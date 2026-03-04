Internationals
Iran Women’s National Team Stage Silent Protest During National Anthem as Squad Refuses to Sing For ‘This’ Reason
Iran’s women’s national team staged a powerful silent protest before their Asian Cup opener against South Korea on Monday in Queensland, Australia. The squad stood motionless during the national anthem rather than singing in an apparent demonstration following the escalating Middle East conflict that has engulfed their homeland in recent days.
The gesture came after US and Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran’s missile and naval capabilities in Operation Epic Fury, which included the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has since launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks on Israel and regional countries hosting US allies or military bases, including Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.
Captain’s Response Cut Off During Press Conference
Iran women’s captain, Zahra Ghanbari, was asked about Khamenei’s death during a Sunday press conference alongside coach Jafari. The question was immediately shut down by an AFC media representative who cut off Jafari’s response in Farsi without providing any translation.
“OK, I think that’s all for your question. Thank you for asking. Let’s just focus on the game itself,” the media representative interrupted before questioning continued. While the content of Jafari’s response remains unknown, the team’s stoic behaviour during the anthem speaks volumes about their stance on the current political situation.
Australia Praise Iranian Women for Showing Up
Tournament hosts Australia have praised the Iranian women for still participating in the Asian Cup despite the turmoil at home. Chelsea legend Sam Kerr was among those to mention how Iran gave them a tough contest when the nations last met, insisting they deserve the utmost respect for competing under such difficult circumstances.
Iran lost the match 3-0 to South Korea, but their presence at the tournament represents far more than just football results, given the backdrop of escalating violence in the Middle East.
Bayern Munich
Georgia Stanway Gives Update on Future, Post Bayern Munich Amidst Arsenal Rumours as England Midfielder Says She is Very Close to Announcing New Club
England midfielder Georgia Stanway has given more details about her plans after she leaves Bayern Munich this summer. The 27 year old has spent four years in Germany and is now linked with a move back to the Barclays Women’s Super League, having announced her intention to depart the Frauenbundesliga at the end of her contract.
Ahead of the Lionesses’ meeting with Ukraine in Turkey on Tuesday afternoon, Stanway said she was very close to announcing her new club. “I’m very close. I’ve had lots of talks with people, also talks with Sarina, and you’ll find out sooner or later,” she told journalists.
Enjoyed Successful Seven Year Stint at City
Stanway enjoyed a successful seven year stint at Manchester City before joining Bayern, but she has been repeatedly linked with Arsenal this year. The Gunners are believed to be front runners for her signature as they look to strengthen their midfield options ahead of next season.
Stanway also reflected on how much she had enjoyed her time at Bayern and how challenging it had been to make the decision to leave. “It was really difficult. I’ve absolutely loved my time at Bayern. Honestly, joining the club has probably been one of the best decisions I ever made in my life. From the moment I got there, it felt like home.”
Never Want to Get Over It
The England international continued, “It was a really difficult decision to tell them that I wasn’t going to be re-signing, and that’s because I still love it there. I’ve kind of come to the conclusion that I want to always have good memories at Bayern. I never want to get to the point where I’m not enjoying something, or I’m a little bit over it.”
Bayern face Manchester United in the quarter finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League later this month, with Stanway hoping to end her German adventure on a high note.
England
England Women to Make Hill Dickinson Stadium Debut Against ‘This’ Team in Final World Cup 2027 Qualifier as Lionesses Head to Everton’s New Home
England Women will play their final FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 qualifier against Ukraine at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday, 9 June 2026. The Lionesses will make their first ever visit to the new stadium since it officially opened last year, with kick off scheduled for 8pm in what promises to be a special evening for women’s football in the North West.
Sarina Wiegman’s side kick off their qualifying campaign away to Ukraine on neutral territory in Antalya, Turkey, next Tuesday, before the return fixture brings the group stage to a close at Goodison Park’s replacement. This represents a crucial opportunity for England to finish their qualification campaign strongly on home soil in front of passionate supporters.
Wiegman Excited About Playing at New Everton Venue
The England boss expressed her delight at taking the team to Everton’s state of the art facility for the first time. “It is very exciting for us to be playing for the first time at Everton’s new stadium,” Wiegman said. “We have always said that taking this team around the country is so important, and we’re really looking forward to playing in front of fans in the North West.”
Wiegman highlighted Liverpool’s rich football history and its many connections to the Lionesses over the years, promising it will be a very special evening. The Dutch manager stressed that every game matters, and England will give their very best to play at the highest level.
Tickets Go On Sale Next Week
Tickets for England’s fixture against Ukraine go on sale to My England Football members from 27 February 2026, with general sale opening on Thursday, 5 March 2026. Fans can sign up for My England Football membership to access the priority window before tickets become available to the wider public.
Internationals
Canadian Midfielder Emma Regan Transfers From AFC Toronto to NWSL Expansion Team
AFC Toronto confirmed on January 13, 2026 that Emma Regan has transferred to an NWSL expansion team after a breakthrough inaugural season with the Northern Super League club.
The 25-year-old Canadian midfielder moves to either the Boston Legacy or Denver Summit for a substantial fee believed to be similar to the $465,000 USD that Portland Thorns paid Chelsea for Jessie Fleming in January 2024. Regan’s departure marks the end of an impressive first season where she captained Toronto to Supporters shield success and an NSL Championship final appearance.
Historic First Season Achievement
Regan played every minute of every match across the regular season and playoffs, establishing herself as an iron woman defender and midfielder for AFC Toronto.
She captained the club to first place in the regular standings and led them to the inaugural NSL championship game where they narrowly lost 2-1 to the Vancouver Rise.
The 25-year-old from Burnaby, British Columbia earned NSL Midfielder of the Year honours and was named to the league’s Team of the Season as voted by players. She scored her first senior goal for Canada in June 2025 during a 4-1 victory over Costa Rica, adding to her 15 total caps.
International Recognition and Development
Regan appeared in 11 of Canada’s 13 matches during the 2025 calendar year under head coach Casey Stoney, establishing herself as a fixture in the defensive midfield role. Her breakthrough performances at club and international level attracted significant interest from top level football globally.
At Texas University between 2018 and 2022, she was a four-year starter and captain, earning multiple All-Big 12 honours and leading the Longhorns to the 2022 Big 12 Championship. Before her time in North America, Regan spent two seasons playing in Denmark with HB Koge where she won the domestic league title and made 32 appearances.
Bittersweet Departure
Regan told media that the move felt bittersweet despite her excitement about the NWSL opportunity. She praised AFC Toronto’s organization and expressed gratitude for being part of history during the Northern Super League’s inaugural campaign. Sporting Director Billy Wilson called Regan a vital part of the club’s journey and confirmed the transfer fee represents substantial investment in women’s football development across North America.
