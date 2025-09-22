INJURY UPDATE FACT CHECK: Has £48 Million Arsenal Star Ruptured his ACL DManchester City Clash?

Arsenal‘s summer signing Noni Madueke is set for medical scans today after suffering a knee injury during the first half against Manchester City. The winger was substituted at half-time with discomfort in his knee, raising immediate concerns about a potential ACL injury. However, the latest update is that he has not done his ACL.

The Injury Incident

Madueke appeared to struggle with his knee during the opening 45 minutes against City. The 23-year-old showed visible discomfort before being withdrawn at the break as a precautionary measure. Arsenal medical staff acted quickly to prevent any further damage to what could be a serious knee problem.

Medical Assessment Timeline

The former Chelsea winger will undergo comprehensive scans today to determine the exact nature of his injury. ACL injuries would typically require MRI scans to confirm the diagnosis, with results expected within 24 hours. With the latest update, fans can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Noni Madueke injury update provided by Ben Jacobs (Via Ben Jacobs/X)

Impact on Arsenal’s Season

Madueke joined Arsenal from Chelsea for £48 million during the summer transfer window as part of Mikel Arteta’s squad overhaul. The England international was expected to provide width and pace in Arsenal’s attacking system, competing with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli for starting positions.

Noni Madueke in action against Athletic Club (Via X/Gooner Chris)

Had it been confirmed as an ACL injury, Madueke would have face an extended period on the sidelines, sometimes even ending his season. This would have represented a significant blow for both player and club, given Arsenal’s ambitions across multiple competitions this campaign.

