Iran Women’s National Team Stage Silent Protest During National Anthem as Squad Refuses to Sing For ‘This’ Reason

Iran’s women’s national team staged a powerful silent protest before their Asian Cup opener against South Korea on Monday in Queensland, Australia. The squad stood motionless during the national anthem rather than singing in an apparent demonstration following the escalating Middle East conflict that has engulfed their homeland in recent days.

Iran's women's soccer team stayed silent while their national anthem played before a match with South Korea.



MORE ON IRAN: https://t.co/CMJveTmxj2 pic.twitter.com/a1ZBICvHVA — FOX SA (@KABBFOX29) March 4, 2026

The gesture came after US and Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran’s missile and naval capabilities in Operation Epic Fury, which included the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has since launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks on Israel and regional countries hosting US allies or military bases, including Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Captain’s Response Cut Off During Press Conference

Iran women’s captain, Zahra Ghanbari, was asked about Khamenei’s death during a Sunday press conference alongside coach Jafari. The question was immediately shut down by an AFC media representative who cut off Jafari’s response in Farsi without providing any translation.

Iran's women's soccer team refused to sing their country's national anthem before playing a game against South Korea in Australia pic.twitter.com/3DJ5mfQuuB — ME24 – Middle East 24 (@MiddleEast_24) March 4, 2026

“OK, I think that’s all for your question. Thank you for asking. Let’s just focus on the game itself,” the media representative interrupted before questioning continued. While the content of Jafari’s response remains unknown, the team’s stoic behaviour during the anthem speaks volumes about their stance on the current political situation.

🇮🇷 The Iranian women's football team refused to sing the national anthem at the opening of the 2026 AFC Women's Asian World Cup.



A powerful and emotional moment of protest and solidarity against the regime. pic.twitter.com/7k1IQK98EV — Chyno News (@ChynoNews) March 4, 2026

Australia Praise Iranian Women for Showing Up

Tournament hosts Australia have praised the Iranian women for still participating in the Asian Cup despite the turmoil at home. Chelsea legend Sam Kerr was among those to mention how Iran gave them a tough contest when the nations last met, insisting they deserve the utmost respect for competing under such difficult circumstances.

After the US and Israel's unprovoked attack of Iran, the women's national team stood together and refused to sing the national anthem



By @wordsbyHG https://t.co/kGqcaSSEfD — Canary (@TheCanaryUK) March 4, 2026

Iran lost the match 3-0 to South Korea, but their presence at the tournament represents far more than just football results, given the backdrop of escalating violence in the Middle East.

Also read: Chelsea FC Women Appoint New Sporting Director as Club Fill Power Vacuum Left by Paul Green Departure Earlier This Month

