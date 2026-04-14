Women's Super League
Inside World Football: W7F targets London expansion with WSL clubs in major $1.5m May tournament
World Sevens Football is set to debut its high-octane 7v7 format in England this May as eight Barclays Women’s Super League clubs prepare to compete for a massive $1.5 million prize pool.
Elite London Expansion
The inaugural London Edition of World Sevens Football will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium from May 28 to May 30.
This expansion follows successful international events in Estoril and Fort Lauderdale last year. By scheduling the tournament immediately prior to the Women’s FA Cup Final on May 31, organizers aim to create a concentrated festival of elite women’s football in the capital.
Co-founder Jen Mackesy noted that the move targets league-specific formats to deliver world-class football and real value for clubs.
Premier Participants Confirmed
Manchester United Women and Aston Villa Women are the first two sides confirmed for the eight-team roster. Ameesh Manek, Director of Football Operations at Manchester United, expressed that the squad is looking forward to the innovative format after enjoying previous events.
Aston Villa managing director Maggie Murphy added that the competition brings a different kind of energy to the game. While the remaining six participants will be announced soon, the focus remains on bridging the gap between standard league play and fast-paced tournament structures.
Financial and Strategic Goals
The tournament features 30-minute matches and rolling substitutions to maintain intensity. Beyond the pitch, W7F Chief Claire Bloomfield highlighted the strategic goal of unlocking new commercial opportunities and digital content.
By utilizing existing WSL rivalries, the event looks to capitalize on the massive growth of the women’s game in England. With $1.5 million on the line, the London Edition represents a significant financial boost for participating clubs as the domestic season reaches its climax.
Also read: Daughter of Scotland and Rangers Icon David Weir Lands First Senior Call Up as Kenzie Weir Receives Maiden Selection
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs. Aston Villa WSL Fixture Rescheduled to ‘This’ Date as Champions League Semi Final Progression Forces Date Change
Arsenal Women’s trip to Villa Park has been moved to Saturday May 9 with a noon kick off after the Gunners secured their place in the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi finals.
The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, giving fans plenty of opportunity to watch what promises to be a fascinating encounter between two sides with very different objectives for the remainder of the season.
Arsenal are offering subsidised coach travel for supporters making the journey to Birmingham, with full ticket and travel information available through the club’s official website. This is a smart touch from the Gunners, who clearly want a strong away following at Villa Park for what could be a significant fixture in their WSL title push.
Champions League Success Disrupts Domestic Schedule
Arsenal’s progression through the Women’s Champions League continues to create scheduling headaches for the WSL, though these are the problems every ambitious club wants to have. Defending European champions are naturally expected to go deep into these competitions, and the fixture calendar inevitably suffers as a result.
The Gunners have been forced to reschedule multiple domestic fixtures this season due to their continental commitments, placing considerable demands on Renee Slegers’ squad during the business end of the campaign. Managing that workload while competing on two fronts remains the ultimate test of squad depth.
Villa Desperate for Points in Tight WSL Midtable Battle
The rescheduled date carries huge significance for Aston Villa, who currently sit ninth with three matches remaining and desperately need points to finish the season strongly.
Villa are just one point behind Brighton in sixth, meaning this Arsenal fixture on May 9 could prove absolutely decisive in determining where Natalia Arroyo’s side finish their transitional campaign. Arsenal will be formidable opponents regardless of where their own title ambitions stand by then.
Also read: Arsenal Women Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger Steps Up Recovery From Long Term Injury as Austrian International Returns to Training Pitch Six Months After ACL Surgery
Aston Villa
Aston Villa Record £113.6 Million Profit on Women’s Team and Warehouse Sale as NSWE Transactions Rescue Club From PSR Crisis
Aston Villa’s accounts for the year ended June 30, 2025, published on Companies House, reveal the club booked a combined £113.6 million profit from selling their women’s team and The Warehouse operating rights to NSWE, the holding company of billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.
The £77.6 million profit came from the disposal of Aston Villa Women’s Football Club Limited, with a further £36 million generated from The Warehouse sale.
Both transactions are subject to the Premier League’s associated party transaction rules, meaning the governing body must still determine whether the valuations reflect genuine fair market value. The club could be forced to adjust the figures if the Premier League concludes otherwise.
Selling your own women’s team to your own holding company and calling it a profit is a creative accounting exercise that makes an absolute mockery of financial regulation.
PSR Loophole Saves Aston Villa From Player Fire Sales
Villa explicitly stated both businesses were repositioned within the wider group structure to facilitate external investment without requiring investors to put money directly into the men’s football team.
Chelsea used the identical trick previously, and from the 2026/27 season, Premier League clubs will be banned from selling assets such as hotels and women’s teams to themselves to circumvent financial rules, with Squad Cost Ratio replacing PSR next term. The timing was everything for Villa, who got this deal over the line just in time.
Warehouse Project Still Awaiting Green Light
Despite the profit booked on The Warehouse disposal, the venue development continues awaiting full planning approval. Ownership of Aston Villa Women now sits at 90 per cent with NSWE and 10 per cent with a US-based company, whose involvement was crucial in justifying the overall valuation to the Premier League.
The women’s team continues operating within the same group structure regardless. Nothing fundamentally changed except the accounting treatment, which tells you everything about what PSR was really designed to achieve.
Also read: WSL Football Launch New Official App After Consulting 2000 Fan Testers During Development to Create Best Possible Experience
Chelsea Dragon
Young Chelsea Stars Help England Under 23s Reach Euro Final as Lexi Potter and Chloe Sarwie Named in Starting XI for 1-0 Netherlands Victory
Chelsea’s Lexi Potter and Chloe Sarwie were both named in the starting XI as England Under 23s progressed to the final of the WU23 European Competition with a 1-0 win over the Netherlands on Monday.
Blues goalkeeper Katie Cox who is currently on loan at Aberdeen was also named on the bench for the semi final clash which took place at the Murcia Stadium.
London City Lionesses striker Isobel Goodwin bagged the only goal of the game while Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating made a crucial save in the final stages to preserve the clean sheet which sent England through to the final.
Potter Played Opening 74 Minutes
Midfielder Potter who has made three starts and nine substitute appearances for the Chelsea first team this season played the opening 74 minutes of the semi final. She was substituted for Everton’s Laila Harbert as England managed the game in the closing stages which demonstrates her growing importance at international level.
The midfielder has been a regular feature in Sonia Bompastor’s squad this campaign. Her performances for Chelsea have been rewarded with consistent selection for the Under 23s which showcases her development trajectory under the French coach.
Sarwie Earns Player of Match Award
Sarwie earned the Player of the Match award for her efforts at left wing back which is absolutely brilliant recognition. The 17 year old made a key intervention in the second half to snuff out a Netherlands attempt while also contributing in attack with her forward runs.
The defender made her first Chelsea start against London City Lionesses on March 21 and has made a further five substitute appearances under Bompastor. Those contributions have been recognised on the international stage as the teenager has been made a key member of the Under 23 squad playing above her age category which highlights her exceptional talent.
Also read: WSL Football Launch New Official App After Consulting 2000 Fan Testers During Development to Create Best Possible Experience
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