Injury to Key Defender on International Duty Frustrates Liverpool Boss Gareth Taylor: “Has Come at a Really Bad Time”

Rachel Roberts is famous for being the girlfriend of Liverpool star Andrew Robertson. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Rachel Roberts is a strong and determined woman who built a business from scratch and the amazing fact is that she is very young. The Scottish beauty is on track to become a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Andrew Robertson makes the journey easier and enjoyable for her.

Andrew Robertson has become one of the best full-backs in the world while playing for Liverpool. The Scotsman has helped the team secure several major titles along the way. His career journey has become a motivation for several young supporters around the world. However, many don’t know about his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Rachel Roberts Childhood and Family

Rachel’s date of birth is unknown, which probably indicates the kind of privacy regarding her personal information. Rachel’s parents ensured a comfortable childhood where she had access to an abundance of wealth and luxury.

However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own. Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. We are looking for more information about Juliette’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing girlfriend of Andrew Robertson.

Rachel Roberts Education

Rachel completed her education in Scotland. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. However, we don’t know whether she chose to go to college after that for further studies. She hasn’t shared her educational qualifications yet, but we are keeping a close tab to fetch the information as soon as possible.

https://twitter.com/AndyRobertsonBR/status/1543951298210549760?s=20

Rachel Roberts career

Rachel was passionate about the sports fashion industry from an early age. Due to her enthusiasm in the industry, she decided to start a clothing business named Oro Sport. Her parents also helped her financially and emotionally. They deliver all types of luxury and comfortable clothes worldwide. Rachel’s vision made the company a total success, but still, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights.

Rachel Roberts Net Worth

Rachel hasn’t shared her early earnings yet. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her business. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.

Rachel’s boyfriend, Andrew Robertson, got his big breakthrough after signing for Liverpool. His earnings significantly increased after the transfer. His current earnings are enough to ensure a comfortable life for his family.

Rachel Roberts and Andrew Robertson’s relationship

Andrew Robertson met his girlfriend in school as they were studying in the same institution named St. Ninian’s School in Glasgow. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles. Rachel had high faith in her boyfriend’s career, and when he delivered the Liverpool job, it was a complete victory for both of them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VF0d8Ai50jA

Despite being very busy in their respective fields, the duo meet each other regularly. They haven’t revealed their plans for getting married yet but considering they have spent a decade together, we wouldn’t be surprised if the special news comes soon.

Rachel Roberts Husband Andrew Robertson’s Career

Andrew Robertson is the Scotland national team captain and a left-back for Liverpool in the Premier League. At Liverpool, Robertson has achieved success, taking home trophies like the Premier League in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019. He made his international debut in 2014, and in 2018, he was chosen to lead Scotland in UEFA Euro 2020.

Rachel Roberts and Andrew Robertson’s Children

The duo has two children at this point. On 26 August 2017, they welcomed their first child, a son, named Rocco Robertson. The couple was blessed with another daughter, Aria Robertson in January 2019.

Rachel Robertson and Andrew Robertson enjoying at a party together. (Credits: Instagram)

Rachel Roberts Social media

Rachel is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Rather she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. Robertson respects his girlfriend’s stance regarding social media and doesn’t post a lot of images on his own account either. It is rare to see pictures of the couple together .

