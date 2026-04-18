Internationals
Iran Women Football Players Thank Australian Government for Protection as Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh Express Their Desire
Iranian women football players Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh have thanked the Australian government for offering a safe haven.
The two players said they wished to resume their sporting careers after rebuilding their lives in their first public comments since being granted humanitarian visas.
The players said in a statement on Friday the compassion and support shown to them had provided hope for a future where they could live and compete in safety which is absolutely crucial for their wellbeing and development as elite athletes.
Deepest Gratitude to Australian Government
The duo expressed their appreciation to Australian officials in their statement. “We wish to express our deepest gratitude to the Australian government and particularly Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke for granting us humanitarian protection and a safe haven in this beautiful country,” they said.
Australia initially granted humanitarian visas to six players and one support staff member from the Iranian squad after their Asian Cup campaign in Australia began. Five of the group subsequently changed their minds and decided to return home leaving only Pasandideh and Ramezanisadeh in Australia.
Training With Brisbane Roar Already
The duo began training with the A-League Women’s team Brisbane Roar last month which demonstrates their commitment to continuing their football careers. “At this stage our primary focus is on our safety, our health and beginning the process of rebuilding our lives,” they explained.
They added: “We are elite athletes and it remains our dream to continue our sporting careers here in Australia,” which is frankly inspiring given the difficult circumstances they have faced.
Concerns over the Iranian players’ safety surfaced after several players did not sing the national anthem at an Asian Cup match. Iranian state TV labelled them wartime traitors, which created a dangerous situation for those who remained with the squad.
Also read: Natalia Arroyo Position Safe at Aston Villa Women as Investment Promised Ahead of Next Season Despite Ninth Place Finish
Internationals
Liverpool FC Women Stars Split on International Duty as Nagano and Shimizu Help Japan Beat USA While Shaw Suffers England Under 19 Heartbreak
Three Liverpool FC Women players were on international duty on Wednesday with very different outcomes.
Fuka Nagano and Risa Shimizu featured as Japan beat the United States 1-0 in Seattle in the second of three scheduled friendlies between the nations this month, while Zara Shaw endured a painful evening as England Under-19s lost 2-0 to Switzerland in a European Championship qualifier that ended their hopes of reaching the finals entirely.
The contrast in fortunes between the Liverpool trio tells its own story about where each player stands in their respective international journeys right now.
Nagano and Shimizu Impress Before Being Withdrawn
Both Japanese internationals started the match in Seattle and contributed to a disciplined team performance that kept the Americans at bay throughout. Japan securing back-to-back victories in this series represents genuine progress for a nation rebuilding ahead of the next major international tournament cycle.
Nagano and Shimizu were substituted during the second half as the coaching staff managed minutes across a busy schedule, with a third fixture still remaining in this international window.
Shaw Devastated as England Under-19s Crash Out
The result in Switzerland was brutal for Shaw and her England teammates, with the 2-0 defeat ending their European Championship qualification campaign at this stage. Missing out on the finals this summer is a significant blow for a generation of young English players who will now have to wait for another opportunity to test themselves at that level.
Shaw played every minute of the match, which shows the faith the coaching staff have in the Liverpool youngster despite the disappointing collective outcome.
Liverpool Will Hope All Three Return Uninjured
With the Merseyside derby approaching and the WSL season reaching its conclusion, Faye Lygo will be relieved to have her international contingent back in training shortly. Every available body matters enormously during this final stretch of the campaign.
Also read: Inside World Football: W7F targets London expansion with WSL clubs in major $1.5m May tournament
Internationals
Mary Earps Receives Emotional Wembley Send Off as Hannah Hampton Heroics Help England Beat Spain 1-0 in World Cup Qualifier
Mary Earps received a standing ovation at Wembley on Tuesday night before England defeated world champions Spain 1-0 in their FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier, with Lauren Hemp’s third-minute strike proving the difference.
The pre-match ceremony honouring the former England goalkeeper carried enormous emotional weight, given everything that had surrounded her explosive autobiography and subsequent fallout with Sarina Wiegman and Hannah Hampton in recent months.
Leah Williamson sprinted towards Earps the moment she appeared on the pitch.
Lucy Bronze had her arm around her seconds later. Whatever tensions existed behind closed doors, the Lionesses made their feelings clear publicly, and the Wembley crowd roared throughout. Wiegman had asked fans beforehand to welcome Earps warmly rather than make the evening uncomfortable, but she need not have bothered worrying.
Hampton Silences Every Critic With 90th Minute Save
The narrative could not have been written more dramatically. Hampton, who had been publicly criticised in Earps’ book and has struggled for confidence at Chelsea this season, produced a stunning stoppage time save to preserve the victory against a Spanish side who had dominated large spells. Keira Walsh called it unbelievable. Fran Kirby on BBC commentary acknowledged Hampton had arrived in camp with serious question marks hanging over her, but suggested this moment could transform her season entirely. It very well might.
Earps Finally Gets the Farewell She Deserved
Eight years, 53 caps, a European Championship, a World Cup final penalty save and a landmark battle that forced Nike into producing women’s goalkeeper replica kits. Earps retiring under a cloud of controversy last year always felt unfair given her contribution to women’s football.
Tuesday night finally gave her the proper send off her career warranted, with FA chair Debbie Hewitt presenting flowers and a framed shirt before a packed Wembley crowd. The toxicity has gone. The legacy remains entirely intact.
Also read: Young Chelsea Stars Help England Under 23s Reach Euro Final as Lexi Potter and Chloe Sarwie Named in Starting XI for 1-0 Netherlands Victory
Arsenal Dragon
Katie McCabe’s Screamer Fires Ireland to Victory as Arsenal Stars Shine in World Cup Qualifying
Katie McCabe delivered when it mattered most on Tuesday, volleying a stunning effort into the bottom right corner to hand Republic of Ireland a crucial 3-2 victory away to Poland in the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.
The Arsenal skipper was involved from start to finish, completing the full 90 minutes as Ireland climbed to third place in Group B with their maiden qualifying win of the campaign.
McCabe took to Instagram postgame with a clear focus: “All about the three points tonight. Big one Saturday, see you at the Aviva.”
Lionesses Dominate Spain at Wembley
Over at Wembley, England made it three wins from three in Group C with a 1-0 result against Spain. Alessia Russo produced a clever assist for Lauren Hemp’s opener in just the third minute, scooping the ball forward while off balance.
Lotte Wubben-Moy also went the full 90 minutes for the Lionesses, who now sit three points clear of Spain at the summit. Chloe Kelly came on late in proceedings, while Beth Mead and Taylor Hinds were unused substitutes.
Leah Williamson was absent from the matchday squad entirely.
Dutch Delight and More Qualifying Drama
Netherlands edged France 2-1 at home to move to the top of Group B, with Daphne van Domselaar playing the full match and Victoria Pelova contributing 71 minutes.
Norway cruised to a 5-0 win over Slovenia in Group D, with Frida Maanum on the pitch for 68 minutes. Sweden suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Denmark, leaving them third in Group A.
In the FIFA Series, Olivia Smith played 60 minutes as Canada beat Korea Republic 3-1, building on their earlier 4-0 win over Zambia in which she set up Annabelle Chukwu’s goal.
Also read: Arsenal Women Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger Steps Up Recovery From Long Term Injury as Austrian International Returns to Training Pitch Six Months After ACL Surgery
Home » Internationals »
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”