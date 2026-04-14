Inside World Football: W7F targets London expansion with WSL clubs in major $1.5m May tournament

World Sevens Football is set to debut its high-octane 7v7 format in England this May as eight Barclays Women’s Super League clubs prepare to compete for a massive $1.5 million prize pool.

Elite London Expansion

The inaugural London Edition of World Sevens Football will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium from May 28 to May 30.

World Sevens Football is coming to London from 28-30 May. 🎟️ Get your tickets now at https://t.co/DOKmGE4GT3



Don’t wait. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/YvutAKBioI — World Sevens Football (@worldsevens_) April 14, 2026

This expansion follows successful international events in Estoril and Fort Lauderdale last year. By scheduling the tournament immediately prior to the Women’s FA Cup Final on May 31, organizers aim to create a concentrated festival of elite women’s football in the capital.

Co-founder Jen Mackesy noted that the move targets league-specific formats to deliver world-class football and real value for clubs.

Premier Participants Confirmed

Manchester United Women and Aston Villa Women are the first two sides confirmed for the eight-team roster. Ameesh Manek, Director of Football Operations at Manchester United, expressed that the squad is looking forward to the innovative format after enjoying previous events.

🤯 ¡ULTIMA HORA!



⚽️ Los organizadores del World Sevens Football acaban de anunciar que el torneo se disputará del 28 al 30 de mayo en Londres, Inglaterra



🏟 De los 8 equipos participantes, ya hay dos confirmados: Aston Villa y Manchester United



El nombre de los otros seis… pic.twitter.com/bd5TqIBMQx — Espartanas MX (@espartanasmx) April 13, 2026

Aston Villa managing director Maggie Murphy added that the competition brings a different kind of energy to the game. While the remaining six participants will be announced soon, the focus remains on bridging the gap between standard league play and fast-paced tournament structures.

Financial and Strategic Goals

The tournament features 30-minute matches and rolling substitutions to maintain intensity. Beyond the pitch, W7F Chief Claire Bloomfield highlighted the strategic goal of unlocking new commercial opportunities and digital content.

Aston Villa Women are delighted to announce their participation in @WorldSevens_ first-ever London edition 🟣



Eight teams across the #BarclaysWSL will form the new league-specific tournament, taking place 28 – 30 May at Brentford FC’s Gtech Community Stadium 🏟️ — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) April 13, 2026

By utilizing existing WSL rivalries, the event looks to capitalize on the massive growth of the women’s game in England. With $1.5 million on the line, the London Edition represents a significant financial boost for participating clubs as the domestic season reaches its climax.

Manchester United and Aston Villa are the first confirmed participants in the third World Sevens tournament the London edition, which will take place at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium between May 28-30. The winners will receive $500,000 prize money, the runners-up $250,000. pic.twitter.com/aLJ6habsTo — Asif Burhan (@AsifBurhan) April 13, 2026

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