Connect with us

Arsenal

INJURY UPDATE FACT CHECK: Has £48 Million Arsenal Star Ruptured his ACL DManchester City Clash?

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Arsenal‘s summer signing Noni Madueke is set for medical scans today after suffering a knee injury during the first half against Manchester City. The winger was substituted at half-time with discomfort in his knee, raising immediate concerns about a potential ACL injury. However, the latest update is that he has not done his ACL.

Read More: (PHOTO) Gabriel Martinelli’s Girlfriend’s Unbelievably Accurate Prediction Comes True Against Manchester City

The Injury Incident

Madueke appeared to struggle with his knee during the opening 45 minutes against City. The 23-year-old showed visible discomfort before being withdrawn at the break as a precautionary measure. Arsenal medical staff acted quickly to prevent any further damage to what could be a serious knee problem.

Medical Assessment Timeline

The former Chelsea winger will undergo comprehensive scans today to determine the exact nature of his injury. ACL injuries would typically require MRI scans to confirm the diagnosis, with results expected within 24 hours. With the latest update, fans can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Noni Madueke ACL Knee Injury
Noni Madueke injury update provided by Ben Jacobs (Via Ben Jacobs/X)

Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Manchester City: Gabriel Martinelli Rescues Point After Late Drama

Impact on Arsenal’s Season

Madueke joined Arsenal from Chelsea for £48 million during the summer transfer window as part of Mikel Arteta’s squad overhaul. The England international was expected to provide width and pace in Arsenal’s attacking system, competing with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli for starting positions.

Arsenal Athletic Club Bilbao 3 things
Noni Madueke in action against Athletic Club (Via X/Gooner Chris)

Had it been confirmed as an ACL injury, Madueke would have face an extended period on the sidelines, sometimes even ending his season. This would have represented a significant blow for both player and club, given Arsenal’s ambitions across multiple competitions this campaign.

Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s Frustrating 1-1 Draw Against Manchester City

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Arsenal

(PHOTO) Gabriel Martinelli’s Girlfriend’s Unbelievably Accurate Prediction Comes True Against Manchester City

Published

17 hours ago

on

September 22, 2025

By

Gabriel Martinelli girlfriend Isabella Rousso stunning prophecy Manchester City prediction

Gabriel Martinelli’s girlfriend Isabella Rousso demonstrated remarkable football insight when her pre-match prediction proved prophetic during Arsenal‘s 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Read More: 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Breaks Arsenal U21 Premier League 2 Scoring Record, Displaces ‘This’ Star Who Just Left the Club

The Prediction That Came True

Before Sunday’s crucial encounter, Martinelli informed his girlfriend he would not be starting against City. Her response proved eerily accurate: “you’ll play against tired legs and you’ll score, you’ll see.” The Brazilian forward indeed came off the bench to rescue a dramatic point with his 93rd-minute equalizer.

Yesterday, Gabi told his girlfriend he wouldn’t be starting. She replied “you’ll play against tired legs and you’ll score, you’ll see”
byu/Cyber_Hobo94 inGunners

Martinelli replaced Jurrien Timber with Arsenal trailing 1-0 to Erling Haaland’s ninth-minute opener. His introduction alongside Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze transformed Arsenal’s attacking threat during the closing stages.

Read More: BREAKING: Major Boardroom Changes To Happen at Arsenal, 3 Key Members Will Join the Club

The Dramatic Equalizer From Gabriel Martinelli That had his Girlfriend’s Prediction Come True

The prediction materialized in stoppage time when Eze’s precise through-ball found Martinelli’s run behind City’s defense. The substitute striker produced a composed finish to salvage a crucial point for the Gunners, extending their unbeaten run against City to six matches.

Arsenal Player Ratings
Arsenal’s Brazilian midfielder #11 Gabriel Martinelli (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Isabella’s Instagram story captured her celebration with “VAMOOOOOOOOOO” (Let’s go) and “pride pride pride pride you deserve it,” showing her emotional investment in her boyfriend’s success.

Read More: How things looked in the English Premier League when Arsenal last faced Bolton Wanderers?

Tactical Impact

Martinelli’s late introduction exploited exactly what Isabella predicted – tired legs in City’s defense. His pace and directness troubled City’s backline, which had been relatively comfortable containing Arsenal’s static first-half performance.

The substitute’s goal maintained Arsenal’s impressive record against their title rivals, though the draw leaves them trailing Liverpool in the early Premier League standings. Isabella’s football knowledge proved as sharp as her boyfriend’s finishing instincts.

Read More: What Was Arsenal’s Starting XI When Granit Xhaka Last Played Against Sunderland?

Continue Reading

Arsenal

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Manchester City: Gabriel Martinelli Rescues Point After Late Drama

Published

17 hours ago

on

September 22, 2025

By

Arsenal Player Ratings

Arsenal salvaged a dramatic 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium, with Gabriel Martinelli’s 93rd-minute equalizer canceling out Erling Haaland’s early opener. Mikel Arteta’s conservative team selection nearly cost his side all three points.

The Standout Performer:

Eberechi Eze – 8/10 The Arsenal substitute transformed the game immediately after his half-time introduction. His volleyed effort forced Donnarumma into an early save, and his brilliant pass through the gap created opportunities for teammates.

Most crucially, his precise through-ball found Martinelli for the dramatic equalizer, proving his value as an impact player.

Read More: 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Breaks Arsenal U21 Premier League 2 Scoring Record, Displaces ‘This’ Star Who Just Left the Club

The Solid Showings:

Noni Madueke – 7/10 Arsenal’s most dangerous attacking threat in the first half, consistently beating his marker and driving to the byline. His crosses into dangerous areas deserved better finishing, and his shot forced a quality save from Donnarumma.

Gabriel Martinelli – 8/10 The Brazilian became Arsenal’s hero once again, scoring the vital equalizer in stoppage time. His late introduction provided the pace and directness that had been missing from Arsenal’s static first-half performance.

Arsenal Manchester City 3 things learned
Gabriel Martinelli watches as his chip goes past Gianluigi Donnarumma (Via Irish Times)

Jurrien Timber – 7/10 Defensively solid throughout despite early booking for fouling Doku. His tenacious approach kept Arsenal competitive down the right flank, though he couldn’t provide the attacking outlet needed against City’s structure.

Other Ratings:

William Saliba – 7/10 Faced an impossible situation for City’s goal, caught in a two-on-one scenario. Distributed effectively from the back as Arsenal pressed for an equalizer.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 7/10 Reliable defensive display, only vulnerable when caught high up the pitch during Arsenal’s attacking phases.

David Raya – 6/10 Beaten by Haaland’s clinical finish but produced crucial second-half save to prevent City doubling their advantage.

Bukayo Saka – 6/10 Showed promising signs on his injury return with driving runs and crossing attempts, though couldn’t quite rediscover his pre-injury sharpness.

Riccardo Calafiori – 6/10 His speculative cross led directly to City’s counter-attack goal. Late wasteful shot from distance frustrated supporters.

Martin Zubimendi – 6/10 Accurate distribution to wide areas but lacked attacking creativity when Arsenal needed penetration through the middle.

Declan Rice – 6/10 Focused on forward passing and delivered dangerous corner kicks without creating clear-cut opportunities.

Leandro Trossard – 6/10 Peripheral influence in first half, moved centrally after Martinelli’s introduction but struggled to impose himself.

Mikel Merino – 5/10 The controversial selection proved problematic, losing possession in dangerous areas and offering limited attacking threat before his half-time substitution.

Viktor Gyökeres – 5/10 Isolated figure in attack, highlighting the absence of Kai Havertz’s ability to drop deep and link play in crucial matches.

Read More: Ranking Arsenal’s 5 previous London signings: Sol Campbell, Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice

Continue Reading

Arsenal

3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s Frustrating 1-1 Draw Against Manchester City

Published

19 hours ago

on

September 21, 2025

By

Arsenal Manchester City 3 things learned

Arsenal rescued a dramatic late point through Gabriel Martinelli‘s 93rd-minute equalizer after Erling Haaland’s ninth-minute opener had looked set to give Manchester City victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Read More: 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Breaks Arsenal U21 Premier League 2 Scoring Record, Displaces ‘This’ Star Who Just Left the Club

Mikel Arteta Once Again Failed to Release the Handbrake Against a Big Team

Mikel Arteta’s midfield selection exposed his cautious approach against elite opposition. Starting with Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, and Declan Rice represented an overly defensive mentality that stifled Arsenal’s attacking threat for the majority of the encounter.

All three midfielders offer similar profiles – defensively solid but lacking the creative spark needed to unlock City’s organized structure. This conservative approach allowed City to control proceedings comfortably until Arsenal’s late surge, highlighting Arteta’s recurring reluctance to take tactical risks against top-six rivals.

The handbrake mentality prevented Arsenal from capitalizing on home advantage and early momentum, ultimately requiring a moment of individual brilliance to salvage anything from the fixture.

Read More: BREAKING: Major Boardroom Changes To Happen at Arsenal, 3 Key Members Will Join the Club

Trossard Is Better As a Super-Sub

Leandro Trossard’s impact came from the bench once again, highlighting his value as Arsenal’s ultimate game-changer. His introduction provided the energy and directness that had been missing from Arsenal’s static attacking play throughout the first hour.

The Belgian’s late cameo helped create the conditions for Martinelli’s equalizer, demonstrating his ability to influence matches without requiring a starting role. His skillset appears perfectly suited to exploiting tired defenses rather than starting encounters against well-organized opponents.

Read More: How This Meme Proves Arsenal Can Win the Treble This Season?

Liverpool Might Be Runaway Winners If This Trend Continues

Arsenal’s inability to beat direct title rivals continues a concerning pattern that could prove costly. With Liverpool already establishing early season momentum, dropped points in crucial head-to-head encounters will hand the title initiative to Anfield.

Mikel Arteta Anfield Liverpool Arsenal
Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot (via Tribuna)

These draws against elite opposition, while avoiding defeat, fail to close gaps at the summit when maximum points are essential for title challenges.

Read More: Mikel Arteta’s Champions League Excellence: The Numbers That Define Arsenal’s Tactical Evolution

Continue Reading

Home » Teams » Arsenal » INJURY UPDATE FACT CHECK: Has £48 Million Arsenal Star Ruptured his ACL DManchester City Clash?

Trending