Iran Women Football Players Thank Australian Government for Protection as Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh Express Their Desire

Iranian women football players Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh have thanked the Australian government for offering a safe haven.

The two players said they wished to resume their sporting careers after rebuilding their lives in their first public comments since being granted humanitarian visas.

⚡️🇮🇷🇦🇺 IRANIAN WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS GRANTED SAFE HAVEN IN AUSTRALIA SPEAK OUT



Iranian players Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh have thanked the Australian government after being granted humanitarian visas, saying the move gives them hope to continue their careers… pic.twitter.com/HMM8NTThSB — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) April 17, 2026

The players said in a statement on Friday the compassion and support shown to them had provided hope for a future where they could live and compete in safety which is absolutely crucial for their wellbeing and development as elite athletes.

Iranian footballers say Australia has given them 'hope' for safe future https://t.co/mtx04C5NIC pic.twitter.com/lCiMSRxCGP — World News (@Worldnews_Media) April 17, 2026

Deepest Gratitude to Australian Government

The duo expressed their appreciation to Australian officials in their statement. “We wish to express our deepest gratitude to the Australian government and particularly Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke for granting us humanitarian protection and a safe haven in this beautiful country,” they said.

Two members of the Iran women’s football team say they are aiming to continue their sporting careers in Australia and thanked the country for providing a “safe haven” after being granted asylum.



Seven members of Iran’s Asian Cup travelling party had decided to claim humanitarian… pic.twitter.com/UCKOKolQdj — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) April 17, 2026

Australia initially granted humanitarian visas to six players and one support staff member from the Iranian squad after their Asian Cup campaign in Australia began. Five of the group subsequently changed their minds and decided to return home leaving only Pasandideh and Ramezanisadeh in Australia.

Training With Brisbane Roar Already

The duo began training with the A-League Women’s team Brisbane Roar last month which demonstrates their commitment to continuing their football careers. “At this stage our primary focus is on our safety, our health and beginning the process of rebuilding our lives,” they explained.

They added: “We are elite athletes and it remains our dream to continue our sporting careers here in Australia,” which is frankly inspiring given the difficult circumstances they have faced.

Australia 🇦🇺



Two Iranian women’s national team players, Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh, were granted asylum in Australia after the Women’s Asian Cup and hope to continue their football careers while rebuilding their lives in safety.https://t.co/kDK9aoDqxO pic.twitter.com/2NWH3ZV0aj — Fare (@farenet) April 17, 2026

Concerns over the Iranian players’ safety surfaced after several players did not sing the national anthem at an Asian Cup match. Iranian state TV labelled them wartime traitors, which created a dangerous situation for those who remained with the squad.

[Image via Le Parisien | sport]

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