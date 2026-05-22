Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town Women Awarded PGA Licence as Joe Sheehan Oversees Academy Revolution
Ipswich Town Women received a conditional Professional Game Academy licence for the 2026-27 season on May 21, 2026.
The PGA replaced the old WSL Academy scheme in 2023 and targets players aged 14 to 20 within a structured elite development pathway. For a WSL2 club still establishing identity at second tier level, this represents genuine forward thinking.
Sheehan’s Second Chance to Build Something
Former first team manager Joe Sheehan takes charge of the programme in his newly created role as Head of Player Development and PGA Manager. Sheehan left the head coach position in January 2026 after Ipswich sat twelfth in WSL2 but clearly retains the trust of the club’s hierarchy.
His appointment to oversee the academy makes perfect sense given his intimate knowledge of the club’s culture and playing philosophy. Whether his methods translate better to development football than first team management remains to be seen, but he deserves this opportunity.
Homegrown Success Already Evident
Ipswich already possess a proven track record of academy development that others envy. Captain Maria Boswell, Sophie Peskett, Megan Wearing, Leah Mitchell, Lucy O’Brien and Paige Peake all progressed through the youth system into senior football.
That pipeline represents genuine competitive advantage. The PGA structure will formalise and strengthen that pathway by introducing Under 21 competition against academies from WSL and WSL2 clubs nationally.
Building Infrastructure That Matters
A £30 million training ground redevelopment at Playford Road completed in summer 2026 provides the physical foundation needed to attract Suffolk’s best young talent. Without elite facilities, elite development remains aspirational. The PGA licence combined with new training infrastructure creates genuine long-term sustainability. Ipswich are building something quietly impressive while others make headlines. Sometimes unglamorous planning matters more than expensive transfers.
Also read: FA Set to Change FA Youth Cup Final Venue Rules After Manchester City vs Manchester United Row Over 6,000 Capacity Ground
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Recall Vivienne Lia and Maddie Earl From Loan Spells at Nottingham Forest and Ipswich as Gunners Continue Youth Development Review
Arsenal have recalled teenagers Vivienne Lia and Maddie Earl from their respective loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town, bringing both young players back to the club. The recalls follow a series of recent changes involving Arsenal loanees as Renee Slegers continues to review playing time opportunities for the club’s academy graduates.
Lia, a 19 year old England youth winger, made 12 appearances for Nottingham Forest during her loan spell in the WSL2. The academy product showed flashes of her potential, but Arsenal have clearly decided they want to assess her development closer to home.
Earl Returns After Adobe FA Cup Heroics
Maddie Earl joined Ipswich on loan at the start of the season and made five starts plus three substitute appearances during her time with the Tractor Girls. Her standout moment came in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup away clash with AFC Portchester, where she scored once and provided an assist in a dominant 5-0 victory.
That goal proved to be Earl’s only strike during her spell at Ipswich, earning her the Baller of the Round award for her performance. The 19 year old clearly has quality but perhaps struggled to make a consistent impact at senior level.
Pattern Emerging With Arsenal Loanees
These recalls follow the recent situation involving Cecily Wellesley Smith, whose Leicester loan was cut short before she was immediately sent to Swedish side Rosengard after concerns over limited playing time. Arsenal are clearly taking a proactive approach to ensuring their young talents get the football they need.
Neither Nottingham Forest nor Arsenal have issued detailed statements on the decisions, though both clubs confirmed the recalls. This suggests Arsenal are actively monitoring all their loanees and will not hesitate to make changes if development opportunities are not materializing.
Also read: Sonia Bompastor Vows Chelsea WFC Will Fight Until the End for WSL Title Despite Nine Point Deficit to Manchester City After Arsenal Defeat
Arsenal
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ainsley Maitland-Niles is an English professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Ligue 1 Club, Lyon and in this article, we will see about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ainsley Cory Maitland-Niles, born on 29 August 1997, is an English professional footballer who primarily plays as a central midfielder or full-back. Currently, he is playing for the Ligue 1 club, Lyon. He was also part of top english clubs like Arsenal and Southampton.
Maitland-Niles is known for his versatility, technical skills, and ability to contribute both in attack and defence. His loan spells have provided him with valuable experience and opportunities to further develop his game.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles’s Net Worth and Salary
Ainsley Maitland-Niles is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £17 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €10.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a decent salary of £4 Million per year playing for Lyon. With a cracking season, Ainsley is sure to increase his value.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Club Career
At the age of six, Maitland-Niles enrolled in Arsenal’s academy and rose through the ranks. At the age of 17, he made his professional debut for Arsenal on December 9, 2014, against Galatasaray in a UEFA Champions League game. He surpassed the first player in terms of age to play for Arsenal in the Champions League. He made his Premier League debut in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United four days later.
Maitland-Niles spent the 2015–16 season on loan at Ipswich Town, where he appeared in 32 games and scored twice. The next year, he returned to Arsenal and gradually became a consistent member of the first squad. Maitland-Niles made 28 appearances in all competitions in Arsene Wenger’s final season as manager and committed to the team long-term in June 2018.
During the 2019–20 season, Maitland-Niles continued to feature prominently for Arsenal. He scored his first goal for the club in a Premier League match against Liverpool and also scored in the UEFA Europa League against Stade Rennais. He played as a right-back for much of the season due to injuries to other players.
In the following seasons, Maitland-Niles had loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Roma. He joined West Brom on loan in February 2021 until the end of the season. In January 2022, he moved to Roma on loan for the remainder of the season. Later, in September 2022, he joined Southampton on a season-long loan. He left Arsenal and joined Southampton. Ainsley moved to Lyon after a season with Southampton. He has scored 3 goals in 69 matches for the club.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles International Career
Maitland-Niles has represented England at various youth levels, from under-17 to senior level. He won the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup with England’s U-20 team, and he made his senior debut for the national team in September 2020.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Family
Ainsley Maitland-Niles was born on 29 August 1997 in Goodmayes, England. His father’s name is not known and his mother’s name is Jule Niles they both struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He has a brother Cordi Fletcher. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Ainsley Maitland Niles’s wife – Katya
The Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Katya. The couple got married in June 2022 and has been a joyful pair. The couple is expecting a baby. she is pregnant. The proud father waiting to spend time with his young kid.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Sponsors and Endorsements
Ainsley Maitland-Niles has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Cars and Tattoos
Ainsley Maitland-Niles’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has not inked his skin yet.
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AC Milan
Asmir Begovic – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Asmir Begovic is a Bosnian professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for EFL Championship club Leicester City and for the Bosnian national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Asmir Begovic joined the Premier League club Everton from Italian club AC Milan in 2021. He is a talented and experienced goalkeeper who has established himself as one of the best in the Premier League and Europe. He is currently the backup goalkeeper for the English keeper Jordan Pickford at Everton.
Asmir represents Bosnia and Herzegovina’s national team and has been a great leader for the team with experience over 50 appearances for the national team. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Asmir Begovic’s Net Worth and Salary
Asmir is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £22 m as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €3.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £676,000 per year playing for Leicester City.
Asmir Begovic Club Career
Asmir began his career at Portsmouth, before moving to Stoke City in 2010. He spent five seasons with the Potters, becoming their first-choice goalkeeper and earning a reputation as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League.
In 2015, Begovic joined Chelsea as a backup to Thibaut Courtois, but still managed to make over 50 appearances for the club across all competitions, including starting in the Premier League and Champions League. He then moved on to AFC Bournemouth in 2017, where he played for two seasons before joining AC Milan in 2019.
After a loan period with AC Milan for 6 months, he joined the Premier League club Everton on 20 July 2021 on a 12-month contract with an option to extend for a further year. He made his premier league for Everton debut against Aston Villa on 18 September 18 and the match resulted in a 3-0 loss. The footballer moved to Leicester City for the 2025 EFL Championship season.
Asmir Begovic International Career
Begovic has represented Bosnia and Herzegovina since 2008, earning over 50 caps and serving as their captain. He played a crucial role in their qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, their first major tournament as an independent nation.
After the World Cup, Begovic continued to be a regular starter for the national team, helping them qualify for the 2016 European Championship and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He was also appointed as the team’s captain, a role he held for several years. The goalkeeper was a part of the national team for 11 years.
Asmir Begovic Family
Asmir was born on 20 June 1987 in Trebinje, SR Bosnia and Herzegovina, Yugoslavia. His parents are Amir and Ajnija Begovic. His father Amir, was also a goalkeeper who played for Leotar and Iskra Bugojno whilst his mother, Ajnija, hails from Stolac.
The Begović family fled the Bosnian War to Germany when Asmir was four years old, where he began to play organized football with the local youth club FC Kirchhausen in Heilbronn. When he was 10, his family moved to Edmonton in Canada. Throughout Asmirs football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially.
Asmir Begovic’s Wife – Nicolle Begovic
Asmir Begovic is married to Nicolle Begovic. She is a dedicated equestrian athlete with a resolute approach and commitment to the much-loved sport of Dressage. With a strong commitment and high expectations of the sport to which she has dedicated herself full-time, Nicolle demands high expectations of herself and her approach to the discipline she loves with a passion. The couple also has two daughters. the name of the eldest daughter is Taylor. The youngest one’s name is not available.
Asmir Begovic Sponsors and Endorsements
The Goalkeeper has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. But Asmir is the founder of the Asmir Begovic Foundation. This is a non-profit organization that has been created to help needy children. It also helps to build and rebuild recreational facilities in England and Bosnia.
Asmir Begovic Cars and Tattoos
Asmir Begovic has been spotted driving a Jeep in the streets of Bournemouth. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
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