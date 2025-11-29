Is Arsenal Women’s Star Katie McCabe in a Relationship With Caitlin Foord? – Everything You Need to Know

Arsenal women’s left back, Katie McCabe, is one of the club’s best players in the last decade. She is the captain of Republic of Ireland women’s national team. Katie McCabe has several records and she is the fourth Irish woman to win a UEFA Champions League trophy. Not many know her relationship history.

Katie McCabe girlfriend

Katie McCabe is a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. She confirmed herself as a lesbian. As of 2025, McCabe is in a relationship with her teammate Caitlin Foord. McCabe and Caitlin Foord are dating for more than a year. Katie McCabe was earlier in a relationship with Irish football player Ruesha Littlejohn for 7 years.

Katie Mccabe and Caitlin Foord Relationship

Both Katie McCabe and Caitlin Foord were in a relationship before dating each other. Katie McCabe started dating Caitlin Foord in 2023. Their relationship was revealed in 2024 when the duo went to Rome for a trip. The couple has traveled to Mallorca, Paris, Greece, and Rome in the last 2 years. They celebrated New Year’s Eve in Sydney.

Katie McCabe and her girlfriend Caitlin Foord from Crete, Greece – Image Credits – Katie McCabe and Caitlin Foord instagram

Both have been in an open relationship, but they are not getting married soon. Katie Mccabe and Caitlin Foord have a great chemistry both on and off the field. The arsenal stars have been part of many wins and they now embark on a new journey. In 2024, Katie Mccabe celebrated her birthday with Caitlin Foord in London. The couple also celebrated Caitlin Foord’s 30th birthday near the London Eye. Katie Mccabe shared pictures on her Instagram with the caption “My Aussie Girl.” She also presented her partner with a gift from Louis Vuitton.

Pc – Katie McCabe instagram

Who is Katie Mccabe’s Partner? – All About Caitlin Foord

Caitlin Foord is a professional footballer who plays as a forward for both Arsenal and the Australian women’s national football team. In 2011, she created history by becoming the youngest player to play a World Cup at 16. Caitlin Foord has represented many clubs over the last 15 years. She joined Arsenal in 2020 and has played more than 100 matches for the club.

Caitlin Foord and Katie McCabe from Mallorca island

Foord has played a lot with Katie McCabe at Arsenal and their relationship moved to the next stage. There were rumors of the couple dating in 2023 which they eventually confirmed in 2024. Caitlin Foord was previously in a relationship with the Swiss footballer Lia Wälti, but they broke up in 2022. It is safe to say that Caitlin Foord and Katie Mccabe are made for each other as they keep supporting each other in their paths.

Katie Mccabe and Caitlin Foord Celebrated the Women’s Champions League

The duo have been lucky for Arsenal Women’s. In 2025, Arsenal FC won the UEFA Women’s Champions League against Barcelona. This is Arsenal’s 2nd title and it came after 18 years.

Katie McCabe and Caitlin Foord Celebrated the win – Image Credits – Katie McCabe and Caitlin Foord instagram

Caitlin Foord Social Media

The Australian footballer has more than 500k followers and she has been actively sharing her activities. Foord shares pictures of her football matches. She also shares her pictures of trips with her partner. Over the last 2 years, Caitlin Foord and Katie Mccabe visited Rome, Greece, Sydney, and Paris. The couple also spent their time together in Ibiza island. Foord shares candid pictures of her from football matches and most of her pictures are with her partner.