Miyazawa (7/10): One of few United players who looked composed in possession throughout. Kept things ticking over nicely when others were panicking around her.
Simi Awujo (4/10): Hauled off at the break after an ineffective first half. Completely overrun in midfield as London City bossed proceedings early on.
Ellen Wangerheim (5/10): Substituted after an hour, having done virtually nothing. One decent moment, but otherwise invisible against opposition, United should be dominating.
Jess Park (7/10): Went missing for large spells but produced a moment of absolute brilliance to level the scores. This is why United paid big money for her talent.
Lea Schuller (6/10): Worked her socks off up front without getting a sniff of goal. Battled manfully but lacked service for most of the match.
Subs & Manager
Hanna Lundkvist (6/10): Came on at halftime and helped United get a grip on proceedings. Did a better job than George at limiting Godfrey’s influence.
Julia Zigiotti Olme (5/10): Brought on at the break to add control, but gave the ball away sloppily several times. Helped steady the ship slightly though.
Marc Skinner (7/10): His halftime substitutions changed the game, but questions must be asked about why United started so poorly. Seven wins on the bounce is impressive regardless.
Also read: Everton Goalkeeper Signs New Contract Until Summer 2028 as Republic of Ireland International Commits Future to Toffees
Home » Dragon Feeds » United Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”