Injury to Key Defender on International Duty Frustrates Liverpool Boss Gareth Taylor: “Has Come at a Really Bad Time”
Liverpool captain Grace Fisk will miss at least 10 days after suffering a calf injury during England duty, ruling her out of Saturday’s crucial WSL clash against Arsenal.
Head coach Gareth Taylor expressed frustration at the timing, particularly given the club’s limited defensive options with Risa Shimizu already sidelined.
Grace Fisk’s Calf Injury Leaves Liverpool Boss Gareth Taylor “Frustrated” Ahead of Arsenal Clash
Fisk withdrew from England’s squad on Monday after picking up the injury in training ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Ghana at St Mary’s Stadium.
The 27-year-old was an unused substitute during England’s 8-0 demolition of China at Wembley on Saturday, having earned her first senior call-up following Katie Reid’s ACL injury in October.
Taylor Faces Selection Headache
Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Taylor confirmed Fisk’s absence compounds existing defensive problems. With Shimizu unavailable and Lucy Parry restricted to limited minutes, the manager faces difficult decisions ahead of fixtures against Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham before the winter break.
Injury-Hit Squad Struggles
Liverpool remain winless in eight WSL matches this season, collecting just two points while sitting bottom of the table.
Recent draws against Brighton and reigning champions Chelsea showed improvement, but the club has been decimated by injuries across the squad. Sophie Roman Haug and Marie Hobinger both suffered ACL injuries days apart, while Alejandra Bernabe has managed only seven minutes all season following her own injury return.
Steph Houghton has urged Liverpool to reinvest the £1 million received from Olivia Smith’s summer sale to Arsenal during January’s transfer window to boost their survival chances.
“Hazel Eyes, Red Hair, 5ft 4in” – The Shocking 1976 Liverpool vs. Everton Women’s Programme That Listed Players By Eye Colour
A 50-year-old match programme from the Liverpool versus Everton women’s charity match reveals just how far the game has progressed, with players described by their hair colour, eye colour and height rather than their footballing ability.
The programme from November 28, 1976, featured wives and girlfriends of Liverpool‘s legendary players in a friendly charity fundraiser dubbed the “Petticoat Derby” by local newspapers. Sue Neal (Phil Neal’s wife), Jean Keegan (Kevin Keegan’s wife) and Barbara Hughes (Emlyn Hughes’ wife) were listed as: “Age 25, hair red, eyes hazel, height 5ft 4in,” “Age 22, hair blonde, eyes blue, height 5ft 4in,” and “Age 28, hair brown, eyes green, height 5ft 3in” respectively.
A Snapshot of a Different Era
Football historian Steve Bolton purchased the programme on eBay and was struck by how dated it appears by modern standards. “Can you imagine England stars like Hannah Hampton, Beth Mead or Millie Bright being labelled in a match day programme today by their eye colour, hair colour and height?” Bolton asks. “It was just a different time back then.”
The match raised hundreds of pounds for charity and was watched by Merseyside legends including John Toshack and Mick Lyons. Sue Neal scored the only goal from 30 yards in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory.
The FA’s 50-Year Ban
The programme represents a transitional period for women’s football. After World War One, women’s teams played friendlies for charities in front of large crowds. But the FA banned matches at its members’ grounds in 1921, claiming they were “unsuitable for females.” That ban lasted until 1971, just five years before this match.
Bolton, who became a historian after discovering his grandmother Lizzy Ashcroft was a great player after World War One, now owns one of the best collections of women’s football memorabilia in private hands. His collection includes programmes dating back to 1921 from every decade since.
“By modern attitudes it is very dated and sexist,” Bolton admits. “However, it is a thing of its time and it is a little piece of history.”
Rachel Roberts – Andrew Robertson Girlfriend, her Family and more
Rachel Roberts is famous for being the girlfriend of Liverpool star Andrew Robertson. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Rachel Roberts is a strong and determined woman who built a business from scratch and the amazing fact is that she is very young. The Scottish beauty is on track to become a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Andrew Robertson makes the journey easier and enjoyable for her.
Andrew Robertson has become one of the best full-backs in the world while playing for Liverpool. The Scotsman has helped the team secure several major titles along the way. His career journey has become a motivation for several young supporters around the world. However, many don’t know about his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
Rachel Roberts Childhood and Family
Rachel’s date of birth is unknown, which probably indicates the kind of privacy regarding her personal information. Rachel’s parents ensured a comfortable childhood where she had access to an abundance of wealth and luxury.
However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own. Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. We are looking for more information about Juliette’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing girlfriend of Andrew Robertson.
Rachel Roberts Education
Rachel completed her education in Scotland. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. However, we don’t know whether she chose to go to college after that for further studies. She hasn’t shared her educational qualifications yet, but we are keeping a close tab to fetch the information as soon as possible.
Rachel Roberts career
Rachel was passionate about the sports fashion industry from an early age. Due to her enthusiasm in the industry, she decided to start a clothing business named Oro Sport. Her parents also helped her financially and emotionally. They deliver all types of luxury and comfortable clothes worldwide. Rachel’s vision made the company a total success, but still, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights.
Rachel Roberts Net Worth
Rachel hasn’t shared her early earnings yet. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her business. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.
Rachel’s boyfriend, Andrew Robertson, got his big breakthrough after signing for Liverpool. His earnings significantly increased after the transfer. His current earnings are enough to ensure a comfortable life for his family.
Rachel Roberts and Andrew Robertson’s relationship
Andrew Robertson met his girlfriend in school as they were studying in the same institution named St. Ninian’s School in Glasgow. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles. Rachel had high faith in her boyfriend’s career, and when he delivered the Liverpool job, it was a complete victory for both of them.
Despite being very busy in their respective fields, the duo meet each other regularly. They haven’t revealed their plans for getting married yet but considering they have spent a decade together, we wouldn’t be surprised if the special news comes soon.
Rachel Roberts Husband Andrew Robertson’s Career
Andrew Robertson is the Scotland national team captain and a left-back for Liverpool in the Premier League. At Liverpool, Robertson has achieved success, taking home trophies like the Premier League in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019. He made his international debut in 2014, and in 2018, he was chosen to lead Scotland in UEFA Euro 2020.
Rachel Roberts and Andrew Robertson’s Children
The duo has two children at this point. On 26 August 2017, they welcomed their first child, a son, named Rocco Robertson. The couple was blessed with another daughter, Aria Robertson in January 2019.
Rachel Roberts Social media
Rachel is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Rather she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. Robertson respects his girlfriend’s stance regarding social media and doesn’t post a lot of images on his own account either. It is rare to see pictures of the couple together .
