Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town Women Sign Kit Graham Permanently and Rosie Livingstone From Hibernian on Two Year Deals
Ipswich Town Women have completed two significant summer signings, securing forward Kit Graham permanently from Tottenham Hotspur and winger Rosie Livingstone from Hibernian on two year contracts. Both additions strengthen Town’s attacking options ahead of the new campaign as the club target sustained progression in Women’s Super League 2.
Graham returns after an impressive loan spell from Spurs that proved instrumental in Ipswich’s survival push. The forward’s sharp finishing and timing around the penalty area, particularly her long range efforts against Birmingham City, directly contributed to securing WSL2 status. Her permanent deal becomes effective from 1 July, rewarding the impact she delivered during her temporary spell.
Livingstone Arrives From Scottish Football With Strong Pedigree
Livingstone, aged 20, brings proven creativity and goal threat after an outstanding 2025-26 campaign with Hibernian.
The winger made 101 senior appearances for Hibs, scoring 22 goals, with last season delivering seven goals and 13 assists across 35 games. She earned Hibernian’s Player of the Year recognition and won the PFA Scotland Young Player award following an impressive curling finish against Edinburgh rivals.
The Scottish international represents significant attacking depth, having featured at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-23 levels for her country.
Ambition Drives Town’s Strategic Building
Technical Director Sean Burt praised both signings, acknowledging the obstacles navigated to complete Livingstone’s transfer as evidence of genuine commitment from all parties. Graham’s permanent return underlines Town’s direction, while Livingstone’s arrival adds pace, creativity and proven end-product.
These signings demonstrate genuine ambition beyond survival. Ipswich clearly target climbing the Championship table rather than simply consolidating WSL2 status. That trajectory feels increasingly achievable with these attacking reinforcements.
Also read: Kit Graham Seals Permanent Ipswich Town Move After Being Released by Tottenham
Ipswich Town
Kit Graham Seals Permanent Ipswich Town Move After Being Released by Tottenham
Ipswich Town Women have completed the permanent signing of forward Kit Graham on a two-year contract following her release by Tottenham Hotspur. The 30-year-old joined Ipswich on loan in January 2026 and made an immediate impression, scoring twice in 10 appearances to help the club secure their WSL 2 status for a second consecutive season.
Graham’s two goals came in the same match, both long-range strikes in a 3-0 victory over Birmingham City that proved crucial to Town’s survival push. Her contributions on and off the pitch left Sean Burt and his coaching staff in no doubt that making the deal permanent was the right call.
Six Years at Tottenham Come to an End
Graham’s Tottenham chapter spanned six years and 91 appearances across all competitions, delivering 11 goals for the Lilywhites. She was part of the club’s historic debut WSL season in 2019-20 and played in all five matches of their remarkable 2023-24 FA Cup Final run.
However, two ACL injuries in successive seasons disrupted her Spurs career significantly. She suffered the second devastating blow during pre-season training ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, only returning to full training in the summer of 2025 before joining Ipswich in January.
Building Blocks in Ipswich
The permanent move arrives at a pivotal moment for Ipswich, who are actively shaping their squad ahead of the 2026-27 WSL 2 campaign. Graham becomes the third player to commit to the project this summer, following captain Maria Boswell and midfielder Leah Mitchell, who both recently extended their contracts. The club also appointed Matt Pooley as assistant manager, adding further experience to the technical setup.
Technical Director Sean Burt made clear that Graham’s influence extended well beyond her goal contributions, praising her professionalism and the impact she had on the group throughout her loan spell.
Also read: Chelsea Winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Closing In on Lyon Move After Difficult Season at Stamford Bridge
Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town Women Awarded PGA Licence as Joe Sheehan Oversees Academy Revolution
Ipswich Town Women received a conditional Professional Game Academy licence for the 2026-27 season on May 21, 2026.
The PGA replaced the old WSL Academy scheme in 2023 and targets players aged 14 to 20 within a structured elite development pathway. For a WSL2 club still establishing identity at second tier level, this represents genuine forward thinking.
Sheehan’s Second Chance to Build Something
Former first team manager Joe Sheehan takes charge of the programme in his newly created role as Head of Player Development and PGA Manager. Sheehan left the head coach position in January 2026 after Ipswich sat twelfth in WSL2 but clearly retains the trust of the club’s hierarchy.
His appointment to oversee the academy makes perfect sense given his intimate knowledge of the club’s culture and playing philosophy. Whether his methods translate better to development football than first team management remains to be seen, but he deserves this opportunity.
Homegrown Success Already Evident
Ipswich already possess a proven track record of academy development that others envy. Captain Maria Boswell, Sophie Peskett, Megan Wearing, Leah Mitchell, Lucy O’Brien and Paige Peake all progressed through the youth system into senior football.
That pipeline represents genuine competitive advantage. The PGA structure will formalise and strengthen that pathway by introducing Under 21 competition against academies from WSL and WSL2 clubs nationally.
Building Infrastructure That Matters
A £30 million training ground redevelopment at Playford Road completed in summer 2026 provides the physical foundation needed to attract Suffolk’s best young talent. Without elite facilities, elite development remains aspirational. The PGA licence combined with new training infrastructure creates genuine long-term sustainability. Ipswich are building something quietly impressive while others make headlines. Sometimes unglamorous planning matters more than expensive transfers.
Also read: FA Set to Change FA Youth Cup Final Venue Rules After Manchester City vs Manchester United Row Over 6,000 Capacity Ground
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Recall Vivienne Lia and Maddie Earl From Loan Spells at Nottingham Forest and Ipswich as Gunners Continue Youth Development Review
Arsenal have recalled teenagers Vivienne Lia and Maddie Earl from their respective loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town, bringing both young players back to the club. The recalls follow a series of recent changes involving Arsenal loanees as Renee Slegers continues to review playing time opportunities for the club’s academy graduates.
Lia, a 19 year old England youth winger, made 12 appearances for Nottingham Forest during her loan spell in the WSL2. The academy product showed flashes of her potential, but Arsenal have clearly decided they want to assess her development closer to home.
Earl Returns After Adobe FA Cup Heroics
Maddie Earl joined Ipswich on loan at the start of the season and made five starts plus three substitute appearances during her time with the Tractor Girls. Her standout moment came in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup away clash with AFC Portchester, where she scored once and provided an assist in a dominant 5-0 victory.
That goal proved to be Earl’s only strike during her spell at Ipswich, earning her the Baller of the Round award for her performance. The 19 year old clearly has quality but perhaps struggled to make a consistent impact at senior level.
Pattern Emerging With Arsenal Loanees
These recalls follow the recent situation involving Cecily Wellesley Smith, whose Leicester loan was cut short before she was immediately sent to Swedish side Rosengard after concerns over limited playing time. Arsenal are clearly taking a proactive approach to ensuring their young talents get the football they need.
Neither Nottingham Forest nor Arsenal have issued detailed statements on the decisions, though both clubs confirmed the recalls. This suggests Arsenal are actively monitoring all their loanees and will not hesitate to make changes if development opportunities are not materializing.
Also read: Sonia Bompastor Vows Chelsea WFC Will Fight Until the End for WSL Title Despite Nine Point Deficit to Manchester City After Arsenal Defeat
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