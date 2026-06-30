Ipswich Town Women Sign Kit Graham Permanently and Rosie Livingstone From Hibernian on Two Year Deals

Ipswich Town Women have completed two significant summer signings, securing forward Kit Graham permanently from Tottenham Hotspur and winger Rosie Livingstone from Hibernian on two year contracts. Both additions strengthen Town’s attacking options ahead of the new campaign as the club target sustained progression in Women’s Super League 2.

🤝 The club is delighted to announce that Kit Graham has signed for Ipswich Town Women on a permanent two-year contract. — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) June 26, 2026

Graham returns after an impressive loan spell from Spurs that proved instrumental in Ipswich’s survival push. The forward’s sharp finishing and timing around the penalty area, particularly her long range efforts against Birmingham City, directly contributed to securing WSL2 status. Her permanent deal becomes effective from 1 July, rewarding the impact she delivered during her temporary spell.

Let's keep building. 🧱 pic.twitter.com/OVes57dVuP — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) June 26, 2026

Livingstone Arrives From Scottish Football With Strong Pedigree

Livingstone, aged 20, brings proven creativity and goal threat after an outstanding 2025-26 campaign with Hibernian.

See you soon! 👋 pic.twitter.com/avlaD1zec7 — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) June 26, 2026

The winger made 101 senior appearances for Hibs, scoring 22 goals, with last season delivering seven goals and 13 assists across 35 games. She earned Hibernian’s Player of the Year recognition and won the PFA Scotland Young Player award following an impressive curling finish against Edinburgh rivals.

We can confirm that Rosie Livingstone has joined Women’s Super League 2 side Ipswich Town on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.



Best of luck, Rosie! — Hibernian Women (@HibernianWomen) June 29, 2026

The Scottish international represents significant attacking depth, having featured at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-23 levels for her country.

🤝 The club is excited to announce the signing of Rosie Livingstone, who joins on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Hibernian. — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) June 29, 2026

Ambition Drives Town’s Strategic Building

Technical Director Sean Burt praised both signings, acknowledging the obstacles navigated to complete Livingstone’s transfer as evidence of genuine commitment from all parties. Graham’s permanent return underlines Town’s direction, while Livingstone’s arrival adds pace, creativity and proven end-product.

What to expect from our latest addition. 💬 — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) June 29, 2026

These signings demonstrate genuine ambition beyond survival. Ipswich clearly target climbing the Championship table rather than simply consolidating WSL2 status. That trajectory feels increasingly achievable with these attacking reinforcements.

Also read: Kit Graham Seals Permanent Ipswich Town Move After Being Released by Tottenham